International Finance Forum 2023 Annual Meeting opens in Guangzhou

News provided by

International Finance Forum (IFF)

29 Oct, 2023, 03:31 ET

World leaders urge multilateralism and closer cooperation at IFF 20th Anniversary

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Finance Forum (IFF) 20th Anniversary and Annual Meeting opens in Guangzhou as World leaders, financial and business executives and academics gather in Nansha, Gangzhou to call for multilateralism and closer cooperation.

IFF Co-Chair, former Governor of the People`s Bank of China Zhou Xiaochuan, governor of Guangdong Province Wang Weizhong, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Lee Ka Chiu and IFF Co-Chair Han Seung-soo addressed the Opening Ceremony. The Acting Mayor of Guangzhou Sun Zhixiang opened the ceremony.

In his opening remarks, Zhou said: "countries should strengthen cooperation to solve economic challenges. Instead of building barriers, decoupling and economic coercion, we should defend multilateralism and build an open global economy. We object protectionism and should actively get involved in the reform of the World Trade Organization."

Wang Weizhong, Governor of Guangdong Province, said: "Guangdong will continue to upgrade its level of opening-up and quicken the process of building an open and international market that is based on law."

Wang adds that only open cooperation can lead to win-win situation.

IFF Co-Chair Han Seung-soo said : "on this auspicious occasion of the 20th anniversary of its founding and at the world's best financial convention hall, we at the IFF should do our best to steer the ship through unchartered water with collective resolve, openness to reform and careful coordination to navigate towards more stable and sustainable global financial horizon."

In his congratulatory letter, António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations urged international financial institutions, governments and private sector to work together to scale up development and climate finance.

President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva, Director-General of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, IFF Co-Chair fomer Prime Minister of New Zealand Jenny Shipley, IFF Board Member and former President of the Philippines Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, President of the French Constitutional Council Laurent Fabius and Vice President of East Asia and Pacific Region of the World Bank Group Manuela Ferro also addressed the opening ceremony.

Ho Hau Wah, former Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region also congratulated the IFF for its 20th anniversary.

SOURCE International Finance Forum (IFF)

Also from this source

Global economy to expand 3.1% in 2023, IFF report projects

Global economy will slow to 3.1% in 2023 as monetary policy tightening, the war in Ukraine and lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic continue to ...

The IFF 2023 Annual Meeting to open on Oct. 27 in Guangzhou

The IFF 20th Anniversary & 2023 Annual Meeting will take place from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29 at the International Finance Forum permanent meeting venue in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.