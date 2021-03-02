International Game Technology PLC Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Results
Fourth Quarter:
- $885 million in revenue and $96 million in operating income from continuing operations includes highest Global Lottery revenue and profit performance in two years
- Cash from operating activities of $255 million; combined free cash flow of $191 million in line with prior-year level
- Net loss of $220 million, includes $155 million non-cash foreign exchange loss; combined Adjusted EBITDA of $321 million driven by high profit flow-through of Global Lottery same-store sales growth and benefit from cost-saving actions
Full Year:
- 2020 revenue from continuing operations of $3.12 billion reflects resilience of Global Lottery, including double-digit same-store sales growth in North America in the second half of the year and growing contribution from Digital & Betting activities
- Cash from operating activities totaled $866 million and combined free cash flow was $576 million, among the highest levels in five years
- Reduced net debt by $71 million as reported, $433 million excluding unfavorable foreign currency impact
LONDON, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EST, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.
"The solid results we achieved for this pandemic-impacted year have given us momentum into 2021. They are a result of the vision, agility, and discipline of the IGT team as well as the distinct advantages of our diverse portfolio," said Marco Sala, CEO of IGT. "We also made important strategic progress. The Company undertook a comprehensive reorganization to sharpen our focus on our core competencies and drive structural operational efficiencies. This provides a clear path to increasing shareholder value as we build on our leadership positions with a stronger revenue and profit growth profile."
"We generated $866 million in cash from operating activities during the year, among the highest level in five years, primarily driven by resilient Global Lottery performance and rigorous cost and invested capital controls," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "Liquidity improved more than $300 million to over $2.7 billion. As a leaner, stronger Company, we expect leverage to return to pre-pandemic levels in the next 12-18 months."
Overview of Consolidated Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
|
All amounts from continuing operations unless otherwise noted
|
Quarter Ended
|
Y/Y
Change
(%)
|
Constant
Currency
Change
(%)
|
Year Ended
|
Y/Y
Change
(%)
|
Constant
Currency
Change
(%)
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
(In $ millions, unless otherwise noted)
|
GAAP Financials:
|
Revenue
|
Global Lottery
|
630
|
568
|
11%
|
8%
|
2,164
|
2,293
|
(6)%
|
(6)%
|
Global Gaming
|
255
|
476
|
(46)%
|
(47)%
|
951
|
1,739
|
(45)%
|
(45)%
|
Total revenue
|
885
|
1,044
|
(15)%
|
(17)%
|
3,115
|
4,032
|
(23)%
|
(23)%
|
Operating income/(loss)
|
Global Lottery
|
195
|
154
|
26%
|
21%
|
642
|
697
|
(8)%
|
(10)%
|
Global Gaming
|
(39)
|
59
|
NA
|
NA
|
(206)
|
180
|
NA
|
NA
|
Corporate support expense
|
(20)
|
(25)
|
20%
|
32%
|
(76)
|
(105)
|
28%
|
29%
|
Other(1)
|
(40)
|
(148)
|
73%
|
73%
|
(468)
|
(294)
|
(59)%
|
(59)%
|
Total operating income/(loss)
|
96
|
40
|
138%
|
132%
|
(107)
|
478
|
NA
|
NA
|
Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations
|
251
|
278
|
(10)%
|
595
|
907
|
(34)%
|
Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations
|
4
|
26
|
(83)%
|
271
|
186
|
46%
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
255
|
304
|
(16)%
|
866
|
1,093
|
(21)%
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
907
|
655
|
39%
|
907
|
655
|
39%
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
Global Lottery
|
313
|
268
|
17%
|
12%
|
1,086
|
1,136
|
(4)%
|
(6)%
|
Global Gaming
|
(2)
|
115
|
NA
|
NA
|
(16)
|
397
|
NA
|
NA
|
Corporate support expense
|
(16)
|
(18)
|
12%
|
21%
|
(62)
|
(79)
|
21%
|
21%
|
Total Adjusted EBITDA
|
295
|
365
|
(19)%
|
(22)%
|
1,008
|
1,454
|
(31)%
|
(32)%
|
EBITDA from discontinued operations
|
26
|
69
|
(63)%
|
138
|
256
|
(46)%
|
Adjusted EBITDA - combined
|
321
|
435
|
(26)%
|
1,146
|
1,710
|
(33)%
|
Free cash flow
|
201
|
186
|
8%
|
340
|
530
|
(36)%
|
Free cash flow from discontinued operations
|
(10)
|
9
|
NA
|
236
|
121
|
94%
|
Free cash flow - combined
|
191
|
195
|
(2)%
|
576
|
651
|
(12)%
|
Net debt
|
7,319
|
7,390
|
(1)%
|
(1) Primarily includes purchase price amortization and goodwill impairment
|
Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Key Highlights:
- Consolidated:
- Generated $866 million in cash from operating activities and $576 million in combined free cash flow during 2020; cash flow performance especially strong in the back half of the year
- Achieved $500 million in 2020 temporary cost savings/avoidance
- Launched OPtiMa business efficiency program and accelerated timing with $200M+ in targeted savings to be achieved in 2021
- Implemented a simplified global organizational structure focused primarily on two business segments: Global Lottery and Global Gaming
- Announced agreement to sell Italian B2C gaming businesses for €950 million
- Global Lottery:
- Delivered highest quarterly segment-level revenue and Adjusted EBITDA in two years in the fourth quarter; full year same-store sales up 7% in North America including the strongest annual growth for instant tickets and draw games in seven years
- Awarded long-term contracts with the Czech Republic, Poland and Nebraska lotteries following competitive bid processes in 2020
- In 2020, signed two-year contract extensions with the New York, Tennessee, and Minnesota lotteries; seven-year contract extensions with Western Canada Lottery Corporation and, more recently, with the Jamaica lottery
- Global Gaming:
- Sequential stability in Global Gaming revenue and profit in the fourth quarter; KPIs stable to improving
- 2020 product highlights: growing acceptance of cashless solutions with Resort Wallet™ launched at Resorts World Catskills and, more recently, obtaining Nevada regulatory approval; entered Historical Horse Racing market; launched Peak family of cabinets
- Strong double-digit growth in Digital & Betting for the year
Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:
The Company's B2C gaming machine and sports betting activities in Italy have been classified as discontinued operations due to the pending sale of these businesses. Unless otherwise noted, results presented in this release are from continuing operations.
