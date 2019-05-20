International Game Technology PLC Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

- Revenue of $1.14 billion includes significant increase in global gaming unit shipments and continued growth in global lottery same-store revenue

- Operating income of $178 million; adjusted EBITDA of $417 million, stable at constant currency on strong Italy and North America Lottery results

- Maintaining full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook

- Cash dividend declared of $0.20 per ordinary share

LONDON, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EDT, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the first quarter results; access details are provided below.

"Our first quarter results confirm the consistent growth profile of our global lottery business and the progress we've made in sales of gaming machines, where global unit shipments increased 20%," said Marco Sala, CEO of IGT. "The results of our Italy operations are also noteworthy, with further growth in lottery and resilient machine gaming performance. As we look to the future, our focus remains on improving revenue and profits from gaming activities, innovating with new lottery games and technologies, and pursuing emerging growth opportunities."

"First quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA were stable at constant currency, thanks to important contributions from our Italy and North America Lottery segments," said Alberto Fornaro, CFO of IGT. "Operating expenses were well controlled, our financial condition is solid, and we are maintaining our financial outlook for the year."

Overview of Consolidated First Quarter 2019 Results

Constant

  Quarter Ended  

  Y/Y 

Currency

  March 31, 

Change 

Change

2019

2018

(%)

(%)





(In $ millions, unless otherwise noted)  



Revenue  

1,145

1,207

-5%

-1%

Operating income  

178

197

-10%

-4%

Net income/(loss) per diluted share  

$0.20

($0.51)

  NM 

Adjusted EBITDA  

417

436

-4%

0%

Adjusted operating income  

230

251

-8%

-4%

Adjusted net income per diluted share  

$0.12

$0.15

-20%

Net debt   

7,714

7,525

3%

Note: Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, and adjusted net income per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release.

Consolidated revenue of $1.14 billion, stable at constant currency

  • 20% increase in global gaming machine unit shipments
  • Stable lottery revenue
  • Offset by increased gaming machine taxes in Italy and lower gaming systems sales

Adjusted EBITDA of $417 million, stable at constant currency

  • Strong Italy and North America Lottery performance
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses and research and development costs better than the prior-year period despite higher legal costs

Adjusted operating income was $230 million, down 4% at constant currency

  • Higher depreciation associated with upgrading the gaming installed base and lottery contract wins and extensions

Interest expense, net was $103 million compared to $107 million in the prior-year quarter 

Provision for income taxes was $53 million compared to $61 million in the prior-year period

Net income attributable to IGT was $40 million in the quarter; adjusted net income attributable to IGT was $24 million

Net income per diluted share of $0.20; adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.12

Net debt of $7.71 billion, down from $7.76 billion at December 31, 2018

Operating Segment Review

North America Gaming & Interactive

Select Financial Data

Constant

Key Performance Indicators

%

Period Ended March 31

Q1 '19

Q1 '18

FX

Period Ended March 31

Q1 '19

Q1 '18

Change 

Gaming

Total revenue

239

243

-2%

Installed base units (end of period) 



Gaming services

155

154

1%

    Casino

22,713

23,183

-2.0%


Terminal 

100

105

-5%






Other

55

49

13%

Machine units shipped



Product sales

84

89

-6%

   New/expansion

1,482

1,024

44.7%


Terminal 

63

50

28%

   Replacement 

2,544

2,692

-5.5%


Other

21

40

-47%

   Total machines shipped

4,026

3,716

8.3%












Other

Total revenue

1

0

NM





Service revenue

1

0

NM
















Total

Revenue

240

244

-1%





Operating income

49

57

-20%




Revenue of $240 million, stable with the prior year at constant currency

  • Gaming service revenue of $155 million, stable compared to the prior year
    • Terminal service revenue reflects decline in installed base and lower average yields due to product mix
    • Increase in other service revenue from a large, multi-year poker contract
  • Product sales revenue of $84 million
    • Strong 28% increase in terminal revenue at constant currency resulting from 8% increase in gaming machine units shipped at higher average selling prices
      • Current quarter new/expansion units include shipments to Encore Boston Harbor
      • Replacement units declined slightly due to fewer VLT unit shipments
    • Decline in other product sales revenue driven by comparison with exceptionally high sales of systems in the prior year

Operating income of $49 million compared to $57 million in the prior-year quarter

  • Higher depreciation related to upgrading the installed base
  • Lower sales of high-margin systems
  • Stable operating expenses

North America Lottery

Select Financial Data

Constant

Key Performance Indicators

%

Period Ended March 31

Q1 '19

Q1 '18

FX

Period Ended March 31

Q1 '19

Q1 '18

Change 

Gaming

Total revenue

41

38

10%

Installed base units (end of period)



