INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2023 RESULTS

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Performance Achieves Outlook:

Revenue of $1.1 billion driven by 7% Global Lottery growth

Operating income rose 11% to $256 million , with strength across Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital; operating income margin expanded 160 basis points to 22.7%

Full Year 2023 Financial Performance Delivers Record Profit on Continued Momentum Across Segments:

Revenue of $4.3 billion , up 2% year-over-year and 7% net of Italy commercial services sale, driven by Global Lottery same-store sales growth and a 9% increase in both Global Gaming and PlayDigital

Operating income rose 9% to a record $1.0 billion with growth across segments; operating income margin improved 140 basis points to 23.2%

Record Adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 billion and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 41.3%

Net debt leverage improves to 2.9x, the lowest in Company history

Expect full year 2024 revenue of $4.3 billion - $4.4 billion with operating margin of 20% - 21%, including 300 basis point negative impact from separation and divestiture costs

LONDON, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EDT, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.

"We delivered a strong finish to the year in the fourth quarter, propelling full year 2023 profits to record levels," said Vince Sadusky, CEO of IGT. "A compelling array of products and solutions fueled broad-based momentum in key performance indicators, driving margin improvement across our Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital segments. We believe the recent determination to split the business and create separate lottery and gaming pure play companies, each with experienced management teams and simplified business models, better positions each company to service customers and create significant value for stakeholders."

"We achieved all of our financial goals in 2023," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "Robust cash generation funded incremental investments in the business and shareholder returns, while driving leverage to historically low levels, putting IGT in a strong financial position as we enter 2024. This gives us confidence in further expanding our investment in the business to fund future growth."

Overview of Consolidated Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results



Quarter Ended Y/Y

Change Constant

Currency

Change Year Ended Y/Y

Change Constant

Currency

Change

December 31, December 31,

2023

2022 2023

2022 ($ in millions)



















GAAP Financials:



















Revenue



















Global Lottery 681

639 7 % 4 % 2,530

2,593 (2) % (4) % Global Gaming 390

389 — % 1 % 1,552

1,423 9 % 10 % PlayDigital 59

65 (10) % (10) % 228

209 9 % 10 % Total revenue 1,130

1,093 3 % 2 % 4,310

4,225 2 % 2 %





















Operating income (loss)



















Global Lottery 238

216 10 % 7 % 913

909 — % (1) % Global Gaming 80

68 17 % 17 % 313

242 29 % 29 % PlayDigital 17

17 3 % 4 % 65

50 32 % 36 % Corporate support expense (42)

(30) (36) % (36) % (135)

(121) (12) % (12) % Other(1) (38)

(41) 7 % 8 % (155)

(158) 2 % 2 % Total operating income 256

230 11 % 8 % 1,001

922 9 % 7 % Operating Income margin 22.7 %

21.1 %



23.2 %

21.8 %

























Earnings per share - diluted $(0.04)

$(0.32) NA

$0.77

$1.35 (43) %























Net cash provided by operating activities 400

278 44 %

1,040

899 16 %























Cash and cash equivalents 572

590 (3) %

572

590 (3) %























Non-GAAP Financial Measures:



















Adjusted EBITDA



















Global Lottery 343

318 8 % 5 % 1,320

1,314 — % (1) % Global Gaming 124

101 23 % 23 % 482

365 32 % 33 % PlayDigital 20

22 (11) % (11) % 78

68 15 % 18 % Corporate support expense (32)

(23) (41) % (41) % (101)

(83) (22) % (22) % Total Adjusted EBITDA 454

419 9 % 6 % 1,779

1,664 7 % 6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 40.2 %

38.3 %



41.3 %

39.4 %

























Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $0.56

$0.40 40 %

$2.02

$1.99 2 %























Free cash flow 295

187 57 %

619

582 6 %























Adjusted free cash flow 295

237 24 %

803

632 27 %























Net debt 5,099

5,150 (1) %

5,099

5,150 (1) %



























(1) Primarily includes purchase price amortization Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Key Highlights:

