International Game Technology PLC Announces Upcoming Departure of Beatrice H. Bassey from Board of Directors

LONDON, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 20, 2021, Beatrice H. Bassey notified International Game Technology PLC (the "Company") of her intention not to stand for re-election as a member of the Company's Board of Directors. Ms. Bassey will serve out her remaining term and will depart from the Company's Board of Directors and its Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee effective immediately after the conclusion of the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") to be held on May 11, 2021. Ms. Bassey has advised the Company that her intent not to stand for re-election is due to other professional commitments, as well as challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Ms. Bassey further advised the Company that it was a privilege to work alongside the terrific Board and talented and dedicated staff of the Company, and that she remains supportive of the Company's operations, policies and strategy.

As a result, the proposed resolution for her continued appointment to the Board of Directors (resolution number 5) which was included in the notice of AGM and proxy materials distributed to shareholders on April 1, 2021, and which can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.igt.com, is now withdrawn. The withdrawal of resolution number 5 does not otherwise affect the validity of the notice of AGM, the proxy form or any proxy votes already submitted on other proposed resolutions. The numbering of all other proposed resolutions at the AGM will remain unchanged.

"On behalf of the IGT Board of Directors, I would like to thank Beatrice for her dedicated service and valuable contributions to the Board. We wish her well in her future endeavors," said Lorenzo Pellicioli, Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors.

The size of the Company's Board of Directors will be reduced to ten directors effective immediately after the conclusion of the Company's AGM on May 11, 2021.

