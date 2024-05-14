INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

Revenue of $1.07 billion , up 1% from the prior year, driven by strong Global Lottery growth, partially offset by timing of Gaming & Digital product sales

Operating income of $256 million in line with the prior year while operating income margin of 24.0% exceeded expectations by approximately 400 basis points; excluding Separation & divestiture costs, operating income increased 7% to a record $273 million and the margin expanded 150 basis points

Adjusted EBITDA of $443 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 41.5%; excluding Separation & divestiture costs, Adjusted EBITDA was $461 million and the margin improved 80 basis points to 43.1%

Upgrading FY'24 outlook on strong Q1'24 results

LONDON, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EDT, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.

"Innovative game, hardware, and systems solutions drove better-than-expected Global Lottery and Gaming & Digital performance in the first quarter," said Vince Sadusky, CEO of IGT. "As a result, we are upgrading our full-year 2024 revenue and profit goals, which reflect broad-based momentum across key performance indicators in the balance of the year. We continue to make progress on separating Global Lottery from Gaming & Digital and preparing for the proposed transaction with Everi."

"We delivered a record organic profit performance in the first quarter, if we exclude Separation & divestiture costs," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "The Company is operating from a position of strength with historically low net debt leverage, ample liquidity, and manageable near-term debt maturities."

Overview of Consolidated First Quarter 2024 Results



Quarter Ended Y/Y

Change Constant

Currency

Change

March 31,

2024

2023 ($ in millions)









GAAP Financials:









Revenue









Global Lottery 661

624 6 % 6 % Gaming & Digital 406

436 (7) % (7) % Total revenue 1,067

1,060 1 % 1 %











Operating income (loss)









Global Lottery 258

240 8 % 7 % Gaming & Digital 81

83 (3) % (2) % Corporate support expense (47)

(26) (85) % (83) % Other(1) (35)

(42) 16 % 16 % Total operating income 256

255 — % — % Operating income margin 24.0 %

24.1 %















Operating income excluding Separation & divestiture costs 273

255 7 % 7 % Operating income margin excluding Separation & divestiture costs 25.6 %

24.1 %















Earnings per share - diluted $0.40

$0.11 264 %













Net cash provided by operating activities 120

311 (61) %













Cash and cash equivalents 377

669 (44) %













Non-GAAP Financial Measures:









Adjusted EBITDA









Global Lottery 355

339 5 % 4 % Gaming & Digital 127

129 (1) % (1) % Corporate support expense (39)

(19) (108) % (106) % Total Adjusted EBITDA 443

449 (1) % (1) % Adjusted EBITDA margin 41.5 %

42.3 %















Adjusted EBITDA excluding Separation & divestiture costs 461

449 3 % 2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding Separation & divestiture costs 43.1 %

42.3 %















Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $0.46

$0.49 (6) %













Free cash flow 29

216 (86) %













Net debt 5,161

5,118 1 %















(1) Primarily includes purchase price amortization



Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release

Key Highlights:

Announced Gaming & Digital business to be spun off and combined with Everi Holdings, Inc.; transaction expected to close in late 2024/early 2025

Recognized with top honors at ICE London 2024 awards programs including "Lottery Product of the Year" and "Best Diversity and Inclusion Employer"

Received a supply contract extension from the UK National Lottery

Executed licensing agreement with the Maryland Lottery for IGT's patented Cash Pop™ draw-based game

Mystery of the Lamp ™ named "Top Performing New Premium Game" at 2024 EKG Slot Awards Show

™ named "Top Performing New Premium Game" at 2024 EKG Slot Awards Show Awarded contract to provide PeakDual™ 27 video lottery terminals across Quebec

Launched iGaming content in Rhode Island

Achieved AAA MSCI ESG rating, the highest rating possible, and earned a gold medal sustainability rating from EcoVadis

Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenue of $1.07 billion, up 1% from $1.06 billion in the prior-year period, driven by strong Global Lottery growth, partially offset by timing of Gaming & Digital product sales

