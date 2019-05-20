International Game Technology PLC Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

LONDON, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EDT, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the first quarter results; access details are provided below.

"Our first quarter results confirm the consistent growth profile of our global lottery business and the progress we've made in sales of gaming machines, where global unit shipments increased 20%," said Marco Sala, CEO of IGT. "The results of our Italy operations are also noteworthy, with further growth in lottery and resilient machine gaming performance. As we look to the future, our focus remains on improving revenue and profits from gaming activities, innovating with new lottery games and technologies, and pursuing emerging growth opportunities."

"First quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA were stable at constant currency, thanks to important contributions from our Italy and North America Lottery segments," said Alberto Fornaro, CFO of IGT. "Operating expenses were well controlled, our financial condition is solid, and we are maintaining our financial outlook for the year."

Revenue 1,145 1,207 -5% -1% Operating income 178 197 -10% -4% Net income/(loss) per diluted share $0.20 ($0.51) NM

Adjusted EBITDA 417 436 -4% 0% Adjusted operating income 230 251 -8% -4% Adjusted net income per diluted share $0.12 $0.15 -20%

Net debt 7,714 7,525 3%





Note: Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, and adjusted net income per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release.

Consolidated revenue of $1.14 billion, stable at constant currency

20% increase in global gaming machine unit shipments

Stable lottery revenue

Offset by increased gaming machine taxes in Italy and lower gaming systems sales

Adjusted EBITDA of $417 million, stable at constant currency

Strong Italy and North America Lottery performance

and North America Lottery performance Selling, general and administrative expenses and research and development costs better than the prior-year period despite higher legal costs

Adjusted operating income was $230 million, down 4% at constant currency

Higher depreciation associated with upgrading the gaming installed base and lottery contract wins and extensions

Interest expense, net was $103 million compared to $107 million in the prior-year quarter

Provision for income taxes was $53 million compared to $61 million in the prior-year period

Net income attributable to IGT was $40 million in the quarter; adjusted net income attributable to IGT was $24 million

Net income per diluted share of $0.20; adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.12

Net debt of $7.71 billion, down from $7.76 billion at December 31, 2018

Operating Segment Review

North America Gaming & Interactive

Select Financial Data



Constant

Key Performance Indicators



% Period Ended March 31 Q1 '19 Q1 '18 FX

Period Ended March 31 Q1 '19 Q1 '18 Change Gaming

Total revenue 239 243 -2%

Installed base units (end of period)







Gaming services 155 154 1%

Casino 22,713 23,183 -2.0%



Terminal 100 105 -5%













Other 55 49 13%

Machine units shipped







Product sales 84 89 -6%

New/expansion 1,482 1,024 44.7%



Terminal 63 50 28%

Replacement 2,544 2,692 -5.5%



Other 21 40 -47%

Total machines shipped 4,026 3,716 8.3%























Other

Total revenue 1 0 NM











Service revenue 1 0 NM

































Total

Revenue 240 244 -1%











Operating income 49 57 -20%











Revenue of $240 million, stable with the prior year at constant currency

Gaming service revenue of $155 million , stable compared to the prior year

, stable compared to the prior year Terminal service revenue reflects decline in installed base and lower average yields due to product mix



Increase in other service revenue from a large, multi-year poker contract

Product sales revenue of $84 million

Strong 28% increase in terminal revenue at constant currency resulting from 8% increase in gaming machine units shipped at higher average selling prices



Current quarter new/expansion units include shipments to Encore Boston Harbor





Replacement units declined slightly due to fewer VLT unit shipments



Decline in other product sales revenue driven by comparison with exceptionally high sales of systems in the prior year

Operating income of $49 million compared to $57 million in the prior-year quarter

Higher depreciation related to upgrading the installed base

Lower sales of high-margin systems

Stable operating expenses

North America Lottery

Select Financial Data



Constant

Key Performance Indicators



% Period Ended March 31 Q1 '19 Q1 '18 FX

Period Ended March 31 Q1 '19 Q1 '18 Change Gaming

Total revenue 41 38 10%

Installed base units (end of period)