Live with new facilities management contract in Connecticut and instants & passive lottery games in Minas Gerais ( Brazil )

and instants & passive lottery games in Minas Gerais ( ) Awarded 8-year iLottery contract in Connecticut and deployed cloud-based iLottery system for Totalizator Sportowy in Poland

and deployed cloud-based iLottery system for Totalizator Sportowy in Executed Lottery facilities management contract extensions in multiple jurisdictions including California , Costa Rica , Kentucky , South Dakota , Sweden , the U.K., and recently in Virginia

, , , , , the U.K., and recently in Secured 10-year brand licensing extension with Sony Pictures Television granting IGT exclusive rights to the legendary Wheel of Fortune ® brand across Gaming, Lottery, iGaming, and iLottery

brand across Gaming, Lottery, iGaming, and iLottery Recognized with four top honors at EKG slot awards including "Most Improved Supplier - Premium" and "Top Performing New Mechanical Reel Cabinet"

Launched first-ever omnichannel Wheel of Fortune ® jackpot game in the U.S. and bespoke games for key customers such as CAESARS CLEOPATRA ® for Caesars Palace Online Casino and Blackjack Surrender for FanDuel Casino

jackpot game in the U.S. and bespoke games for key customers such as CAESARS CLEOPATRA for Caesars Palace Online and Blackjack Surrender for FanDuel Debuted award-winning PeakBarTop™ cabinet with sports betting , providing players with the market's most advanced sports betting interface for land-based casinos

, providing players with the market's most advanced sports interface for land-based Upgraded to Ba1 from Ba2 by Moody's Investors Service with stable outlook; received BB+ Long-Term Issuer rating from Fitch with stable outlook and an investment grade senior secured debt rating of BBB-

Continued progress on ESG initiatives including improved scores from FTSE Russell and S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment; recognized for Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion excellence in the All-In Diversity Project 2023 All-Index Report; earned top score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenue of $1.1 billion increased 3% compared to $1.1 billion in the prior-year period

Global Lottery revenue of $681 million , up 7% from $639 million in the prior year, driven by strong product sales and Italy same-store sales growth

, up 7% from in the prior year, driven by strong product sales and same-store sales growth Global Gaming revenue of $390 million , in line with the prior year, as higher terminal product sales revenue and increased intellectual property revenue were offset by lower systems sales

, in line with the prior year, as higher terminal product sales revenue and increased intellectual property revenue were offset by lower systems sales PlayDigital revenue of $59 million compared to $65 million in the prior year, due to a one-time benefit related to jackpot expense in the prior year and lower sports betting volumes and hold rates in Rhode Island in the current year

Operating income of $256 million, up 11% from $230 million in the prior year; operating income margin increased 160 basis points to 22.7% with growth across business segments

Global Lottery operating income of $238 million increased 10% from $216 million in the prior-year period; operating income margin up 110 basis points to 35.0% on strong Italy same-store sales, increased high-margin product sales, and despite lower jackpot benefits

increased 10% from in the prior-year period; operating income margin up 110 basis points to 35.0% on strong same-store sales, increased high-margin product sales, and despite lower jackpot benefits Global Gaming operating income of $80 million , up 17% from $68 million in the prior year; operating income margin expanded 290 basis points to 20.5% on easing of supply chain costs and research and development process improvements, partially offset by higher jackpot expense

, up 17% from in the prior year; operating income margin expanded 290 basis points to 20.5% on easing of supply chain costs and research and development process improvements, partially offset by higher jackpot expense PlayDigital operating income of $17 million , in line with the prior year; operating income margin up 360 basis points to 29.1%, primarily on cost discipline and reduced variable compensation costs due to lower-than-expected revenue

, in line with the prior year; operating income margin up 360 basis points to 29.1%, primarily on cost discipline and reduced variable compensation costs due to lower-than-expected revenue Corporate support and other expense of $79 million compared to $71 million in the prior year, primarily driven by higher Separation and divestiture costs related to the exploration of strategic alternatives for the Global Gaming and PlayDigital segments in addition to higher restructuring costs