Global Lottery revenue of $661 million increased 6% year-over-year on significantly higher product sales, driven by delivery of GameTouch™ 28 self-service terminals in Canada and software upgrades in Singapore and Germany , and continued same-store sales strength in Italy

increased 6% year-over-year on significantly higher product sales, driven by delivery of GameTouch™ 28 self-service terminals in and software upgrades in and , and continued same-store sales strength in Gaming & Digital revenue of $406 million , compared to $436 million in the prior year, reflects lower product sales due to fewer terminal unit shipments in the current year and elevated intellectual property and software licenses in the prior year, partially offset by higher service revenue driven by growth in the global installed base, which more than offset lower yields, and a 10% increase in iGaming revenue

Operating income of $256 million, in line with the prior year; excluding Separation & divestiture costs, operating income rose to a record $273 million and the margin increased 150 basis points to 25.6%

Global Lottery operating income of $258 million , up 8% compared to $240 million in the prior year, on strong Italy same-store sales and higher product sales margin

, up 8% compared to in the prior year, on strong same-store sales and higher product sales margin Gaming & Digital operating income of $81 million compared to $83 million in the prior-year period as research and development process improvements and easing of supply chain costs are offset by lower revenue and additional investments in the business; operating income margin expanded 80 basis points to 20%

compared to in the prior-year period as research and development process improvements and easing of supply chain costs are offset by lower revenue and additional investments in the business; operating income margin expanded 80 basis points to 20% Corporate support and other expense of $83 million versus $68 million driven by $18 million in Separation & divestiture costs

Adjusted EBITDA of $443 million compared to $449 million in the prior-year period; excluding Separation & divestiture costs Adjusted EBITDA increased 3% to $461 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 80 basis points to 43.1%

Net interest expense of $72 million compared to $70 million in the prior year

Foreign exchange gain of $15 million, compared to $26 million loss in the prior year, primarily due to non-cash impact of fluctuations in the EUR/USD exchange rate on debt and reduced losses related to the devaluation of the Argentine peso

Other non-operating expense, net of $1 million versus $4 million in the prior year driven by losses on extinguishment of debt in the prior year

Income tax provision of $69 million, compared to $87 million in the prior year, primarily driven by lower valuation allowances on deferred tax assets, partially offset by higher pre-tax income

Net income of $128 million versus $67 million in the prior-year period

Diluted earnings per share of $0.40, versus $0.11 in the prior year, primarily driven by foreign exchange gains, compared to foreign exchange losses in the prior year, and lower provision for income taxes; Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.46 compared to $0.49 in the prior year

Net debt of $5.2 billion compared to $5.1 billion at December 31, 2023; Net debt leverage of 2.9x consistent with the December 31, 2023 level

Cash and Liquidity Update

Total liquidity of $1.7 billion as of March 31, 2024; $0.4 billion in unrestricted cash and $1.3 billion in additional borrowing capacity from undrawn credit facilities

Other Developments

Marco Drago to step down from his role as non-executive director of the IGT Board of Directors following the Annual General Meeting on May 14, 2024; Enrico Drago appointed as a non-executive director

IGT Lottery S.p.A., IGT's operating holding company in Italy, has entered into memorandums of understanding with the current shareholders of Lottoitalia S.r.l., the joint venture responsible for managing the Italian Lotto license, for the shareholders to maintain the partnership for the upcoming Lotto license tender. Under the terms of the agreements, IGT will continue to serve as the principal operating partner to fulfill the requirements of the new Lotto license. IGT will maintain its 61.5% equity ownership and Allwyn, Arianna 2001, and Novomatic Italia will maintain their 32.5%, 4%, and 2% share, respectively. The Italian Lotto, and its associated games 10eLotto and MillionDAY, are deeply rooted in tradition and are among the most popular and successful games in Italy, with annual ticket sales of about €8 billion.

