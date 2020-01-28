International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) Announces 2020 Executive Committee and Board of Directors

"IFMA is very fortunate to have a dedicated membership and board of directors. 2019 was a record year for the association and our success was the direct result of their involvement and commitment to key industry initiatives," said IFMA President and CEO Larry Oberkfell. "With Perry Miele as Chairman, and the inspired leadership of our directors and new officers, IFMA will continue to provide unparalleled benefit to our membership and lead foodservice together."

Miele has been a member of IFMA's Board of Directors since 2013, serving as chairman of several committees including IFMA's Presidents Conference and Consumer Planning Program. Under his leadership, Mr. Miele leads the board in shaping IFMA programs and initiatives, including the support of the new IFMA Operator Advisory Councils, a forum for leaders within operator foodservice communities.

"I am honored to serve as Chairman alongside our talented Board of Directors in support of our foodservice community," Mr. Miele said. "I look forward to guiding the work of the board to address the biggest challenges we face as an industry and advancing IFMA's vision and mission."

2020 Executive Committee

In addition to Mr. Miele, the following IFMA Board members will be serving on the association's Executive Committee this year:

IFMA First Vice Chairman : Hugh Roth , Senior Vice President - Chief Customer and Business Development Officer - PepsiCo Global Foodservice

: , Senior Vice President - Chief Customer and Business Development Officer - PepsiCo Global Foodservice IFMA Vice Chairman: Herb Ring, National Foodservice Director - The Hershey Co.

Herb Ring, National Foodservice Director - The Hershey Co. IFMA Vice Chairperson: Jamie McKeon, Senior Vice President, Demand Creation - Rich Products Corporation

Jamie McKeon, Senior Vice President, Demand Creation - Rich Products Corporation IFMA Treasurer: Jim Kinnerk, President - Conagra Foodservice

Jim Kinnerk, President - Conagra Foodservice IFMA Membership Chairman: Ben Wexler, President - Custom Culinary, Inc.

Ben Wexler, President - Custom Culinary, Inc. 2019 Past Chairman: Bill McClellan, CEO & President Frozen Products – Dawn Food Products, Inc.

Bill McClellan, CEO & President Frozen Products – Dawn Food Products, Inc. 2018 Past Chairman: Ben Shanley, President & CEO – Meristem Packaging Company

Ben Shanley, President & CEO – Meristem Packaging Company Education Foundation Chairman: Alec Frisch, Vice President & General Manager Foodservice – Georgia -Pacific, LLC

Alec Frisch, Vice President & General Manager Foodservice – -Pacific, LLC At Large: Paul Edmondson , PGP Americas Commercial Director - Procter & Gamble Professional

, PGP Americas Commercial Director - Procter & Gamble Professional At Large: Teri Trullinger , Group Vice President Field Sales - Cargill

2020 Board Members

Five new members have also been elected to IFMA's Board of Directors, including:

Kelly Crouse , Senior Vice President & Chief Commercial Office, Retail & Foodservice – C.H. Gunther & Son

, Senior Vice President & Chief Commercial Office, Retail & Foodservice – C.H. Gunther & Son Michael Gilmartin , Head of National Accounts Commercial, US Foodservice – Kraft Heinz Company

, Head of National Accounts Commercial, US Foodservice – Kraft Heinz Company Oliver Kelly , Commercial CEO, North America – Kerry

, Commercial CEO, – Kerry Mary Klakulak-Sclafani , Vice President of Market Innovation Strategy – Genpak LLC

, Vice President of Market Innovation Strategy – Genpak LLC Mark Ourada , Group Vice President, Foodservice – Hormel Foods Corporation

, Group Vice President, Foodservice – Hormel Foods Corporation Zach Ramos , Vice President & General Manager Foodservice – Kellogg Company

IFMA is pleased to announce that the following board members will continue to serve the association and the industry in 2020:

Luis Andrade , Executive Vice President Sales & Marketing - Ventura Foods

, Executive Vice President Sales & Marketing - Tom Bell , Vice President, General Manager, Prepared Foods - Wayne Farms, LLC

, Vice President, General Manager, Prepared Foods - Wayne Farms, LLC Alicia Cleary , Senior Director, Industry Relations - Anheuser-Busch

, Senior Director, Industry Relations - Anheuser-Busch Greg Cocchiarella , Vice President, Global Hospitality – Ecolab

, Vice President, Global Hospitality – Ecolab Joe Cusick , Vice President Foodservice - Mondelēz International

, Vice President Foodservice - Mondelēz International Lisa Fisher , Senior Vice President Specialty Channels – Chobani

, Senior Vice President Specialty Channels – Chobani Ahmad Hamade , Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder - CraftMark Bakery

, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder - CraftMark Bakery Don Hornish , Vice President Foodservice - Bimbo Bakeries USA , Inc.

, Vice President Foodservice - Bimbo Bakeries , Inc. Stacey Kearin , Marketing Director/General Business Manager, Foodservice – Land O' Lakes, Inc.

, Marketing Director/General Business Manager, Foodservice – Land O' Lakes, Inc. Joe Kunde , Vice President Indirect & Corporate Distribution – McCain Foods USA , Inc.

, Vice President Indirect & Corporate Distribution – McCain Foods , Inc. Nan Luningham , Vice President Foodservice Marketing and Channel Development - Tyson Foods, Inc.

, Vice President Foodservice Marketing and Channel Development - Tyson Foods, Inc. Craig Murray , Senior Vice President, Marketing & Innovation - High Liner Foods Inc.

, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Innovation - High Liner Foods Inc. Mike Nestor , Vice President Foodservice Sales - Stratas Foods LLC

, Vice President Foodservice Sales - Stratas Foods LLC Ashley Peeples , Senior Vice President Foodservice Sales & Marketing - ARYZTA

, Senior Vice President Foodservice Sales & Marketing - ARYZTA Bob Pierce , Senior Vice President North American Sales and Global Accounts - Bunn-O-Matic Corporation

, Senior Vice President North American Sales and Global Accounts - Bunn-O-Matic Corporation David Rizley , Vice President of Sales - Strategic Accounts Foodservice – Essity Professional Hygiene

, Vice President of Sales - Strategic Accounts Foodservice – Essity Professional Hygiene John Sattem , Central Zone Vice President, Coca-Cola North America

, Central Zone Vice President, Coca-Cola North America Tim Wayne , Vice President & General Manager - The J.M. Smucker Company

