International Furniture and Transportation Logistics Council (IFTLC) announces its 60th annual International Conference of Furniture Transportation and Logistics Managers

--IFTLC Presents: "From First to the Last Mile, Winning with Direct to Home Shipping"

MONROE, MI, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The International Furniture and Transportation Logistics Council, Inc. (IFTLC ) announced today its 60th annual conference, which will take place May 13 and 14, at Lago Mar Resort in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. The event will bring together furniture transportation and logistics managers from around the world for several days of key learnings and identifying strategies for success in the ever-changing world of furniture logistics. Registration is now open, and discounts are available to those who register prior to April 8, 2020.

Mr. Gene Lunger, EVP of North American Retail Operations for Ashley Furniture, will be our keynote speaker opening our conference on May 13, 2020.

The conference will feature interactive round tables and speakers on relevant industry discussions covering topics that include:

Home delivery

Route optimization

Reverse logistics

Logistics technology

Import/Export

E-commerce

Operational research

Artificial intelligence

Machine learning

Dispatch automation

Advanced algorithms

Location-based technologies

The annual IFTLC event provides attendees with insight on innovative technologies and new trends as well as the latest legislation that may impact their businesses. This year's conference will focus on Direct to Home Shipping Strategies.

"Our goal with this conference is to continue to equip our members with the latest information affecting our entire industry and to help them stay competitive in a market that's constantly evolving." says Russ Matthews, Managing Director, of IFTLC.

In addition to our keynote speakers, slated to present at the conference are;

Dr. Michel Gendreau is Department Chair and Professor of Operations Research in the Department of Mathematics and Industrial Engineering of Polytechnique Montréal ( Canada )

is Department Chair and Professor of Operations Research in the Department of Mathematics and Industrial Engineering of Polytechnique Montréal ( ) Dr. Terry Esper , Associate Professor of Logistics at the Fisher College of Business of The Ohio State University

, Associate Professor of Logistics at the of Business of The George Pezold , Executive Director, Transportation & Logistics Council

, Executive Director, Transportation & Logistics Council Tony Nuzio , Founder/CEO, ICC Logistics Services Inc.

, Founder/CEO, ICC Logistics Services Inc. Pete Mento , Managing Director, Global Customs and Duties, Crowe LLP

, Managing Director, Global Customs and Duties, Crowe LLP Steve Raetz , Director Research and Market Intelligence, C.H. Robinson

, Director Research and Market Intelligence, C.H. Erich Price, Director of Logistics, Cornerstone Brands, Qurate Retail Group

Jeff Sears , Director of International Logistics, Art Van Furniture

Attendees can register for the conference by visiting www.iftlc.org or emailing Russ Matthews at Russ@iftlc.org . Special rates and discounts are available if attendees sign up before March 8.

About IFTLC

IFTLC's mission is to act as a resource to those in transportation and logistics functions in order to help them become more engaged, knowledgeable and effective at their jobs. The organization also publishes a monthly newsletter, entitled "The Furniture Transporter," to help members stay abreast of industry trends, latest legislation, events, and much more. The organization holds a much-anticipated annual conference where all the segments of the logistics industry (retail stores, manufacturers, e-tailers and transportation companies) meet together to share ideas and gain important knowledge on industry topics.

IFTLC board members