Gaming services

41

38

9%

    VLT - Government sponsored

14,799

15,101

-2.0%


Terminal 

25

25

2%






Other

16

13

22%

Lottery same-store revenue growth



Product sales

0

0

0%

   Instant ticket & draw games

5.2%








   Multistate jackpots

-9.3%

Lottery

Total revenue

255

257

-1%

   Total lottery same-store revenue growth

2.8%

Lottery services

241

241

0%






FMC

209

205

2%






  Instant ticket & draw games

170

176

-4%






  Other services

39

29

34%






LMA

32

36

-10%





Product sales

14

16

-12%
















Total

Revenue

296

295

0%





Operating income

76

76

0%




Revenue of $296 million, stable with the prior-year period

  • Lottery service revenue of $241 million, in line with the prior year
    • Overall same-store revenue growth driven by instant ticket and draw games; difficult comparison with elevated jackpot activity in the prior year
    • Recovery of certain service level agreement provisions incurred previously, partially offset by lower revenue in Illinois
    • LMA impacted by timing of pass-through revenue with no associated profit
  • Lottery product sales revenue of $14 million
    • Large Massachusetts retailer terminal sales in the prior year
  • Gaming service revenue of $41 million
    • Growth from interactive jackpot game in Canada

Operating income of $76 million, stable with the prior-year period

  • Service level agreement recoveries and disciplined cost control offset higher profit flow-through from elevated jackpot activity in prior year
  • Despite increased depreciation related to contract wins and extensions

International

Select Financial Data

Constant

Key Performance Indicators

%

Period Ended March 31

Q1 '19

Q1 '18

FX

Period Ended March 31

Q1 '19

Q1 '18

Change 

Gaming

Total revenue

81

91

-5%

Installed base units (end of period)



Gaming services

30

40

-15%

    Casino

10,666

12,917

-17.4%


Terminal 

12

14

-1%

    VLT - Government sponsored

4,419

2,937

50.5%


Other

18

25

-23%

   Total installed base units

15,085

15,854

-4.9%

Product sales

51

51

4%






Terminal 

35

30

22%

Machine units shipped




Other

15

21

-22%

   New/expansion

382

91

319.8%








   Replacement 

2,593

2,021

28.3%

Lottery

Total revenue

74

74

5%

   Total machines shipped

2,975

2,112

40.9%

Lottery services

70

72

3%






FMC

70

72

3%

Lottery same-store revenue growth




  Instant ticket & draw games

56

57

4%

   Instant ticket & draw games

3.4%


  Other services

14

15

-4%

   Multistate jackpots

8.2%

Product sales

4

3

76%

   Total lottery same-store revenue growth

3.7%












Other

Total revenue

17

19

-4%





Service revenue

17

19

-4%





Product sales

0

0

-31%
















Total

Revenue

172

184

-1%





Operating income

14

22

-22%




Revenue of $172 million, stable with the prior year at constant currency

  • Lottery service revenue of $70 million, up 3% at constant currency
    • 3.7% same-store revenue growth with broad-based expansion across games and geographies
  • Gaming service revenue was $30 million compared to $40 million in the prior year
    • Lower interactive revenue and reduced contribution from installed base
    • Decline in installed base year-over-year due to large conversions in the prior year, partially offset by continued expansion of Greece VLTs; sequential increase in the installed base
  • Gaming product sales revenue of $51 million, up 4% at constant currency
    • 22% rise in terminal revenue with growth in both new/expansion and replacement units partially offset by lower ASPs
    • Decline in other product sales revenue primarily driven by higher system sales in the prior year

Operating income of $14 million

  • Includes $5 million settlement cost associated with lottery contract
  • Large, high-margin system sale in the prior year

Italy

Select Financial Data

Constant

Key Performance Indicators

%

Period Ended March 31

Q1 '19

Q1 '18

FX

Period Ended March 31

Q1 '19

Q1 '18

Change 

Gaming

Total revenue

153

191

-13%

(In € millions, except machines)



Gaming services

153

190

-13%

Lottery




Terminal 

137

172

-14%

Lotto wagers

2,142

2,034

5.3%


Other

16

18

-4%

   10eLotto

1,544

1,451

6.4%

Product sales

0

0

0%

   Core

501

504

-0.4%








   Late numbers

47

45

2.7%

Lottery

Total revenue

204

214

3%

   MillionDAY

50

34

45.8%

Lottery services

204

214

3%






FMC

204

214

3%

Scratch & Win wagers

2,386

2,408

-0.9%


  Instant ticket & draw games

252

266

3%






  Other services

(49)

(52)

0%

Italy lottery revenue growth

3.2%

Product sales

0

0

0%












Gaming


Other

Total revenue

80

79

9%

Installed base (end of period)



Service revenue

80

79

9%

   VLT - Operator (B2C)

10,995

10,931

0.6%

Product sales

0

0

0%

   VLT - Supplier (B2B)

