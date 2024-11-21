International Game Technology Announces Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Act Waiting Period

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) today announced the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended (the "HSR Act"), in connection with the previously announced transaction (the "Proposed Transaction") whereby IGT's Gaming & Digital business ("IGT Gaming") and Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) will be simultaneously acquired by a newly formed holding company owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

The applicable waiting period under the HSR Act expired at 11:59 p.m., Eastern time, on November 20, 2024. The expiration of the waiting period under the HSR Act satisfies an important condition necessary for the completion of the Proposed Transaction, which is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2025, and remains subject to other conditions and regulatory approvals.