Gaming services 41 38 9%

VLT - Government sponsored 14,799 15,101 -2.0%



Terminal 25 25 2%













Other 16 13 22%

Lottery same-store revenue growth







Product sales 0 0 0%

Instant ticket & draw games



5.2%















Multistate jackpots



-9.3% Lottery

Total revenue 255 257 -1%

Total lottery same-store revenue growth

2.8%

Lottery services 241 241 0%













FMC 209 205 2%













Instant ticket & draw games 170 176 -4%













Other services 39 29 34%













LMA 32 36 -10%











Product sales 14 16 -12%

































Total

Revenue 296 295 0%











Operating income 76 76 0%











Revenue of $296 million, stable with the prior-year period

Lottery service revenue of $241 million , in line with the prior year

, in line with the prior year Overall same-store revenue growth driven by instant ticket and draw games; difficult comparison with elevated jackpot activity in the prior year



Recovery of certain service level agreement provisions incurred previously, partially offset by lower revenue in Illinois



LMA impacted by timing of pass-through revenue with no associated profit

Lottery product sales revenue of $14 million

Large Massachusetts retailer terminal sales in the prior year

retailer terminal sales in the prior year Gaming service revenue of $41 million

Growth from interactive jackpot game in Canada

Operating income of $76 million, stable with the prior-year period

Service level agreement recoveries and disciplined cost control offset higher profit flow-through from elevated jackpot activity in prior year

Despite increased depreciation related to contract wins and extensions

International

Select Financial Data



Constant

Key Performance Indicators



% Period Ended March 31 Q1 '19 Q1 '18 FX

Period Ended March 31 Q1 '19 Q1 '18 Change Gaming

Total revenue 81 91 -5%

Installed base units (end of period)







Gaming services 30 40 -15%

Casino 10,666 12,917 -17.4%



Terminal 12 14 -1%

VLT - Government sponsored 4,419 2,937 50.5%



Other 18 25 -23%

Total installed base units 15,085 15,854 -4.9%

Product sales 51 51 4%













Terminal 35 30 22%

Machine units shipped









Other 15 21 -22%

New/expansion 382 91 319.8%















Replacement 2,593 2,021 28.3% Lottery

Total revenue 74 74 5%

Total machines shipped 2,975 2,112 40.9%

Lottery services 70 72 3%













FMC 70 72 3%

Lottery same-store revenue growth









Instant ticket & draw games 56 57 4%

Instant ticket & draw games



3.4%



Other services 14 15 -4%

Multistate jackpots



8.2%

Product sales 4 3 76%

Total lottery same-store revenue growth

3.7%























Other

Total revenue 17 19 -4%











Service revenue 17 19 -4%











Product sales 0 0 -31%

































Total

Revenue 172 184 -1%











Operating income 14 22 -22%











Revenue of $172 million, stable with the prior year at constant currency

Lottery service revenue of $70 million , up 3% at constant currency

, up 3% at constant currency 3.7% same-store revenue growth with broad-based expansion across games and geographies

Gaming service revenue was $30 million compared to $40 million in the prior year

compared to in the prior year Lower interactive revenue and reduced contribution from installed base



Decline in installed base year-over-year due to large conversions in the prior year, partially offset by continued expansion of Greece VLTs; sequential increase in the installed base

Gaming product sales revenue of $51 million , up 4% at constant currency

, up 4% at constant currency 22% rise in terminal revenue with growth in both new/expansion and replacement units partially offset by lower ASPs



Decline in other product sales revenue primarily driven by higher system sales in the prior year

Operating income of $14 million

Includes $5 million settlement cost associated with lottery contract

settlement cost associated with lottery contract Large, high-margin system sale in the prior year

Italy

Select Financial Data



Constant

Key Performance Indicators



% Period Ended March 31 Q1 '19 Q1 '18 FX

Period Ended March 31 Q1 '19 Q1 '18 Change Gaming

Total revenue 153 191 -13%

(In € millions, except machines)







Gaming services 153 190 -13%

Lottery









Terminal 137 172 -14%

Lotto wagers 2,142 2,034 5.3%



Other 16 18 -4%

10eLotto 1,544 1,451 6.4%

Product sales 0 0 0%

Core 501 504 -0.4%















Late numbers 47 45 2.7% Lottery

Total revenue 204 214 3%

MillionDAY 50 34 45.8%

Lottery services 204 214 3%













FMC 204 214 3%

Scratch & Win wagers 2,386 2,408 -0.9%



Instant ticket & draw games 252 266 3%













Other services (49) (52) 0%

Italy lottery revenue growth



3.2%

Product sales 0 0 0%

























Gaming





Other

Total revenue 80 79 9%

Installed base (end of period)







