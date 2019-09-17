International Franchise Association names Boynton Beach's Josh Hite Franchisee of the Year

"Josh Hite joined us in 2012 and has grown his book of business to be among the top 10% in the Brightway system," said Brightway President, Talman Howard. "He's a model franchisee, and we are thrilled to see him recognized by the International Franchise Association."

Hite says the key to his success has been empowering his Agents to lead sales teams of their own. He collaborated with one of his top agents in 2017 to co-own and run his second location in Bluffton, and with his sister in 2018 to co-own and lead his third location in Lake Worth.

"I'm honored and humbled to receive the IFA's award and owe my business partners and team of all-star agents a tremendous amount of gratitude for their hard work, dedication and commitment to the business," said Hite.

In addition to investing in his people, Hite believes strongly in helping the community and those in need. Immediately after Hurricane Dorian spared South Florida, he created an Amazon list of supplies needed for The Bahamas' relief efforts and volunteered his Florida office locations to serve as donation collection sites.

Brightway Agency Owners enjoy comprehensive business support including customer service, carrier relationships, marketing, accounting and technology. As a result of their focus on growing new business, Brightway agencies consistently outsell other insurance agencies two-to-one.*

Brightway, The Hite Agency offers customized Home, Condo, Renters, Auto, Flood, RV, Motorcycle, Boat, ATV, Umbrella, Life and Business insurance policies from a number of insurance brands including American Colonial, Bankers, Dixon Wells, National General, Olympus, Progressive, Safeco, The Hartford and Tower Hill, just to name a few.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $616 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to over 900 people in 195 offices across 21 states serving customers in all 50 states.

For more information about Brightway, The Hite Agency, visit BrightwayHite.com or call 561-424-2800. Learn more about franchise opportunities with Brightway at BrightwayDifference.com.

