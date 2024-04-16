International Forum on Lobbying and Government Relations Scheduled in Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 31, 2024, LOBBY CLUB, Ukraine's pioneering lobbying organization, will host the International Forum on Lobbying and Government Relations (GR). This landmark event will explore the transformative potential of lobbying following the recent passage of Ukraine's lobbying legislation.

The forum aims to bring together esteemed experts, legislators, business leaders, and public sector representatives to discuss the integration of transparency and ethics in lobbying, thus fostering open dialogue between the state and citizens. A special emphasis will be placed on new legislative frameworks that enable lobbying to serve as an innovative tool for balancing diverse interests within modern Ukrainian society.

The event will feature prominent figures from Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies such as the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC), the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), and the High Council of Justice (HCJ), alongside the head of the Higher Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HCC) and various members of the judiciary.

Sergiy Kolisnyk, the managing director of LOBBY CLUB, comments: "This forum is a pivotal event for Ukrainian society and the international community. It not only facilitates the discussion of current issues but also plays a critical role in shaping transparent and open mechanisms for interaction between the state and business."

During the International Forum on Lobbying and Government Relations the participants will discuss:

Legislation Impact: Analysis of Ukraine's lobbying laws in comparison with Global and Local Perspectives on Lobbying Legislation

lobbying laws in comparison with Global and Local Perspectives on Lobbying Legislation Distinguishing Between Corruption and Lobbying

Judicial Oversight of Lobbying

A debate on the implementation and effectiveness of a public registry to track lobbying activities and ensure openness.

Lobbying Practices in the USA

The Role of International Lobbyists in Ukraine

Yuriі Odarchenko, former member of the Ukrainian parliament, notes: "The organized event represents a significant step in the development of effective government relations in Ukraine. It provides an important dialogue among key participants from around the world and opens new opportunities for refining policies and lobbying practices."

LOBBY CLUB is delighted to collaborate with influential organizations for this forum:

General Partner: Lobby Club

Strategic Partner: International Governmental Affairs Professionals Association (IGAPA)

Expert Partner: Ukrainian Association of Government Relations Professionals and Lobbyists

Legal Partner: LES Bar Association - Legal and Economic Security

Information Partner: Legal Practice

For the registration for the forum or additional information, kindly reach out to us via email: [email protected].

https://grukraine.com.ua/international-forum-on-lobbying-and-government-relations-scheduled-in-kyiv/

SOURCE LOBBY CLUB