Fourth quarter results reflect the continued, global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Total revenue of $885 million compared to $1.04 billion in the prior-year period
- Global Lottery revenue totals $630 million, up 11% from the prior year
- Double-digit same-store sales growth in North America with a return to growth in Italy
- Reduced by $19 million catch-up adjustment for unspent advertising in Italy
- Global Gaming revenue of $255 million, down 46% from the prior year
- Impacted by pandemic-related casino closures and operating restrictions
- Sequential stability with the third quarter supported by stable to improving KPIs
- Digital & Betting service revenue rose nearly 55% compared to the prior year; overall increase of 4% includes impact of non-recurring software sale in the prior year
Operating income of $96 million, up from $40 million in the prior year
- Goodwill impairment of $99 million in the prior-year period
- High profit flow-through of Global Lottery same-store sales growth
- Global Gaming impacted by pandemic-related decline in revenue
- Benefit of disciplined cost-saving actions across segments
Net interest expense of $101 million, in line with prior-year period
Provision for income taxes of $73 million compared to $2 million
- Higher valuation allowances on deferred tax assets in the current period
- Income taxes paid of $51 million versus $77 million in the prior year
Net loss attributable to IGT was $242 million versus $168 million, driven by higher non-cash foreign exchange losses, primarily on Euro-denominated debt instruments
Net loss attributable to IGT per diluted share of $(1.18) compared to $(0.82)
Adjusted EBITDA of $295 million versus $365 million in the prior year
Net debt of $7.32 billion compared to $7.39 billion at December 31, 2019; reduced $71 million as reported, $433 million excluding unfavorable foreign currency impact
Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights:
Year-over-year comparisons reflect the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Total revenue was $3.12 billion versus $4.03 billion in the prior year
- Global Lottery revenue of $2.16 billion, down 6%, demonstrating remarkable resilience
- Global same-store sales stable
- Steep recovery in second half driven by double-digit North America same-store sales growth
- Global Gaming revenue was $951 million, down 45%, as the pandemic caused protracted casino closures and operating restrictions around the world
Operating loss of $107 million compared to operating income of $478 million in the prior-year period
- Impact of lower revenue
- Goodwill impairment of $296 million in the current year compared to $99 million in the prior year
- Benefit of disciplined cost-saving actions across segments
Net interest expense of $398 million versus $411 million in the prior year, on lower average cost of debt
Provision for income taxes of $28 million versus $131 million in the prior year
- Pre-tax loss in 2020 compared to income in 2019, in addition to higher valuation allowances on deferred tax assets in 2020
- Income taxes paid of $89 million compared to $197 million in the prior year
Net loss attributable to IGT was $898 million compared to $19 million in the prior-year period, driven by higher non-cash foreign exchange losses, primarily on Euro-denominated debt instruments, and goodwill impairment
Net loss attributable to IGT per diluted share of $(4.39) versus $(0.09)
Adjusted EBITDA totaled $1.01 billion compared to $1.45 billion
Cash from operations was $595 million compared to $907 million in 2019, relatively resilient despite pandemic impact, on solid Global Lottery financial results and diligent invested capital management
Capital expenditures of $255 million versus $377 million in the prior year, reflecting focus on cash cost savings during the pandemic
Cash and cash equivalents of $907 million as of December 31, 2020, versus $655 million as of December 31, 2019
Cash and Liquidity Update
- Total liquidity increased over $300 million compared to December 31, 2019, due to strong cash flow generation
- At December 31, 2020, liquidity totaled $2.72 billion, comprised of $907 million in unrestricted cash and $1.82 billion available under revolving credit facilities
|
Note: Certain totals in the tables included in this press release may not add due to rounding
Comparability of Results
All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2020 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2019 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivalled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. Nothing in this news release is intended, or is to be construed, as a profit forecast or to be interpreted to mean that the financial performance of International Game Technology PLC for the current or any future financial years will necessarily match or exceed the historical published financial performance or International Game Technology PLC, as applicable. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management supplements the reporting of financial information, determined under GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial information. Management believes the non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but it is not intended to nor should it be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. The Company encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
Total Adjusted EBITDA represents loss from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, foreign exchange gain (loss), other non-operating expenses, depreciation, impairment losses, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting) restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, and certain other non-recurring items. Other non-recurring items are infrequent in nature and are not reflective of on-going operational activities. For the business segments, Adjusted EBITDA represents segment operating income (loss) before depreciation, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, and certain other non-recurring items. EBITDA – discontinued operations represents income from discontinued operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA – combined represents Total Adjusted EBITDA plus EBITDA – discontinued operations. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures just mentioned are useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.
Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents debt (a GAAP measure, calculated as long-term obligations plus short-term borrowings) minus cash and equivalents. Cash and cash equivalents are subtracted from the GAAP measure because they could be used to reduce the Company's debt obligations. Management believes that net debt is a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Free cash flow – discontinued operations represents cash flows from operating activities – discontinued operations (a GAAP measure) less cash flows from investing activities – discontinued operations (a GAAP measure). Free cash flow – combined represents Free Cash Flow plus Free Cash Flow – discontinued operations. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing IGT's ability to fund its activities, including debt service and distribution of earnings to shareholders.
Constant-currency is a non-GAAP financial measure that expresses the current financial data using the prior-year/period exchange rate (i.e., the exchange rates used in preparing the financial statements for the prior year). Management believes that constant currency is a useful measure to compare period-to-period results without regard to the impact of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates.
A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this release. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.
|
Select Performance and KPI data: (In $ millions, unless otherwise noted)
|
GLOBAL LOTTERY
|
Q4'20
|
Q4'19
|
Y/Y
Change
(%)
|
Constant
Currency
Change
(%) (1)
|
FY'20
|
FY'19
|
Y/Y
Change
(%)
|
Constant
Currency
Change
(%) (1)
|
Revenue
|
Service
|
Operating and facilities management contracts
|
549
|
527
|
4%
|
1%
|
1,944
|
2,126
|
(9)%
|
(10)%
|
Upfront license fee amortization
|
(52)
|
(49)
|
(8)%
|
—%
|
(200)
|
(196)
|
(2)%
|
—%
|
Operating and facilities management contracts, net
|
497
|
479
|
4%
|
1%
|
1,744
|
1,931
|
(10)%
|
(11)%
|
Other
|
86
|
66
|
32%
|
24%
|
299
|
252
|
18%
|
17%
|
Total service revenue
|
583
|
544
|
7%
|
4%
|
2,043
|
2,183
|
(6)%
|
(7)%
|
Product sales
|
47
|
24
|
100%
|
97%
|
121
|
110
|
10%
|
10%
|
Total revenue
|
630
|
568
|
11%
|
8%
|
2,164
|
2,293
|
(6)%
|
(6)%
|
Operating income
|
195
|
154
|
26%
|
21%
|
642
|
697
|
(8)%
|
(10)%
|
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|
313
|
268
|
17%
|
12%
|
1,086
|
1,136
|
(4)%
|
(6)%
|
Q4'20
Constant
Currency
Change
(%) (1)
|
Q4'19
Constant
Currency
Change
(%) (1)
|
FY'20
Constant
Currency
Change
(%) (1)
|
FY'19
Constant
Currency
Change
(%) (1)
|
Global same-store sales growth (%)
|
Instant ticket & draw games
|
8.2%
|
3.2%
|
1.6%
|
4.1%
|
Multi-jurisdiction jackpots
|
4.5%
|
(49.4)%
|
(17.0)%
|
(18.3)%
|
Total
|
7.9%
|
(4.6)%
|
0.1%
|
1.7%
|
North America and Rest of world same-store sales growth (%)
|
Instant ticket & draw games
|
10.7%
|
4.7%
|
7.3%
|
5.2%
|
Multi-jurisdiction jackpots
|
4.5%
|
(49.4)%
|
(17.0)%
|
(18.3)%
|
Total
|
10.1%
|
(5.5)%
|
4.7%
|
2.0%
|
Italy same-store sales growth (%)
|
Instant ticket & draw games
|
0.4%
|
(1.3)%
|
(16.1)%
|
0.8%
|
(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details
|
GLOBAL GAMING
|
Q4'20
|
Q4'19
|
Y/Y
Change
(%)
|
Constant
Currency
Change
(%) (1)
|
FY'20
|
FY'19
|
Y/Y
Change
(%)
|
Constant
Currency
Change
(%) (1)
|
Revenue
|
Service
|
Terminal
|
85
|
133
|
(36)%
|
(36)%
|
297
|
568
|
(48)%
|
(47)%
|
Systems, software, and other
|
81
|
80
|
1%
|
—%
|
299
|
350
|
(14)%
|
(14)%
|
Total service revenue
|
166
|
213
|
(22)%
|
(22)%
|
597
|
918
|
(35)%
|
(35)%
|
Product sales
|
Terminal
|
59
|
188
|
(69)%
|
(69)%
|
205
|
581
|
(65)%
|
(65)%
|
Other
|
30
|
75
|
(60)%
|
(61)%
|
149
|
240
|
(38)%
|
(38)%
|
Total product sales revenue
|
89
|
263
|
(66)%
|
(67)%
|
355
|
821
|
(57)%
|
(57)%
|
Total revenue
|
255
|
476
|
(46)%
|
(47)%
|
951
|
1,739
|
(45)%
|
(45)%
|
Operating (loss) income
|
(39)
|
59
|
NA
|
NA
|
(206)
|
180
|
NA
|
NA
|
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|
(2)
|
115
|
NA
|
NA
|
(16)
|
397
|
NA
|
NA
|
Installed base units
|
Casino
|
48,232
|
50,834
|
(5)%
|
48,232
|
50,834
|
(5)%
|
Casino - L/T lease (2)
|
1,068
|
—
|
NA
|
1,068
|
—
|
NA
|
Total installed base units
|
49,300
|
50,834
|
(3)%
|
49,300
|
50,834
|
(3)%
|