7,847

8,425

-6.9%








   AWP

40,746

51,315

-20.6%

Total

Revenue

437

483

-2%

   Total installed base

59,588

70,671

-15.7%

Operating income

147

147

9%












Wagers










   VLT - Operator (B2C)

1,503

1,441

4.3%








   AWP

939

955

-1.6%








   Interactive wagers (gaming)

489

493

-0.6%




















Other










   Sports betting wagers (1)

274

246

11.1%








   Sports betting payout (%) (1)

83.3%

81.2%

2.1 pp




















(1) Includes virtual wagers and pools & horses

Revenue of $437 million compared to $483 million, down 2% at constant currency

  • Lottery service revenue of $204 million, up 3% at constant currency
    • Lotto wagers up 5.3% on steady growth in 10eLotto
    • Scratch & Win wagers reflect one fewer day of sales year-over-year; exceptional performance from the Multiplier family of games against the successful Miliardario relaunch in the prior year
  • Gaming service revenue was $153 million compared to $190 million in the prior year, down 13% at constant currency
    • Increased taxes on AWP and VLT machines
    • Improved productivity of gaming machines; 21% decline in AWP units results in less than 2% reduction in wagers
  • Other service revenue includes pass-through revenue related to new commercial services offer

Operating income up 9% at constant currency to $147 million

  • High profit flow-through on growth in Lotto wagers
  • Beneficial shift in timing of expenses
  • Despite increased taxes on gaming machines

Other Developments
The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per ordinary share

  • Record date of June 3, 2019
  • Payment date of June 17, 2019

Outlook
Outlook unchanged

  • 2019 adjusted EBITDA $1.70 - $1.76 billion
  • Capital expenditures of $450 - $550 million
  • Assumes a EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.15

About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We enable players to experience their favorite games across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Digital and Social Gaming. Leveraging a wealth of premium content, substantial investment in innovation, in-depth customer intelligence, operational expertise and leading-edge technology, our gaming solutions anticipate the demands of consumers wherever they decide to play. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has over 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.

International Game Technology PLC

Consolidated Statements of Operations

($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Unaudited





 For the three months ended 

 March 31, 

2019

2018




Service revenue

991,031

1,046,951

Product sales

153,885

160,005

Total revenue

1,144,916

1,206,956




Cost of services

595,327

618,058

Cost of product sales

100,185

103,351

Selling, general and administrative

205,134

217,289

Research and development

66,118

71,263

Total operating expenses

966,764

1,009,961




Operating income

178,152

196,995




Interest expense, net

(103,069)

(107,280)

Foreign exchange gain (loss), net

58,602

(96,695)

Other (expense) income, net

(498)

2,981

Total non-operating expenses

(44,965)

(200,994)




Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

133,187

(3,999)




Provision for income taxes

52,692

60,505




Net income (loss)

80,495

(64,504)




Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

40,241

38,642




Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC

40,254

(103,146)








Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic

0.20

(0.51)

Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted

0.20

(0.51)




Weighted-average shares - basic

204,300

203,597

Weighted-average shares - diluted

204,742

203,597

International Game Technology PLC

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ thousands)

Unaudited





March 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

Assets


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

290,359

250,669

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

245,235

261,108

Trade and other receivables, net

934,219

949,085

Inventories

294,791

282,698

Other current assets

528,581

504,061

Income taxes receivable

35,911

39,075

Total current assets

2,329,096

2,286,696

Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net

1,356,294

1,404,426

Property, plant and equipment, net

143,272

185,349

Operating lease right-of-use-assets

372,619

-

Goodwill

5,563,630

5,580,227

Intangible assets, net

1,995,618

2,044,723

Other non-current assets

2,052,822

2,108,964

Deferred income taxes

34,405

38,117

Total non-current assets

11,518,660

11,361,806

Total assets

13,847,756

13,648,502




Liabilities and shareholders' equity


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

1,083,965

1,142,371

Other current liabilities

916,564

816,722

Current portion of long-term debt

1,280,928

-

Short-term borrowings

67,969

34,822

Income taxes payable

36,717

8,209

Total current liabilities

3,386,143

2,002,124

Long-term debt, less current portion

6,655,020

7,977,267

Deferred income taxes

439,828

446,083

Income taxes payable

25,654

25,654

Operating lease liabilities

336,658

-

Other non-current liabilities

379,491

445,445

Total non-current liabilities

7,836,651

8,894,449

Total liabilities

11,222,794

10,896,573

Commitments and contingencies


Shareholders' equity

2,624,962

2,751,929

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

13,847,756

13,648,502

International Game Technology PLC

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

($ thousands)

Unaudited





 For the three months ended 


March 31, 


2019

2018

Cash flows from operating activities



Net income (loss)