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share

Record date of May 30, 2024

Payment date of June 13, 2024

Introducing Second Quarter 2024 Expectations; Upgrading Full Year 2024 Outlook

Second Quarter

Revenue of ~$1.05 billion

Operating income margin of ~22%; ~24.5% excluding Separation & divestiture costs

Full Year

Revenue of ~$4.4 billion

Operating income margin of ~21%; ~24% excluding Separation & divestiture costs

Cash from operations of ≥ $1.0 billion

Capital expenditures of ~$500 million

Comparability of Results

All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2024 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2023 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Amounts reported in millions are computed based on amounts in thousands. As a result, the sum of the components may not equal the total amount reported in millions due to rounding. Certain columns and rows within tables may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying unrounded amounts.

Select Performance and KPI data: ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted)

















Constant



Sequential



Q1'24

Q1'23





Currency



Change as GLOBAL LOTTERY





Y/Y Change

Change(1)

Q4'23 Reported Revenue





















Service





















Operating and facilities management contracts

653

637

2 %

2 %

624 5 % Upfront license fee amortization

(47)

(47)

(1) %

— %

(47) — % Operating and facilities management contracts, net

605

590

3 %

2 %

577 5 % Other

13

12

10 %

13 %

15 (11) % Total service revenue

619

602

3 %

2 %

592 5 %























Product sales

42

22

92 %

92 %

89 (52) % Total revenue

661

624

6 %

6 %

681 (3) %























Operating income

258

240

8 %

7 %

238 8 % Adjusted EBITDA(1)

355

339

5 %

4 %

343 4 %























Global same-store sales growth (%)





















Instant ticket & draw games

(0.2 %)

4.8 %









— %

Multi-jurisdiction jackpots

(1.0 %)

48.2 %









(25.0 %)

Total

(0.3 %)

8.0 %









(3.5 %)

























North America & Rest of world same-store sales growth (%)





















Instant ticket & draw games

(1.6 %)

3.2 %









(0.9 %)

Multi-jurisdiction jackpots

(1.0 %)

48.2 %









(25.0 %)

Total

(1.5 %)

7.4 %









(5.0 %)

























Italy same-store sales growth (%)





















Instant ticket & draw games

4.4 %

10.3 %









2.9 %

























(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details

















Constant



Sequential



Q1'24

Q1'23





Currency



Change as GAMING & DIGITAL





Y/Y Change

Change(1)

Q4'23 Reported Revenue





















Service





















Terminal

131

129

2 %

2 %

127 4 % iGaming

48

43

10 %

10 %

47 1 % Systems, software, and other

75

71

5 %

5 %

73 2 % Total service revenue

253

243

4 %

4 %

247 2 %























Product sales





















Terminal

110

135

(19) %

(18) %

153 (28) % Systems, software, and other

43

57

(25) %

(25) %

49 (13) % Total product sales revenue

153

193

(21) %

(20) %

202 (24) % Total revenue

406

436

(7) %

(7) %

449 (10) %























Operating income

81

83

(3) %

(2) %

97 (17) % Adjusted EBITDA(1)

127

129

(1) %

(1) %

144 (11) %























Installed base units





















Casino

53,368

50,030

7 %





53,190

Casino - L/T lease(2)

701

872

(20) %





716

Total installed base units

54,069

50,902

6 %





53,906

























Installed base units (by geography)





















US & Canada

34,146

33,175

3 %





34,221

Rest of world

19,923

17,727

12 %





19,685

Total installed base units

54,069

50,902

6 %





53,906

























Yields (by geography)(3), in absolute $





















US & Canada

$41.17

$42.36

(3) %





$41.28

Rest of world

$7.13

$7.41

(4) %





$7.02

Total yields

$28.51

$30.13

(5) %





$28.71

























Global machine units sold





















New/expansion

203

1,012

(80) %





425

Replacement

6,424

7,260

(12) %





8,966

Total machine units sold

6,627

8,272

(20) %





9,391

























US & Canada machine units sold





















New/expansion

46

892

(95) %





248

Replacement

5,014

5,642

(11) %





6,481

Total machine units sold

5,060

6,534

(23) %





6,729

























(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details (2) Excluded from yield calculations due to treatment as sales-type leases (3) Excludes Casino L/T lease units due to treatment as sales-type leases











































