International, Federal, State and Local Agencies Choose Salesforce to Help Manage their COVID-19 Vaccine Efforts

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce, [NYSE: CRM], the global leader in CRM, today announced that more than 15 international, federal, state and local agencies, including the State of New Hampshire and the City of Chicago, are using the Salesforce Platform and Work.com for Vaccines to help schedule vaccination appointments and manage their COVID-19 vaccine programs including vaccine inventory management and administration, notifications, outcome monitoring, and more.

Now that safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are becoming available globally, public sector agencies and healthcare organizations are beginning to face the challenge of getting these vaccines to citizens. To do this, they need to manage the supply, delivery and logistics of vaccine distribution, schedule vaccination appointments and ensure they have effective ways to communicate with the public, such as education and outreach campaigns and reminders for people to come in and get their second dose.

"Salesforce's responsiveness as a company, fast time to value, low-code no-code solutions and ecosystem of implementation partners have been an important part of our COVID-19 response and recovery efforts," said Denis Goulet, Commissioner and Chief Information Officer, New Hampshire Department of Information Technology. "We have high expectations for this partnership to continue in support of our vaccination distribution efforts."

Work.com for Vaccines, powered by Salesforce's trusted Customer 360 platform, helps governments and healthcare organizations more safely and efficiently manage vaccine programs at scale, helping them design, build, integrate and manage their vaccine programs end-to-end, with a platform that is trusted, flexible and can be deployed quickly. Work.com for Vaccines builds on Salesforce Work.com, which is already deployed by cities, states and companies around the world to help make their workplaces and communities safe.

Work.com for Vaccines includes vaccine inventory management, appointment scheduling, vaccination outcome monitoring, and public health notifications and outreach. In addition, Work.com for Vaccines Public Health Command Center provides leaders with a single dashboard that gives a comprehensive view of vaccine management data, delivering the ability to make data-driven decisions and take action when needed. Public Health Command Center also provides a holistic view into the health status of communities and can display current vaccine and medical product inventory levels and a forecast of potential vaccine needs.

Work.com is a suite of solutions and resources already deployed by cities, states and companies around the world to help them reopen safely and support the health and wellbeing of their employees, customers and their communities. Work.com includes technology for employee wellness, shift management, manual contact tracing, vaccine management, and more.

