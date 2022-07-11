International Financial Wellness Speaker Gordon Stein Releases New Book, "Cashflow Cookbook"

Gordon Stein, BESc, MBA, CSC, CFEI, President of Brookside Wealth LLC, an Ohio-based, financial wellness speaker, blogger, and author releases "Cashflow Cookbook."

CLEVELAND, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gordon Stein, BESc, MBA, CSC, CFEI, President of Brookside Wealth LLC, is an Ohio-based, financial wellness speaker, blogger, and author releases "Cashflow Cookbook," a unique personal finance book with over $13,000 of monthly savings ideas.

"Cashflow Cookbook" ends the struggle between saving for the future or enjoying life now. It's the book that lets you do both. The book outlines a series of easy financial ideas that can add a million and a half to your retirement wealth. Included are over 60 wealth "recipes" that unlock a lifetime of financial freedom.

Mr. Stein delivers transformational talks that help people crush their number one stress – their finances. He teaches a breakthrough path to financial wellness that requires minimal effort, minimal sacrifice, and no budgeting.

"I recently connected with personal finance speaker, author and blogger, Gordon Stein. Gordon is a treasure chest of innovative ideas on how financial advisors can help their clients reduce their recurring costs to free up cashflow for investing," said Bill Cates, bestselling author of "Radical Relevance."

According to GoBankingRates.com, 64% of Americans retire with less than $10,000, while CapitalOne.com indicates that 64% of Americans with kids live paycheck to paycheck. Money continues to be the number one stressor for Americans. "Cashflow Cookbook" is a tool anyone can use to reduce their spending with minimal effort and sacrifice, and then apply those savings to debt reduction or incremental investment.

"I am very excited to release the US edition of my book "Cashflow Cookbook", offered Gordon, "The book offers a simple path to financial freedom with no extra risk and no budgeting."

"Cashflow Cookbook" can be purchased on Amazon.com. Gordon's thoughts on personal finance can be found at www.CashflowCookbook.com. He can be reached at [email protected].

