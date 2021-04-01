International Game Technology PLC Releases Notice of 2021 Annual General Meeting and 2020 Annual Report and Accounts

LONDON, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced the release of its Notice of the 2021 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and 2020 Annual Report and Accounts for the period from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020. IGT provided information for the AGM, which will be held at IGT's Registered Office, Marble Arch House, 66 Seymour Street, Second Floor, London, W1H 5BT, on May 11, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. British Summer Time (BST).

The Notice of the AGM and the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts can be found in the Investor Relations section of www.igt.com, along with IGT's 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F. These materials can be viewed online and are also available for download in PDF format.

2021 AGM and COVID-19

In light of the COVID-19 related Government restrictions and measures relating to social gatherings which are presently in place and the overriding health and safety concerns, the Board of Directors has decided to hold this year's AGM as a closed meeting with only the minimum quorum of two shareholders present, in addition to the usual supporting staff, reduced to a minimum. Therefore, it will not be possible for shareholders to attend in person (other than those designated as attending for the purposes of the quorum) and if you attempt to attend in person, you will be refused entry.

The AGM will be restricted to formal business only, and resolutions will be put to a vote on a poll. All shareholders are encouraged to vote by submitting a proxy in advance of the AGM and to appoint the chairperson of the meeting as proxy to ensure shareholders vote is counted. Other named proxies will not be allowed to attend the AGM in person. Details on how shareholders can vote via a proxy are available in the Notice of the AGM and in the accompanying proxy form. Proxy votes should be returned by 3:00 p.m. (BST) on May 7, 2021, in line with the requirements set out in the Notice of the AGM.

To facilitate engagement with shareholders, shareholders can send any questions relating to the business of the AGM in advance of the meeting to the Company Secretary, International Game Technology PLC, Marble Arch House, 66 Seymour Street, Second Floor, London, W1H 5BT or [email protected]. Responses will be made via return email and/or published as soon as possible in the Investor Relations section of www.igt.com.

As usual, the results of voting on the proposed AGM resolutions will be published after the AGM and will be available on IGT's website.

Further AGM updates

Shareholders should be aware that arrangements for the AGM may change at short notice. The Board recommends that shareholders continue to monitor IGT's website and announcements for any updates in relation to the AGM.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, +39 3485475493; for Italian media inquiries

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