Installed base units (by geography)
|
US & Canada
|
34,275
|
35,977
|
(5)%
|
34,275
|
35,977
|
(5)%
|
Rest of world
|
15,025
|
14,857
|
1%
|
15,025
|
14,857
|
1%
|
Total installed base units
|
49,300
|
50,834
|
(3)%
|
49,300
|
50,834
|
(3)%
|
Yields (by geography)(3), in absolute $
|
US & Canada
|
$27.88
|
$40.29
|
(31)%
|
$24.34
|
$40.31
|
(40)%
|
Rest of world
|
$3.33
|
$7.75
|
(57)%
|
$3.67
|
$8.50
|
(57)%
|
Total yields
|
$20.32
|
$31.08
|
(35)%
|
$18.06
|
$31.45
|
(43)%
|
Global machine units sold
|
New/expansion
|
666
|
1,811
|
(63)%
|
3,046
|
5,814
|
(48)%
|
Replacement
|
3,662
|
11,808
|
(69)%
|
11,616
|
36,262
|
(68)%
|
Total machine units sold
|
4,328
|
13,619
|
(68)%
|
14,662
|
42,076
|
(65)%
|
US & Canada machine units sold
|
New/expansion
|
668
|
1,405
|
(52)%
|
2,753
|
4,116
|
(33)%
|
Replacement
|
2,636
|
5,986
|
(56)%
|
8,009
|
16,903
|
(53)%
|
Total machine units sold
|
3,304
|
7,391
|
(55)%
|
10,762
|
21,019
|
(49)%
|
Rest of world machine units sold
|
New/expansion
|
(2)
|
406
|
NA
|
293
|
1,698
|
(83)%
|
Replacement
|
1,026
|
5,822
|
(82)%
|
3,607
|
19,359
|
(81)%
|
Total machine units sold
|
1,024
|
6,228
|
(84)%
|
3,900
|
21,057
|
(81)%
|
(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details
|
(2) Excluded from yield calculations due to treatment as sales-type leases
|
(3) Excludes Casino L/T lease units due to treatment as sales-type leases, comparability on a Y/Y basis hindered due to fewer active units
|
GLOBAL GAMING (Continued)
|
Q4'20
|
Q4'19
|
Y/Y
Change
(%)
|
Constant
Currency
Change
(%) (1)
|
FY'20
|
FY'19
|
Y/Y
Change
(%)
|
Constant
Currency
Change
(%) (1)
|
Average selling price (ASP), in absolute $
|
US & Canada
|
14,200
|
14,900
|
(5)%
|
14,200
|
15,100
|
(6)%
|
Rest of world
|
10,400
|
11,900
|
(13)%
|
12,400
|
11,700
|
6%
|
Total ASP
|
13,300
|
13,500
|
(1)%
|
13,800
|
13,400
|
3%
|
Gaming systems revenue
|
38
|
58
|
(35)%
|
136
|
213
|
(36)%
|
CONSOLIDATED
|
Revenue (by geography)
|
US & Canada
|
489
|
580
|
(16)%
|
(16)%
|
1,748
|
2,236
|
(22)%
|
(22)%
|
Italy
|
266
|
237
|
12%
|
4%
|
862
|
949
|
(9)%
|
(12)%
|
Rest of world
|
131
|
228
|
(43)%
|
(44)%
|
505
|
846
|
(40)%
|
(40)%
|
Total revenue
|
885
|
1,044
|
(15)%
|
(17)%
|
3,115
|
4,032
|
(23)%
|
(23)%
|
Digital & Betting Revenue (2)
|
47
|
45
|
4%
|
2%
|
170
|
130
|
31%
|
31%
|
(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details
|
(2) Included within consolidated revenue
|
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS - ITALY B2C KPIs
|
Q4'20
|
Q4'19
|
Y/Y
Change
(%)
|
Constant
Currency
Change
(%) (1)
|
FY'20
|
FY'19
|
Y/Y
Change
(%)
|
Constant
Currency
Change
(%) (1)
|
Italy installed base units
|
VLT - Operator
|
10,774
|
11,020
|
(2)%
|
10,774
|
11,020
|
(2)%
|
AWP
|
36,168
|
40,892
|
(12)%
|
36,168
|
40,892
|
(12)%
|
Total Italy installed base units
|
46,942
|
51,912
|
(10)%
|
46,942
|
51,912
|
(10)%
|
Italy wagers (€)
|
VLT
|
228
|
1,414
|
(84)%
|
2,062
|
5,669
|
(64)%
|
AWP
|
239
|
958
|
(75)%
|
1,719
|
3,690
|
(53)%
|
Italy sports betting wagers (€)
|
233
|
298
|
(22)%
|
767
|
1,050
|
(27)%
|
Italy sports betting payout (%)
|
82.9%
|
83.3%
|
—%
|
82.4%
|
83.1%
|
(1)%
|
(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details
|
International Game Technology PLC
Consolidated Statements of Operations
($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
|
For the three months ended
December 31,
|
For the year ended
December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Service revenue
|
748,932
|
756,653
|
2,639,558
|
3,100,868
|
Product sales
|
136,193
|
286,875
|
475,898
|
930,889
|
Total revenue
|
885,125
|
1,043,528
|
3,115,456
|
4,031,757
|
Cost of services
|
439,816
|
445,158
|
1,633,899
|
1,777,225
|
Cost of product sales
|
103,096
|
157,254
|
345,800
|
558,011
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
195,895
|
229,163
|
706,895
|
849,620
|
Research and development
|
50,837
|
65,936
|
190,948
|
266,241
|
Restructuring
|
(1,910)
|
3,002
|
45,045
|
24,855
|
Goodwill impairment
|
—
|
99,000
|
296,000
|
99,000
|
Other operating expense (income), net
|
1,282
|
3,632
|
4,334
|
(21,111)
|
Total operating expenses
|
789,016
|
1,003,145
|
3,222,921
|
3,553,841
|
Operating income (loss)
|
96,109
|
40,383
|
(107,465)
|
477,916
|
Interest expense, net
