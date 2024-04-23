International Franchise Expo Returns to NYC in 2024 for 33rd Consecutive Year, Uniting Entrepreneurs with the Top Franchise Brands from Around the World

Among the event's 300+ exhibitors will be global household names including Charley's Cheesesteaks & Wings, Mathnasium Learning Centers, Nathan's Famous, PrimoHoagies, The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, Two Men and a Truck, World Gym and many more

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Franchise Expo ("IFE"), the largest premier franchise show in the U.S., is returning to the Javits Center May 30-June 1. The event is hosted each year by MFV Expositions and Comexposium ("MFV"), the nation's leader for more than 32 years in connecting the franchising world with motivated entrepreneurs. Registration is now available for FREE to those who use code NYC2024 when registering via https://cvent.me/bkvZBA?RefId=PR .

International Franchise Expo Returns to NYC in 2024 for 33rd Consecutive Year.

In a year when franchising is projected to grow by at least 15,000 units while adding approximately 221,000 jobs (SOURCE: 2024 Franchising Economic Report ), IFE provides a unique "one-stop-shop" opportunity to connect aspiring business owners with the hottest franchise brands at every investment level and across every industry.

"Franchising proved its resilience once again this past year, exceeding projections with 2.2% growth and an output of nearly $860 billion despite economic challenges presented in 2023. We expect 2024 will still bring even more growth," said Matt Haller, CEO of the IFA. "Behind franchising's significant economic impact are the small business owners who make up the franchise community, and IFE provides a means for more of these entrepreneurial individuals to connect with growing brands eager to welcome new partners looking to serve their communities by going into business for themselves, but not by themselves."

Exclusively partnered with the International Franchise Association ("IFA") and supported by the U.S. Department of Commerce as one of a limited number of expos in the world to participate in the International Buyer Program, IFE brings together attendees from 120+ countries, 300+ exhibiting franchise brands and industry experts presenting across 70+ educational seminars for networking, education, business development and more.

In addition to the massive exhibition hall, IFE also features exclusive and original programs, including:

Morning Masterminds and Mimosas with Benetrends Financial – On Friday, May 31, prior to the exhibit hall opening, exhibiting franchisors can participate in a Morning Masterminds and Mimosas roundtable discussion to hear about new ideas and insights on topics such as marketing, finance, legal, business development and more.

Emerging Pavilion – Reserved exclusively for emerging franchisors, brands with 10 units or less can showcase their brands at the Emerging Pavilion, a busy location on the trade show floor.

Business Resource Center – Business suppliers and vendors that cater exclusively to the franchising industry can be found in this dedicated section of the expo floor.

IFE Unplugged – The franchise industry's wildly popular Social Geek Radio will be conducting live podcast interviews direct from the trade show floor.

Numerous workshops and panel discussions led by renowned influential speakers are also on tap at IFE, including popular sessions like The A-Zs of Buying a Franchise; Minorities in Franchising; Franchise Your Business; and Franchising 101: Exploring The Franchise Business Model For Veterans, Women and Members of Diverse of Underserved Communities and Other Aspiring Entrepreneurs.

Attendees can build their own unique conference experience by selecting from a variety of seminars to attend from the three-day event's agenda here .

"After the successful first franchising event of 2024 in Los Angeles at Franchise Expo West, which saw a 55% increase in attendance compared to the prior year's show, we anticipate that IFE 2024 will be one of our most successful shows yet," said Martin Joksimovic, President of MFV Expositions. "We look forward to welcoming exhibitors and attendees alike from all over the world to our ultimate epicenter for exploring diverse franchise concepts, forging strategic partnerships and capitalizing on emerging trends shaping the future of business ownership."

To learn more about the International Franchise Expo in New York City, visit franchiseexpo.com/ife/ .

To register for the event for FREE, visit https://cvent.me/bkvZBA?RefId=PR and use code NYC2024.

About MFV Expositions:

MFV Expositions is the world's largest producer of franchise expos, known for its highly successful franchise events produced throughout the U.S. and around the world. The company offers face-to-face opportunities for prospective franchisees to meet franchisors looking to grow their brand. Each expo features franchise concepts representing nearly every industry and investment level, along with a robust conference program for attendees and franchisors.

About Comexposium:

Comexposium is one of the world's leading event organizers. Globally, it hosts more than 135 B2B and B2B2C events across many different sectors, including agriculture, construction, fashion, food, health, leisure, real estate, retail, security and tourism. With events in over 30 countries, Comexposium welcomes more than 3.5 million visitors and 48,000 exhibitors annually. Headquartered in France, Comexposium's employees and sales network operate in 20 countries.