Service revenue 80 79 9%

VLT - Operator (B2C) 10,995 10,931 0.6%

Product sales 0 0 0%

VLT - Supplier (B2B) 7,847 8,425 -6.9%















AWP 40,746 51,315 -20.6% Total

Revenue 437 483 -2%

Total installed base 59,588 70,671 -15.7%

Operating income 147 147 9%

























Wagers





















VLT - Operator (B2C) 1,503 1,441 4.3%















AWP 939 955 -1.6%















Interactive wagers (gaming) 489 493 -0.6%







































Other





















Sports betting wagers (1) 274 246 11.1%















Sports betting payout (%) (1) 83.3% 81.2% 2.1 pp







































(1) Includes virtual wagers and pools & horses





Revenue of $437 million compared to $483 million, down 2% at constant currency

Lottery service revenue of $204 million , up 3% at constant currency

, up 3% at constant currency Lotto wagers up 5.3% on steady growth in 10eLotto



Scratch & Win wagers reflect one fewer day of sales year-over-year; exceptional performance from the Multiplier family of games against the successful Miliardario relaunch in the prior year

Gaming service revenue was $153 million compared to $190 million in the prior year, down 13% at constant currency

compared to in the prior year, down 13% at constant currency Increased taxes on AWP and VLT machines



Improved productivity of gaming machines; 21% decline in AWP units results in less than 2% reduction in wagers

Other service revenue includes pass-through revenue related to new commercial services offer

Operating income up 9% at constant currency to $147 million

High profit flow-through on growth in Lotto wagers

Beneficial shift in timing of expenses

Despite increased taxes on gaming machines

Other Developments

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per ordinary share

Record date of June 3, 2019

Payment date of June 17, 2019

Outlook

Outlook unchanged

2019 adjusted EBITDA $1.70 - $1.76 billion

- Capital expenditures of $450 - $550 million

- Assumes a EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.15

Comparability of Results

All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2019 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2018 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We enable players to experience their favorite games across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Digital and Social Gaming. Leveraging a wealth of premium content, substantial investment in innovation, in-depth customer intelligence, operational expertise and leading-edge technology, our gaming solutions anticipate the demands of consumers wherever they decide to play. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has over 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2018 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited









For the three months ended

March 31,

2019

2018







Service revenue 991,031

1,046,951 Product sales 153,885

160,005 Total revenue 1,144,916

1,206,956







Cost of services 595,327

618,058 Cost of product sales 100,185

103,351 Selling, general and administrative 205,134

217,289 Research and development 66,118

71,263 Total operating expenses 966,764

1,009,961







Operating income 178,152

196,995







Interest expense, net (103,069)

(107,280) Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 58,602

(96,695) Other (expense) income, net (498)

2,981 Total non-operating expenses (44,965)

(200,994)







Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 133,187

(3,999)







Provision for income taxes 52,692

60,505







Net income (loss) 80,495

(64,504)







Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 40,241

38,642







Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC 40,254

(103,146)















Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic 0.20

(0.51) Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted 0.20

(0.51)







Weighted-average shares - basic 204,300

203,597 Weighted-average shares - diluted 204,742

203,597

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ thousands) Unaudited









March 31,

December 31,

2019

2018 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 290,359

250,669 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 245,235

261,108 Trade and other receivables, net 934,219

949,085 Inventories 294,791

282,698 Other current assets 528,581

504,061 Income taxes receivable 35,911

39,075 Total current assets 2,329,096

2,286,696 Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net 1,356,294

1,404,426 Property, plant and equipment, net 143,272

185,349 Operating lease right-of-use-assets 372,619

- Goodwill 5,563,630

5,580,227 Intangible assets, net 1,995,618

2,044,723 Other non-current assets 2,052,822

2,108,964 Deferred income taxes 34,405

38,117 Total non-current assets 11,518,660

11,361,806 Total assets 13,847,756

13,648,502







Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable 1,083,965

1,142,371 Other current liabilities 916,564

816,722 Current portion of long-term debt 1,280,928

- Short-term borrowings 67,969

34,822 Income taxes payable 36,717

8,209 Total current liabilities 3,386,143

2,002,124 Long-term debt, less current portion 6,655,020

7,977,267 Deferred income taxes 439,828

446,083 Income taxes payable 25,654

25,654 Operating lease liabilities 336,658

- Other non-current liabilities 379,491

445,445 Total non-current liabilities 7,836,651

8,894,449 Total liabilities 11,222,794

10,896,573 Commitments and contingencies





Shareholders' equity 2,624,962

2,751,929 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 13,847,756

13,648,502

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ thousands) Unaudited









For the three months ended



March 31,



2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities







Net income (loss)