|
(100,799)
|
(101,391)
|
(397,916)
|
(410,875)
|
Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net
|
(155,449)
|
(101,742)
|
(308,898)
|
39,874
|
Other income (expense), net
|
990
|
(3,954)
|
(33,428)
|
21,092
|
Total non-operating expenses
|
(255,258)
|
(207,087)
|
(740,242)
|
(349,909)
|
(Loss) income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes
|
(159,149)
|
(166,704)
|
(847,707)
|
128,007
|
Provision for income taxes
|
72,747
|
2,270
|
27,698
|
130,757
|
Loss from continuing operations
|
(231,896)
|
(168,974)
|
(875,405)
|
(2,750)
|
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
11,751
|
30,589
|
36,681
|
114,408
|
Net (loss) income
|
(220,145)
|
(138,385)
|
(838,724)
|
111,658
|
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests from continuing operations
|
23,830
|
27,877
|
63,926
|
126,144
|
Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests from discontinued operations
|
(1,979)
|
1,436
|
(4,760)
|
4,539
|
Net loss attributable to IGT PLC
|
(241,996)
|
(167,698)
|
(897,890)
|
(19,025)
|
Net loss from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic and diluted
|
(1.25)
|
(0.96)
|
(4.59)
|
(0.63)
|
Net loss attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic and diluted
|
(1.18)
|
(0.82)
|
(4.39)
|
(0.09)
|
Weighted-average shares - basic and diluted
|
204,857
|
204,435
|
204,725
|
204,373
|
International Game Technology PLC
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
($ thousands)
|
Unaudited
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
907,015
|
654,628
|
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
199,246
|
220,962
|
Trade and other receivables, net
|
846,128
|
875,263
|
Inventories
|
169,207
|
161,790
|
Other current assets
|
479,649
|
513,015
|
Assets held for sale
|
838,840
|
208,379
|
Total current assets
|
3,440,085
|
2,634,037
|
Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net
|
1,068,121
|
1,205,592
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
131,602
|
146,055
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
288,196
|
296,751
|
Goodwill
|
4,713,489
|
4,931,235
|
Intangible assets, net
|
1,577,354
|
1,749,614
|
Other non-current assets
|
1,773,641
|
1,917,751
|
Assets held for sale
|
—
|
763,555
|
Total non-current assets
|
9,552,403
|
11,010,553
|
Total assets
|
12,992,488
|
13,644,590
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
1,126,043
|
1,059,033
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
392,672
|
462,155
|
Short-term borrowings
|
480
|
3,193
|
Other current liabilities
|
846,273
|
758,818
|
Liabilities held for sale
|
249,573
|
185,152
|
Total current liabilities
|
2,615,041
|
2,468,351
|
Long-term debt, less current portion
|
7,857,086
|
7,600,169
|
Deferred income taxes
|
333,010
|
393,040
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
266,227
|
272,350
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
359,961
|
395,866
|
Liabilities held for sale
|
—
|
29,836
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
8,816,284
|
8,691,261
|
Total liabilities
|
11,431,325
|
11,159,612
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
IGT PLC's shareholders' equity
|
776,737
|
1,658,262
|
Non-controlling interests
|
784,426
|
826,716
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
1,561,163
|
2,484,978
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
12,992,488
|
13,644,590
|
International Game Technology PLC
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
($ thousands)
|
Unaudited
|
For the three months ended
|
For the year ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
Net (loss) income
|
(220,145)
|
(138,385)
|
(838,724)
|
111,658
|
Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
11,751
|
30,589
|
36,681
|
114,408
|
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations:
|
Foreign exchange loss (gain), net
|
155,449
|
101,742
|
308,898
|
(39,874)
|
Depreciation
|
89,992
|
103,867
|
354,854
|
385,987
|
Amortization of upfront license fees
|
54,856
|
51,109
|
210,432
|
205,739
|
Amortization
|
50,900
|
57,902
|
211,340
|
227,956
|
Deferred income taxes
|
28,313
|
(70,883)
|
(78,207)
|
(68,293)
|
Debt issuance cost amortization
|
5,579
|
5,432
|
21,327
|
22,436
|
Stock-based compensation