80,495

(64,504)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation 

105,331

98,087

Amortization 

68,084

68,392

Service revenue amortization

52,289

56,650

Stock-based compensation expense

9,590

14,178

Debt issuance cost amortization

5,783

6,099

Deferred income taxes

267

(22,914)

Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net

(58,602)

96,695

Other non-cash costs, net

8,192

5,529

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions:


Trade and other receivables

24,145

11,968

Inventories

(20,448)

(11,657)

Accounts payable

(27,817)

(35,545)

Other assets and liabilities

(100,695)

(145,768)

Net cash provided by operating activities

146,614

77,210





Cash flows from investing activities



Capital expenditures

(119,185)

(134,661)

Proceeds from sale of assets

1,888

2,473

Other

2,208

347

Net cash used in investing activities

(115,089)

(131,841)





Cash flows from financing activities



Proceeds from long-term debt

35,666

164,681

Net proceeds from short-term borrowings

33,201

44,429

Capital increase - non-controlling interests

333

-

Dividends paid - non-controlling interests

(13,439)

(13,316)

Net payments of financial liabilities

(44,662)

(32,702)

Principal payments on long-term debt

-

(625,500)

Other

(2,000)

(825)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

9,099

(463,233)





Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash

40,624

(517,864)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(16,807)

28,707

Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of the period

511,777

1,305,430

Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period

535,594

816,273










Supplemental Cash Flow Information:



Interest paid

(183,777)

(227,356)

Income taxes paid

(18,835)

(13,691)

International Game Technology PLC

Net Debt

($ thousands)

Unaudited







March 31,

December 31,


2019

2018





4.125% Senior Secured Notes due February 2020(2)

-

499,167

4.750% Senior Secured Notes due March 2020 (2)

-

438,252

5.500% Senior Secured Notes due June 2020 (1)

27,482

27,519

6.250% Senior Secured Notes due February 2022 (1)

1,476,655

1,469,609

4.750% Senior Secured Notes due February 2023 (2)

947,070

964,730

5.350% Senior Secured Notes due October 2023(1)

60,961

60,983

3.500% Senior Secured Notes due July 2024 (2)

556,740

567,179

6.500% Senior Secured Notes due February 2025 (1)

1,088,769

1,088,385

6.250% Senior Secured Notes due January 2027(1)

742,843

742,667

Senior Secured Notes, long-term

4,900,520

5,858,491





Revolving Credit Facilities due July 2021 (1) (2)

439,920

413,381

Term Loan Facilities due January 2023 (2)

1,314,580

1,705,395

Long-term debt, less current portion

6,655,020

7,977,267





4.125% Senior Secured Notes due February 2020 (2)

490,198

-

4.750% Senior Secured Notes due March 2020 (2)

431,210

-

Term Loan Facilities due January 2023 (2)

359,520

-

Current portion of long-term debt 

1,280,928

-





Short-term borrowings

67,969

34,822

Total debt

8,003,917

8,012,089





Less: Cash and cash equivalents

290,359

250,669





Net debt

7,713,558

7,761,420

(1) U.S. dollar-denominated debt

(2) Euro-denominated debt

Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure

International Game Technology PLC

Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

($ thousands)

Unaudited












For the three months ended


March 31,


2019

2018





Net income (loss)

80,495

(64,504)

Provision for income taxes

52,692

60,505

Non-operating expenses

44,965

200,994

Depreciation 

105,331

98,087

Amortization

68,084

68,392

Service revenue amortization

52,289

56,650

Stock-based compensation expense

9,590

14,178

Other

3,227

1,854

Adjusted EBITDA

416,673

436,156















Cash flows from operating activities

146,614

77,210

Capital expenditures

(119,185)

(134,661)

Free Cash Flow

27,429

(57,451)

 International Game Technology PLC 

 Consolidated Statement of Operations 

 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures 

 ($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) 

 Unaudited 
























Q1 2019

Adjustments

Q1 2019


As

Purchase

Foreign


As


Reported

Accounting

Exchange

Other

Adjusted











 Total revenue 

1,144,916

(178)

-

-

1,144,738











 Cost of services 

595,327

(18,775)

-

-

576,552

 Cost of product sales 

100,185

(3,869)

-

-

96,316

 Selling, general and administrative 

205,134

(26,078)

-

(3,297)

175,759

 Research and development 

66,118

(220)

-

-

65,898

 Total operating expenses 

966,764

(48,942)

-

(3,297)

914,525











 Operating income 

178,152

48,764

-

3,297

230,213











 Interest expense, net 

(103,069)

25

-

-

(103,044)

 Foreign exchange gain, net 

58,602

-

(58,602)

-

-

 Other expense, net 

(498)

-

-

-

(498)

 Total non-operating expenses 

(44,965)

25

(58,602)

-

(103,542)











 Income before provision for income taxes 

133,187