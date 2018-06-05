International Financial Printing, Communications and Technology Company Marks One-Year Since Launch of Rebrand to Toppan Vintage

The June 2017 strategic rebrand of the company, previously Toppan Vite, reflected the company's plans for future international growth and expansion in the wake of the March 2017 acquisition of Vintage, a former division of PR Newswire and a provider of regulatory compliance across capital markets, corporate services, and institutional and fund services. The acquisition of Vintage expanded the Toppan Vintage global footprint and doubled the size of the company.

Toppan Vintage's rebrand marked a consolidation of brand identity and resources available across the globe and reflected the company's plans for increased U.S. domestic and international expansion. Since the rebrand, Toppan Vintage has played an integral role as a partner, advisor and financial printer on notable initial public offerings, and mergers and acquisitions including the Amazon and Whole Foods merger ($13.7 billion), Intel and Mobileye N.V. merger ($15 billion), Blackstone and TeamHealth merger ($6.1 billion), and Celgene Corporation and June Therapeutics merger ($9 billion).

"It's been an incredible year for Toppan Vintage, our teams in the U.S. and Asia, and our valued customers," said Jeffrey Riback, president of Toppan Vintage. "Our acquisition of Vintage, followed by our rebrand, provided the stimulation required to achieve the massive growth that we've seen in 2017 and 2018. We feel privileged to have had the opportunity over the last year to work with some of the most prominent corporations in the country and to help them manage their critical deals, regulatory filings, and more. As we look to the future, we will strive to continue to provide the best service experience in the industry, and focus on improving and growing our technology, offerings and platforms."

Toppan Vintage has exponentially expanded its services and capabilities since rebranding. The company's growth has been driven by strategic partnerships with Intralinks®, the world's leading Virtual Data Room (VDR) provider, and Transaction Advisors, a prestigious technical journal that publishes select white papers, technical articles, and research studies on the critical issues impacting corporate transaction planning, structuring, and execution.

The company also launched Hive® XBRL, powered by Certent, an all-in-one solution for disclosure management services, and Hive® Degree, a print-on-demand service that offers graduate students a solution to print theses and dissertations while ensuring conformance to university and departmental requirements. Toppan Vintage also continued to enhance its Hive® Content Control platform, an easy-to-use, cloud-based solution that delivers a secure, hassle-free experience for authoring, editing and managing shared documents and filing content from internal and external contributors.

Toppan Vintage continues to leverage unparalleled technology to provide a wide range of annual meeting and shareholder communications services including annual reports, stylized proxies, proxy management, corporate social responsibility (CSR) reports and activism. The company has focused on continued support and upgrades to its in-house typesetting platform, which features the industry's only auto-pagination system and "on-system" strikethrough comparison, ensuring accurate proofs of formatted financial materials in minutes. These services feature fast turnaround on composition, typesetting and publishing, and take the hassle out of document formatting, enabling customers to devote more resources to the core aspects of their business. Looking forward, Toppan Vintage is focused on providing upgrades to issuer solutions, interactive and dynamic annual reports, and stylized proxies. Additionally, Toppan Vintage is meeting the growing demand for CSR reports as companies are increasingly concerned about their sustainability.

Toppan Vintage, a leader in financial printing and communications solutions, is part of the Toppan Printing Co., Ltd., the world's largest printing group, headquartered in Tokyo with approximately US$13 billion in annual sales. Toppan Vintage has been a pioneer and trusted partner in the financial markets for three decades, serving the financial, legal and corporate communities with meticulous, responsive service and unparalleled local market expertise and capabilities. Toppan Vintage's expanding operations deliver a hassle-free experience for mission-critical content for capital markets transactions, financial reporting and regulatory compliance filings, investment companies and insurance providers. Collaboration is at the heart of what we do and who we are. Our Hive® suite of SaaS solutions, utilizing cutting-edge technology and expertise, aspires to the idea of the hive – an industrious community working together in a secure, efficient environment. Learn more at www.toppanvintage.com .