|
3,826
|
6,468
|
(6,877)
|
26,514
|
Goodwill impairment
|
—
|
99,000
|
296,000
|
99,000
|
(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt
|
(2)
|
—
|
28,265
|
11,964
|
(Gain) loss on sale of assets
|
(482)
|
610
|
(27)
|
(64,714)
|
Other non-cash items, net
|
(1,175)
|
1,980
|
(1,675)
|
18,942
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of dispositions and acquisitions:
|
Accounts payable
|
49,287
|
21,499
|
4,595
|
28,247
|
Inventories
|
26,063
|
60,597
|
16,628
|
84,472
|
Trade and other receivables
|
(95,495)
|
(55,464)
|
73,578
|
(49,267)
|
Other assets and liabilities
|
115,815
|
63,575
|
31,076
|
20,981
|
Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations
|
251,030
|
278,460
|
594,802
|
907,340
|
Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations
|
4,287
|
25,970
|
270,829
|
185,795
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
255,317
|
304,430
|
865,631
|
1,093,135
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
Capital expenditures
|
(50,210)
|
(92,142)
|
(254,689)
|
(377,248)
|
Proceeds from sale of assets
|
2,929
|
23,300
|
9,251
|
123,855
|
Other
|
(286)
|
(274)
|
12,151
|
5,851
|
Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations
|
(47,567)
|
(69,116)
|
(233,287)
|
(247,542)
|
Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations
|
(14,051)
|
(17,226)
|
(35,284)
|
(64,648)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(61,618)
|
(86,342)
|
(268,571)
|
(312,190)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
Principal payments on long-term debt
|
(175,000)
|
—
|
(988,379)
|
(1,264,647)
|
Net (payments of) receipts from financial liabilities
|
(28,560)
|
(35,077)
|
67,138
|
(34,324)
|
Payments of debt issuance costs
|
(105)
|
(1,143)
|
(21,584)
|
(25,930)
|
Payments in connection with the extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
(91)
|
(25,000)
|
(8,689)
|
Proceeds from long-term debt
|
—
|
—
|
750,000
|
1,397,025
|
Net proceeds from (payments of) short-term borrowings
|
475
|
2,452
|
(7,135)
|
(32,067)
|
Dividends paid
|
—
|
(40,887)
|
(40,887)
|
(163,503)
|
Return of capital - non-controlling interests
|
(32,309)
|
(18,404)
|
(32,309)
|
(98,788)
|
Dividends paid - non-controlling interests
|
(497)
|
(971)
|
(136,389)
|
(136,655)
|
Capital increase - non-controlling interests
|
4,778
|
130
|
8,112
|
1,499
|
Other
|
(2,828)
|
(2,397)
|
(11,426)
|
(10,195)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(234,046)
|
(96,388)
|
(437,859)
|
(376,274)
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
(40,347)
|
121,700
|
159,201
|
404,671
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
29,971
|
8,893
|
75,770
|
(22,197)
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|
1,139,598
|
763,658
|
894,251
|
511,777
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|
1,129,222
|
894,251
|
1,129,222
|
894,251
|
Less: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations
|
22,961
|
18,661
|
22,961
|
18,661
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period of continuing operations
|
1,106,261
|
875,590
|
1,106,261
|
875,590
|
Supplemental Cash Flow Information:
|
Interest paid
|
(37,433)
|
(28,175)
|
(409,560)
|
(400,022)
|
Income taxes paid
|
(50,761)
|
(77,495)
|
(89,006)
|
(196,831)
|
International Game Technology PLC
|
Net Debt
|
($ thousands)
|
Unaudited
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2022
|
1,003,822
|
1,491,328
|
4.750% Senior Secured Euro Notes due February 2023
|
1,038,052
|
948,382
|
5.350% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due October 2023
|
60,791
|
60,885
|
3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due July 2024
|
609,742
|
557,331
|
6.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2025
|
1,091,641
|
1,089,959
|
3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due June 2026
|
913,330
|
835,105
|
6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2027
|
744,155
|
743,387
|
2.375% Senior Secured Euro Notes due April 2028
|
608,400
|
556,403
|
5.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2029
|
743,125
|
—
|
Senior Secured Notes
|
6,813,058
|
6,282,780
|
Euro Term Loan Facility due January 2023
|
1,044,028
|
1,317,389
|
Long-term debt, less current portion
|
7,857,086
|
