International Fashion Flag by Lowell S.V. Devin Unites 1.7 T. Fashion Market

Resulting Selfie Cruise Breakthrough-Ready Solution Puts Power of Women and New-Look Fashion First

FAIRLAWN, Ohio, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nothing bespeaks fashion more than the Eiffel Tower and woman's shoe set against the brilliant red, white and blue colors of both France and America, yet incredibly, there has never been a fashion flag anywhere in history nor any such creative artist with a single-higher review than American fine-artist Lowell S.V. Devin.

"As emblematic and competitive as the fashion world is, a global fashion flag should have already happened; the game-changer has finally arrived and it starts with us now." – D.B. Keller

International Fashion Flag by Lowell S.V. Devin International Fashion Flag Fireworks Dress and Selfie Cruise V.I.P. Affiliate I.D.

Lowell S.V. Devin's debut series of new-look, "31 Dresses for 31 Suites" will not only refresh cruise ship cabin interiors, creating more excitement and intrigue for passengers, but more importantly how this plan can directly help re-empower and celebrate women as potential Selfie Cruise V.I.P. Affiliates.

Selfie Cruise is a planned co-branded FREE service exclusively offered to the cruise line industry, open to those over 18 years of age who would apply to participating cruise lines (independently 'piggy-backing' this affiliate plan with theirs) which can happen even before planned thematic art-matching cruise cabins and suite walls are finished via digital mock-ups per cruise line who wish to participate, each certified new Selfie Cruise Affiliate starting directly from their Smartphone, promoting their respective V.I.P. Affiliate number and associated cruise line through their social network(s), blogs, e-mails, etc., inspiring others worldwide to join and potentially prosper, as well.

Onboard Affiliates

A beautiful Lowell S.V. Devin / Selfie Cruise room-matching ready-to-wear dress and Associate V.I.P. / I.D. (seen in website photo-insert) await each Associate's personally-reserved custom-ready cabin; official V.I.P. dress / I.D. combination will help attract others via specialty invitational shops onboard where she can receive 20% shopper savings as well as safely best-meet and further recruit new affiliates, ideally showing them onboard demo-suites where sign-ups and promo-selfies can be taken.

All Selfie Cruise lanyard-tags, personal photo and V.I.P. Affiliate custom-number sets would be supplied, tracked and independently paid per valid sell-through per cruise line, a co-branded move which will independently scale this project and related planned events, potentially attracting major sponsors as it continues to evolve.

View our major front line service firsts, details and more at https://selfiecruise.com

Further Benefit to Participating Cruise Lines: Immense Advertising Savings

The viral-online potential of this plan will save participating cruise lines vast combined ad revenues while creating potential referral residuals for millions of women as co-branded V.I.P. Affiliates, as no one company has yet been able to directly focus the immense power of the women-driven Smartphone sector, the Selfie Cruise V.I.P. Affiliate network can be the largest, most dynamic referral campaign ever created.

Highest-Level Single Artist Review

Lowell S.V. Devin Collection has been personally-letter reviewed as, "outstanding" by Doug Rowan, Fmr. Pres. & CEO of Corbis Corporation, the first and largest digital-rights image library in the United States. (Signed-and-dated Corbis letter copy on file.)

Commitment to Women's Health

Selfie Cruise will donate a verified portion of net proceeds from all Lowell S.V. Devin print accessories and dresses (sold by our certified print-production partner Contrado, per quarter) to the BCRF / Breast Cancer Research Foundation located in New York.

Media Contact:

David Keller, Dir. & Originator

3867 W. Market St. # 245

Fairlawn, OH 44333

330.808.3922

https://selfiecruise.com

[email protected]com

SOURCE Selfie Cruise