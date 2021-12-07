International Forum Hosted by Apex-Brasil, CBIC, and GRI to Showcase Opportunities in Brazilian Real Estate

MIAMI, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex-Brasil (the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency), in partnership with CBIC (Brazilian Chamber of the Construction Industry) and GRI (Global Reporting Initiative), will host the "Forum for Investment and Business Opportunities in the Brazilian Real Estate Market" this week on Wednesday, December 8, beginning at 9:00am, ET. The event, which will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Miami, Florida, will feature discussions between established experts from the U.S. and Brazil about why foreign investors should consider the Brazilian market and what opportunities are currently available for those looking to do business in the country.

Key speakers at the event, which is open to the media, will include prominent government officials – including U.S. Ambassador to Brazil Todd Champan and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, as well as Special Secretaries Diogo Mac Cord and Carlos Da Costa from Brazil's Ministry of Economy – joined by leaders from the private sector, including Apex-Brasil Business Director Lucas Fiuza and CBIC Vice-President Eduardo Aroeira Almeida, among others.

"We are looking forward to gathering key stakeholders and decision-makers in Miami this week to talk about the many opportunities that exist in the Brazilian real estate market," said Lucas Fiuza, Business Director at Apex-Brasil. "Projects span many areas of real estate – from industrial/logistics and multimodal, to retail, multifamily, and hospitality – and I am particularly excited to hear and share more about industrial and logistics. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the number of people buying products via e-commerce, with online retail sales' share of total retail sales jumping from 16% to 19% in 2020, and now Brazil is expanding with new properties to store those products."

Brazil's current economic factors, including low interest rates and favorable currency exchange rates, have contributed to the country's promising outlook in the real estate industry specifically. In the public sector alone, the Brazilian government expects around USD $18 billion in investments from the sale of federal properties across the country by the end of 2022. This growth will be bolstered by the country's strong legal framework – with laws such as the Property Acquisition Proposal (PAI) helping to identify and valuate prime properties for investment. Additionally, the real estate sector has a direct impact on the country's economic growth and outlook. Nearly six million Brazilians work in the industry, according to data from the PNAD (National Survey by Household Sample), and real estate development projects that will be discussed at the forum this week will cover a wide range of areas that will impact even more citizens.

This event will also mark the start of Apex-Brasil's focus on real estate as a key priority sector. The organization will play a more pronounced role in promoting and facilitating Brazilian real estate investments in the future through roadshows and other events around the world.

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad, and to attract foreign investment to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. Apex-Brasil organizes several initiatives aiming to promote Brazilian exports abroad. The Agency's efforts comprise trade and prospective missions, business rounds, support for the participation of Brazilian companies in major international trade fairs, arrangement of technical visits of foreign buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, and other select activities designed to strengthen the country's branding abroad. Apex-Brasil also plays a leading role in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil, by working to identify business opportunities, promoting strategic events and lending support to foreign investors willing to allocate resources in Brazil. Apex-Brasil is an agency linked to the Brazilian Foreign Ministry (Itamaraty).