7,600,169
|
4.750% Senior Secured Euro Notes due March 2020
|
—
|
434,789
|
5.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due June 2020
|
—
|
27,366
|
Euro Term Loan Facility due January 2023
|
392,672
|
—
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
392,672
|
462,155
|
Short-term borrowings
|
480
|
3,193
|
Total debt
|
8,250,238
|
8,065,517
|
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|
907,015
|
654,628
|
Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Revolving Credit Facilities due July 2024
|
23,937
|
20,464
|
Net debt
|
7,319,286
|
7,390,425
|
Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure
|
International Game Technology PLC
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
($ thousands)
|
Unaudited
|
For the three months ended December 31, 2020
|
Global
Lottery
|
Global
Gaming
|
Business
Segment
Total
|
Corporate
and Other
|
Total IGT
PLC
|
Loss from continuing operations
|
(231,896)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
72,747
|
Interest expense, net
|
100,799
|
Foreign exchange loss, net
|
155,449
|
Other non-operating income, net
|
(990)
|
Operating income (loss)
|
194,725
|
(38,763)
|
155,962
|
(59,853)
|
96,109
|
Depreciation
|
54,000
|
35,801
|
89,801
|
191
|
89,992
|
Amortization - service revenue (1)
|
54,856
|
—
|
54,856
|
—
|
54,856
|
Amortization - non-purchase accounting
|
8,347
|
2,152
|
10,499
|
796
|
11,295
|
Amortization - purchase accounting
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
39,605
|
39,605
|
Restructuring
|
67
|
(1,819)
|
(1,752)
|
(158)
|
(1,910)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
839
|
745
|
1,584
|
2,242
|
3,826
|
Other (2)
|
—
|
3
|
3
|
1,281
|
1,284
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
312,834
|
(1,881)
|
310,953
|
(15,896)
|
295,057
|
Income from discontinued operations
|
11,751
|
Benefit from income taxes
|
(3,517)
|
Interest expense, net
|
5
|
Depreciation
|
8,347
|
Amortization
|
9,172
|
EBITDA - discontinued operations
|
25,758
|
Adjusted EBITDA - combined
|
320,815
|
Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations
|
251,030
|
Capital expenditures
|
(50,210)
|
Free Cash Flow
|
200,820
|
Cash flows from operating activities - discontinued operations
|
4,287
|
Cash flows from investing activities - discontinued operations
|
(14,051)
|
Free Cash Flow - discontinued operations
|
(9,764)
|
Free Cash Flow - combined
|
191,056
|
(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees
|
(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs
|
International Game Technology PLC
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
($ thousands)
|
Unaudited
|
For the three months ended December 31, 2019
|
Global
Lottery
|
Global
Gaming
|
Business
Segment
Total
|
Corporate
and Other
|
Total IGT
PLC
|
Loss from continuing operations
|
(168,974)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
2,270
|
Interest expense, net
|
101,391
|
Foreign exchange loss, net
|
101,742
|
Other non-operating expense, net
|
3,954
|
Operating income (loss)
|
153,946
|
58,927
|
212,873
|
(172,490)
|
40,383
|
Goodwill impairment
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
99,000
|
99,000
|
Depreciation
|
52,622
|
50,481
|
103,103
|
764
|
103,867
|
Amortization - service revenue (1)
|
51,109
|
—
|
51,109
|
—
|
51,109
|
Amortization - non-purchase accounting
|
6,828
|
2,290
|
9,118
|
826
|
9,944
|
Amortization - purchase accounting
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
47,958
|
47,958
|
Restructuring
|
1,166
|
1,404
|
2,570
|
432
|
3,002
|
Stock-based compensation
|
1,815
|
2,273
|
4,088
|
2,380
|
6,468
|
Other (2)
|
565
|
—
|
565
|
3,000
|
3,565
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
268,051
|
115,375
|
383,426
|
(18,130)
|
365,296
|
Income from discontinued operations
|
30,589
|
Provision for income taxes
|
10,318
|
Interest income, net
|
(744)
|
Depreciation
|
15,105
|
Amortization
|
14,130
|
EBITDA - discontinued operations
|
69,398
|
Adjusted EBITDA - combined
|
434,694
|
Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations
|
278,460
|
Capital expenditures
|
(92,142)
|
Free Cash Flow
|
186,318
|
Cash flows from operating activities - discontinued operations
|
25,970
|
Cash flows from investing activities - discontinued operations
