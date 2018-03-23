International Food and Drink Company Goes Smart with Friendly Technologies

Friendly's One-IoT™ Management Platform enables efficient management of vending machines, improved security and monitoring of critical parameters:

Friendly's One-IoT™ Platform enables remote management of vending machines and kiosks via standard protocols, such as: LwM2M, OMA-DM, MQTT, TR-069 and other proprietary protocols. The platform enhances standard vending machines and kiosks and turns them into Internet-enabled and manageable devices that improve customer experience and reduce operational costs.

Smart machines transmit supply and demand data, sales, troubleshooting information and service data via LwM2M protocol to Friendly's cloud-based One-IoT™ Management server and are managed via cellular IoT gateways, enabling predictive maintenance of the machines, customer usage metrics, and a quarterly remote update of software and display information.

Friendly Technologies Supports All Standard Protocols

In this case, LwM2M protocol was chosen for management of the machines for its ability to manage constrained IoT and M2M devices and sensors with low memory and power. Friendly's One-IoT™ platform, however, enables remote management of IoT devices via all standard protocols, as well as proprietary protocols.

About Friendly Technologies

Friendly Technologies is a leading provider of carrier-class platforms for IoT, Smart Home, and TR-069 device management.

Friendly has been providing TR-069 device management solutions to carriers and service providers since 2007. When IoT and the Smart Home first emerged, Friendly leveraged its experience and extended its offering to the IoT and Smart Home markets. Today, Friendly provides a unified IoT platform for management of LWM2M, MQTT, OMA-DM, and TR-069 devices - and a full solution for the Smart Home.

Friendly's platforms enable its customers to generate new revenue streams in the Smart Home and IoT markets, such as Utilities, Transportation, Smart cities, and more.

Friendly's traditional TR-069 ACS for carriers and CSPs improves the customer experience, reduces costs, provisions new devices, monitors QoE, and configures and updates firmware remotely, while offering data insights to service providers.

Friendly Technologies, whose device management and IoT solutions are installed by over two hundred service providers and IoT companies worldwide, has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Global Leader in Unified Device and Smart Home Management.

