International Full-Service Agency GIANT.net Launches Exclusive Discounted Pricing

SAN DIEGO, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Full-service agency GIANT.net is all set to offer unlimited agency packages starting at $1,000 per month as a limited introductory price for the first 100 customer sign-ups. Founded by Chase Gassert and Tyler Pyke, GIANT is gearing up to quickly become a globally recognized brand.

GIANT offers both Above The Line (ATL) / traditional marketing, and Below The Line (BTL) / social media marketing services. From ad conceptualization, design and implementation to resulting analysis and improvement, GIANT covers all.

GIANT.net

"We're revolutionizing the agency space by providing more value than traditional agencies. At GIANT, we take an in-depth look at your goals, identify your target audience, build a custom approach, and see it through to success," said Chase Gassert, CEO at GIANT.

Using a universally recognizable premium domain (my.GIANT.net portal), clients can submit job requests related to specific projects in the areas of copywriting, graphic design, and lead generation. They can also register domains and manage custom hosting solutions.

GIANT has partnered with Payment, Inc. (www.payment-inc.com) for crypto payment processing and STO / ICO (Security Token Offering / Initial Coin Offering) services.

Right from launch, customers can choose pay via Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and other cryptocurrencies.

GIANT.net will provide back-end agency services for the Chase Ideas network; including customers and select premium web properties, such as chasemobile.com, ddni.com, ucollectit.com, presented.net, d0mains.com, died.org, and taxed.net.

"As experienced professionals, we recognize the time and effort that goes into achieving an effective marketing strategy. Unlike regular agencies that function as silos, at GIANT, we focus on incorporating effective systems that become part of your company," said Tyler Pyke, CMO at GIANT.

Set for official launch in July 2019, full-service agency GIANT has offices in San Diego, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Roscoe, South Dakota.

GIANT.net provides a comprehensive suite of services including but not limited to:

Lead Generation / Advertising (Digital and Traditional) Audio / Visual / Media Social Media Marketing and Clean Up Managed Web Hosting and Cloud Services Graphic Design and Branding Website Design and Development Public Relations and Copywriting Managed Affiliate Programs

Digital advertising pioneers for over 20 years, CEO Chase Gassert and CMO Tyler Pyke have spearheaded several successful endeavors.

To establish an international presence and to transform every brilliant idea into a GIANT, visit www.GIANT.net.