|
(17,226)
|
Free Cash Flow - discontinued operations
|
8,744
|
Free Cash Flow - combined
|
195,062
|
(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees
|
(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs
|
International Game Technology PLC
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
($ thousands)
|
Unaudited
|
For the year ended December 31, 2020
|
Global
Lottery
|
Global
Gaming
|
Business
Segment
Total
|
Corporate
and Other
|
Total IGT
PLC
|
Loss from continuing operations
|
(875,405)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
27,698
|
Interest expense, net
|
397,916
|
Foreign exchange loss, net
|
308,898
|
Other non-operating expense, net
|
33,428
|
Operating income (loss)
|
641,930
|
(205,657)
|
436,273
|
(543,738)
|
(107,465)
|
Goodwill impairment
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
296,000
|
296,000
|
Depreciation
|
201,054
|
152,508
|
353,562
|
1,292
|
354,854
|
Amortization - service revenue (1)
|
210,432
|
—
|
210,432
|
—
|
210,432
|
Amortization - non-purchase accounting
|
30,353
|
7,611
|
37,964
|
3,264
|
41,228
|
Amortization - purchase accounting
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
170,112
|
170,112
|
Restructuring
|
5,399
|
33,612
|
39,011
|
6,034
|
45,045
|
Stock-based compensation
|
(2,874)
|
(4,318)
|
(7,192)
|
315
|
(6,877)
|
Other (2)
|
—
|
3
|
3
|
4,235
|
4,238
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
1,086,294
|
(16,241)
|
1,070,053
|
(62,486)
|
1,007,567
|
Income from discontinued operations
|
36,681
|
Provision for income taxes
|
6,726
|
Interest expense, net
|
172
|
Depreciation
|
44,310
|
Amortization
|
50,314
|
EBITDA - discontinued operations
|
138,203
|
Adjusted EBITDA - combined
|
1,145,770
|
Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations
|
594,802
|
Capital expenditures
|
(254,689)
|
Free Cash Flow
|
340,113
|
Cash flows from operating activities - discontinued operations
|
270,829
|
Cash flows from investing activities - discontinued operations
|
(35,284)
|
Free Cash Flow - discontinued operations
|
235,545
|
Free Cash Flow - combined
|
575,658
|
(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees
|
(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs
|
International Game Technology PLC
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
($ thousands)
|
Unaudited
|
For the year ended December 31, 2019
|
Global
Lottery
|
Global
Gaming
|
Business
Segment
Total
|
Corporate
and Other
|
Total IGT
PLC
|
Loss from continuing operations
|
(2,750)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
130,757
|
Interest expense, net
|
410,875
|
Foreign exchange gain, net
|
(39,874)
|
Other non-operating income, net
|
(21,092)
|
Operating income (loss)
|
697,267
|
179,548
|
876,815
|
(398,899)
|
477,916
|
Goodwill impairment
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
99,000
|
99,000
|
Depreciation
|
200,083
|
182,799
|
382,882
|
3,105
|
385,987
|
Amortization - service revenue (1)
|
205,739
|
—
|
205,739
|
—
|
205,739
|
Amortization - non-purchase accounting
|
25,002
|
8,150
|
33,152
|
3,180
|
36,332
|
Amortization - purchase accounting
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
191,624
|
191,624
|
Restructuring
|
2,169
|
18,362
|
20,531
|
4,324
|
24,855
|
Stock-based compensation
|
5,669
|
7,361
|
13,030
|
13,484
|
26,514
|
Other (2)
|
566
|
431
|
997
|
5,298
|
6,295
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
1,136,495
|
396,651
|
1,533,146
|
(78,884)
|
1,454,262
|
Income from discontinued operations
|
114,408
|
Provision for income taxes
|
42,352
|
Interest income, net
|
(747)
|
Depreciation
|
48,277
|
Amortization
|
51,237
|
EBITDA - discontinued operations
|
255,527
|
Adjusted EBITDA - combined
|
1,709,789
|
Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations
|
907,340
|
Capital expenditures
|
(377,248)
|
Free Cash Flow
|
530,092
|
Cash flows from operating activities - discontinued operations
|
185,795
|
Cash flows from investing activities - discontinued operations
|
(64,648)
|
Free Cash Flow - discontinued operations
|
121,147
|
Free Cash Flow - combined
|
651,239
|
(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees
|
(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs
