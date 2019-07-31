International Game Technology PLC Announces Appointment of Dr. Samantha Ravich to Board of Directors

LONDON, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today announced the appointment of Dr. Samantha Ravich as an independent director to IGT's board of directors effective July 30, 2019. Dr. Ravich was also appointed to IGT's nominating and corporate governance committee.

Dr. Ravich is the Chair of the Center on Cyber and Technology Innovation at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and its Transformative Cyber Innovation Lab; the Vice Chair of the President's Intelligence Advisory Board; a Commissioner on the Congressionally-mandated Cyberspace Solarium Commission; and a member of the Secretary of Energy's Advisory Board. Dr. Ravich is also a managing partner at A2P, LLC and a Board Governor at GIA. Previously, among other roles, she served as Deputy National Security Advisor for Vice President Cheney. Dr. Ravich received her Ph.D. in Policy Analysis from the RAND Graduate School and her MCP/BSE from the University of Pennsylvania/Wharton School.

"Samantha's extensive experience, and focus on cybersecurity, are welcome complements to the existing expertise of our board members," said Lorenzo Pellicioli, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of IGT. "We look forward to working with her."