Constant



Sequential



Q1'24

Q1'23





Currency



Change as GAMING & DIGITAL (Continued)





Y/Y Change

Change(1)

Q4'23 Reported Rest of world machine units sold





















New/expansion

157

120

31 %





177

Replacement

1,410

1,618

(13) %





2,485

Total machine units sold

1,567

1,738

(10) %





2,662

























Average Selling Price (ASP), in absolute $





















US & Canada

$16,900

$16,000

6 %





$16,300

Rest of world

$14,800

$15,400

(4) %





$15,000

Total ASP

$16,400

$15,900

3 %





$15,900

































































Constant



Sequential



Q1'24

Q1'23





Currency



Change as CONSOLIDATED





Y/Y Change

Change(1)

Q4'23 Reported Revenue (by geography)





















US & Canada

660

666

(1) %

(1) %

707 (7) % Italy

258

243

6 %

6 %

244 5 % Rest of world

150

151

(1) %

(1) %

178 (16) % Total revenue

1,067

1,060

1 %

1 %

1,130 (6) %















































(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ and shares in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited













For the three months ended



March 31,



2024

2023 Service revenue

872

846 Product sales

195

215 Total revenue

1,067

1,060









Cost of services

412

398 Cost of product sales

118

127 Selling, general and administrative

208

217 Research and development

55

62 Separation and divestiture costs

18

— Total operating expenses

812

805









Operating income

256

255









Interest expense, net

72

70 Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net

(15)

26 Other non-operating expense, net

1

4 Total non-operating expenses

58

101 Income before provision for income taxes

198

155 Provision for income taxes

69

87 Net income

128

67 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

47

44 Net income attributable to IGT PLC

82

23









Net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic

0.41

0.12 Net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted

0.40

0.11 Weighted-average shares - basic

200

200 Weighted-average shares - diluted

203

202

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in millions) Unaudited













March 31,

December 31,



2024

2023 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

377

572 Restricted cash and cash equivalents

119

167 Trade and other receivables, net

723

685 Inventories, net

321

317 Other current assets

404

382 Total current assets

1,944

2,123 Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net

908

928 Property, plant and equipment, net

118

119 Operating lease right-of-use assets

222

230 Goodwill

4,491

4,507 Intangible assets, net

1,522

1,555 Other non-current assets

923

1,004 Total non-current assets

8,184

8,342 Total assets

10,128

10,465









Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

733

797 Current portion of long-term debt

715

— Short-term borrowings

6

16 Other current liabilities

982

879 Total current liabilities

2,436

1,691 Long-term debt, less current portion

4,817

5,655 Deferred income taxes

337

344 Operating lease liabilities

206

214 Other non-current liabilities

475

609 Total non-current liabilities

5,834

6,821 Total liabilities

8,270

8,513 Commitments and contingencies







IGT PLC's shareholders' equity

1,504

1,443 Non-controlling interests

354

510 Shareholders' equity

1,858

1,952 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

10,128

10,465

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ in millions) Unaudited

For the three months ended

March 31,

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income 128

67 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation 71

77 Amortization 55

55 Amortization of upfront license fees 50

50 Stock-based compensation 11

11 Deferred income taxes (2)

28 Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net (15)

26 Other non-cash items, net 3

6 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Trade and other receivables (44)

(32) Inventories (7)

(38) Accounts payable (45)

111 Accrued interest payable (26)

(20) Accrued income taxes 4

40 Other assets and liabilities (63)

(71) Net cash provided by operating activities 120

311







Cash flows from investing activities





Capital expenditures (84)

(94) Other 1

3 Net cash used in investing activities (83)

(91)







Cash flows from financing activities





Net (repayments of) proceeds from Revolving Credit Facilities (72)

392 Net (payments on) receipts from financial liabilities (63)

8 Net (payments of) proceeds from short-term borrowings (9)

53 Payments on license obligations (7)

(1) Principal payments on long-term debt —

(462) Dividends paid —

(40) Dividends paid - non-controlling interests (101)

(92) Return of capital - non-controlling interests (10)

(10) Other 1

(11) Net cash used in financing activities (262)

(163)







Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents (225)

57 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents (18)

8 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 739

740 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 496

805







Supplemental Cash Flow Information





Interest paid 101

90 Income taxes paid 67

20

International Game Technology PLC Net Debt ($ in millions) Unaudited









March 31,

December 31,

2024

2023 6.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2025 —

499 4.125% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due April 2026 747

747 3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due June 2026 808

826 6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2027 747

747 2.375% Senior Secured Euro Notes due April 2028 538

550 5.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2029 746

745 Senior Secured Notes 3,586

4,113







Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027 642

876 Revolving Credit Facility A due July 2027 197

207 Revolving Credit Facility B due July 2027 392

458 Long-term debt, less current portion 4,817

5,655







6.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2025 499

— Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027 216

— Current portion of long-term debt 715

—







Short-term borrowings 6

16 Total debt 5,538

5,671







Less: Cash and cash equivalents 377

572 Net debt 5,161

5,099















Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure

International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited

























For the three months ended March 31, 2024











Business











Global

Gaming &

Segments

Corporate

Total



Lottery

Digital

Total

and Other

IGT PLC Net income

















128 Provision for income taxes

















69 Interest expense, net

















72 Foreign exchange gain, net

















(15) Other non-operating expense, net

















1 Operating income (loss)

258

81

339

(83)

256 Depreciation

40

31

71

—

71 Amortization - service revenue (1)

50

—

50

—

50 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

5

14

19

1

20 Amortization - purchase accounting

—

—

—

35

35 Stock-based compensation

2

1

4

8

11 Adjusted EBITDA

355

127

482

(39)

443





















Cash flows from operating activities

















120 Capital expenditures

















(84) Payments on license obligations

















(7) Free Cash Flow

















29

































Pre-Tax

Impact

Tax Impact

(2)(3)

Net

Impact Reported EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted









0.40 Adjustments:



















Foreign exchange gain, net









(0.09)

0.02

(0.11) Currency conversion impacts of hyper-inflationary economies





0.01

—

0.01 Amortization - purchase accounting









0.17

0.04

0.13 Discrete tax items









—

(0.02)

0.02 Net adjustments

















0.06 Adjusted EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (4)







0.46





















(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees (2) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction (3) The reported effective tax rate was 35.1%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 35.5% (4) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 203.5 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards

International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited

























For the three months ended March 31, 2023











Business











Global

Gaming &

Segments

Corporate

Total



Lottery

Digital

Total

and Other

IGT PLC Net income

















67 Provision for income taxes

















87 Interest expense, net

















70 Foreign exchange loss, net

















26 Other non-operating expense, net

















4 Operating income (loss)

240

83

323

(68)

255 Depreciation

43

33

76

2

77 Amortization - service revenue (1)

49

—

50

—

50 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

5

10

15

1

16 Amortization - purchase accounting

—

—

—

40

40 Stock-based compensation

2

2

4

6

11 Adjusted EBITDA

339

129

468

(19)

449





















Cash flows from operating activities

















311 Capital expenditures

















(94) Payments on license obligations

















(1) Free Cash Flow

















216

































Pre-Tax

Impact

Tax Impact

(2) (3)

Net

Impact Reported EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted







0.11 Adjustments:



















Foreign exchange loss, net









0.12

(0.02)

0.14 Currency conversion impacts of hyper-inflationary economies





0.02

—

0.02 Amortization - purchase accounting









0.20

0.05

0.15 Loss on extinguishment and modifications of debt, net





0.02

—

0.02 Discrete tax items









—

(0.05)

0.05 Net adjustments

















0.38 Adjusted EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (4)







0.49





















(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees (2) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction (3) The reported effective tax rate was 56.5%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 36.3% (4) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 201.7 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC