International Fellowship of Christians and Jews Launches 'Faces of Iron' Campaign to Highlight Swords of Iron War Heroes

JERUSALEM, Israel, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship) announced the launch of its Faces of Iron campaign to spotlight the devastating, but heroic stories of the Swords of Iron War. Housed on an interactive landing page, the campaign features stunning photography as well as written and video testimony of numerous Jewish men and women who have survived the war, in their own words.

"For more than 40 years, The Fellowship has been on the ground providing security and basic needs for the people of Israel. We have been hugely inspired by the holy people in this Holy Land, and the unbreakable spirit of Israel. But we've never seen the amazing levels of selflessness, courage, and unity that the Israeli people have demonstrated since October 7. They've put aside their individual needs for the good of all, coming together to stand with and protect the people and places of Israel, and save lives," said Yael Eckstein, President and CEO of The Fellowship. "Through this campaign, we want to share with the world that there are heroic acts happening every single day in Israel, that God's people are caring for one another, and that the people of Israel cherish and sanctify life. We want to recognize the heroes who may not be on the front page of magazines and newspapers, yet are more than worthy of that position. And we want to show how deeply they appreciate the Christian support for Israel from around the world, which is saving lives – in numerous ways – every single day."

Faces of Iron features extraordinary stories like Shuki's. He was on his way to synagogue at the time of the attacks, and saved eight lives by barricading a bomb shelter using a bicycle frame for nearly six hours. Turning to his faith in this time of greatest need, he whispered the Shema Yisrael (Hear, O Israel) prayer repeatedly, and never let go as terrorists opened fire on the shelter door in an attempt to breach it. Though his quiet, humble life in Kibbutz Ofakim was turned upside down that day, Shuki's incredible courage and quick thinking saved the lives of his neighbors.

Danny, who shares his heartbreaking and courageous story, is a firefighter whose daughter and son-in-law sheltered inside the saferoom of their home during the attacks, while Danny and his wife did the same in their home 50 yards away. Despite having fire equipment nearby, this loving father could do nothing as his daughter's house burned, and she and her husband lost their lives. Even as he was grieving the greatest loss imaginable to any parent, Danny's firefighter instincts took over upon emerging from the saferoom, and he began managing the evacuation of those who had survived. Today, the support of those standing with Israel gives him strength to focus on his new mission: helping rebuild his community of Kibbutz Kissufim.

"In war, you often lose the individual stories of heroism and selflessness, but it's these heroic and extraordinary stories—like Shuki's and Danny's—that can teach the world so much about the biblical value of hesed – loving kindness – and what it means to be selfless, help others, and give life," Eckstein added.

Since October 7, The Fellowship has distributed more than $75 million in lifesaving humanitarian aid to support security and welfare needs for those impacted by the war and ongoing conflict.

"The Faces of Iron stories exemplify the values of our shared Judeo-Christian heritage – the values of courage, steadfastness, and respect for the sanctity of life. These are precisely the values our Christian donors demonstrate every day through their support of The Fellowship. The Christian community has always stood in solidarity with the Jewish people and Israel, and they are proud to support these heroes," said Robin Van Etten, Global Chief Operating Officer for The Fellowship.

The Faces of Iron campaign will run through October 2024 to mark the first anniversary of the October 7 attacks. Visit the campaign hub at www.ifcj.org/facesofiron to experience these inspiring stories, or learn more about The Fellowship's ongoing war response efforts here.

About the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews

For more than 40 years, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship) has been the leading nonprofit building bridges between Christians and Jews, blessing Israel and the Jewish people around the world with humanitarian care and lifesaving aid. In 2023, The Fellowship helped more than 2 million people living in poverty, helped thousands make aliyah back to their homeland, Israel, and helped strengthen Israel's security infrastructure. To learn more about The Fellowship's work, visit www.ifcj.org.

About Yael Eckstein

As President and CEO of The Fellowship, Yael Eckstein oversees all programs and serves as the international spokesperson for the organization. With over a decade of nonprofit experience in multiple roles, Yael has the rare distinction of being a woman leading one of the world's largest religious charitable organizations. In 2021, she launched her podcast, Nourish Your Biblical Roots, in which she shares spiritual insights and lessons from the Torah, and invites leading Christian and Jewish thought leaders to discuss Jewish-Christian relations and Israel's significance on the world stage. She is the 2023 recipient of the Jerusalem Post's Humanitarian Award, and in 2020, 2021 and 2023, was named to the publication's list of 50 Most Influential Jews. Born and raised outside of Chicago, Yael is based in Israel with her husband and their four children.