80,495

(64,504) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation

105,331

98,087 Amortization

68,084

68,392 Service revenue amortization

52,289

56,650 Stock-based compensation expense

9,590

14,178 Debt issuance cost amortization

5,783

6,099 Deferred income taxes

267

(22,914) Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net

(58,602)

96,695 Other non-cash costs, net

8,192

5,529 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions:





Trade and other receivables

24,145

11,968 Inventories

(20,448)

(11,657) Accounts payable

(27,817)

(35,545) Other assets and liabilities

(100,695)

(145,768) Net cash provided by operating activities

146,614

77,210









Cash flows from investing activities







Capital expenditures

(119,185)

(134,661) Proceeds from sale of assets

1,888

2,473 Other

2,208

347 Net cash used in investing activities

(115,089)

(131,841)









Cash flows from financing activities







Proceeds from long-term debt

35,666

164,681 Net proceeds from short-term borrowings

33,201

44,429 Capital increase - non-controlling interests

333

- Dividends paid - non-controlling interests

(13,439)

(13,316) Net payments of financial liabilities

(44,662)

(32,702) Principal payments on long-term debt

-

(625,500) Other

(2,000)

(825) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

9,099

(463,233)









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash

40,624

(517,864) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(16,807)

28,707 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of the period

511,777

1,305,430 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period

535,594

816,273



















Supplemental Cash Flow Information:







Interest paid

(183,777)

(227,356) Income taxes paid

(18,835)

(13,691)

International Game Technology PLC Net Debt ($ thousands) Unaudited













March 31,

December 31,



2019

2018









4.125% Senior Secured Notes due February 2020(2)

-

499,167 4.750% Senior Secured Notes due March 2020 (2)

-

438,252 5.500% Senior Secured Notes due June 2020 (1)

27,482

27,519 6.250% Senior Secured Notes due February 2022 (1)

1,476,655

1,469,609 4.750% Senior Secured Notes due February 2023 (2)

947,070

964,730 5.350% Senior Secured Notes due October 2023(1)

60,961

60,983 3.500% Senior Secured Notes due July 2024 (2)

556,740

567,179 6.500% Senior Secured Notes due February 2025 (1)

1,088,769

1,088,385 6.250% Senior Secured Notes due January 2027(1)

742,843

742,667 Senior Secured Notes, long-term

4,900,520

5,858,491









Revolving Credit Facilities due July 2021 (1) (2)

439,920

413,381 Term Loan Facilities due January 2023 (2)

1,314,580

1,705,395 Long-term debt, less current portion

6,655,020

7,977,267









4.125% Senior Secured Notes due February 2020 (2)

490,198

- 4.750% Senior Secured Notes due March 2020 (2)

431,210

- Term Loan Facilities due January 2023 (2)

359,520

- Current portion of long-term debt

1,280,928

-









Short-term borrowings

67,969

34,822 Total debt

8,003,917

8,012,089









Less: Cash and cash equivalents

290,359

250,669









Net debt

7,713,558

7,761,420



(1) U.S. dollar-denominated debt (2) Euro-denominated debt

Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure

International Game Technology PLC Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ thousands) Unaudited























For the three months ended



March 31,



2019

2018









Net income (loss)

80,495

(64,504) Provision for income taxes

52,692

60,505 Non-operating expenses

44,965

200,994 Depreciation

105,331

98,087 Amortization

68,084

68,392 Service revenue amortization

52,289

56,650 Stock-based compensation expense

9,590

14,178 Other

3,227

1,854 Adjusted EBITDA

416,673

436,156





























Cash flows from operating activities

146,614

77,210 Capital expenditures

(119,185)

(134,661) Free Cash Flow

27,429

(57,451)