Adjusted EBITDA of $454 million, up 9% compared to $419 million in the prior year, primarily driven by higher operating income and amortization, partially offset by Separation and divestiture costs; Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 190 basis points to 40.2%

Net interest expense of $71 million compared to $66 million in the prior year due to higher interest rates on variable rate debt and retirement of lower-coupon senior-secured notes

Foreign exchange loss of $66 million versus $95 million in the prior year, primarily reflecting the impact of fluctuations in the EUR/USD exchange rate on debt

Other non-operating expense of $8 million compared to other non-operating income of $1 million in the prior year, primarily related to the purchase and sale of a blue-chip swap used to transfer funds out of Argentina in the current year

Provision for income taxes of $83 million, compared to $101 million in the prior year, primarily driven by lower non-deductible foreign exchange losses

Net income of $27 million versus net loss of $31 million in the prior-year period

Diluted loss per share of $0.04, versus $0.32 in the prior year, primarily reflects higher operating income and lower non-cash foreign exchange loss; Adjusted earnings per share up 40% to $0.56 versus $0.40 in the prior year, primarily due to higher operating income

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenue of $4.3 billion increased 2%, or 7% net of Italy commercial services sale, from $4.2 billion in the prior-year period

Global Lottery revenue of $2.5 billion , down 2% from $2.6 billion ; net of Italy commercial services sale, revenue rose 6% on 2.3% global same-store sales driven by strong Italy performance and higher product sales

, down 2% from ; net of commercial services sale, revenue rose 6% on 2.3% global same-store sales driven by strong performance and higher product sales Global Gaming revenue up 9% to $1.6 billion on broad-based strength in key performance indicators

on broad-based strength in key performance indicators PlayDigital revenue rose to a record $228 million , up 9% from $209 million in the prior-year period, on iGaming growth across geographies

Record operating income of $1.0 billion, up 9% from $922 million in the prior-year period, with increases across business segments; operating income margin expanded 140 basis points to 23.2% with improvement across segments

Global Lottery operating income of $913 million , in line with the prior year, despite sale of Italy commercial services business ( Italy commercial services contributed $34 million in the prior year); operating income margin up 100 basis points to 36.1%

, in line with the prior year, despite sale of commercial services business ( commercial services contributed in the prior year); operating income margin up 100 basis points to 36.1% Global Gaming operating income increased 29% to $313 million ; operating income margin improved 320 basis points to 20.2% on easing of supply chain costs and research and development process improvements

; operating income margin improved 320 basis points to 20.2% on easing of supply chain costs and research and development process improvements Record PlayDigital operating income of $65 million , up 32% versus $50 million in the prior year on strong operating leverage; operating income margin expanded 490 basis points to 28.6%

, up 32% versus in the prior year on strong operating leverage; operating income margin expanded 490 basis points to 28.6% Corporate support and other expense of $290 million , up from $279 million in the prior year, primarily driven by Separation and divestiture costs, partially offset by lower transaction costs due to acquisition and divestiture activity in the prior year

Record Adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 billion, up 7% from $1.7 billion in the prior-year period, primarily driven by higher operating income and amortization, partially offset by higher Separation and divestiture costs; Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 190 basis points to 41.3%

Net interest expense of $285 million compared to $289 million in the prior-year period

Foreign exchange loss of $75 million, versus $36 million in the prior-year period, primarily reflecting the impact of fluctuations in the EUR/USD exchange rate on debt

Other non-operating expense of $12 million versus $7 million in the prior-year period

$5 million loss on extinguishment of debt and $5 million loss on the purchase and sale of a blue-chip swap used to transfer funds out of Argentina in current year

loss on extinguishment of debt and loss on the purchase and sale of a blue-chip swap used to transfer funds out of in current year $278 million gain on sale of Italian commercial services business offset by $270 million accrual associated with the DDI/Benson matter and $13 million loss on extinguishment of debt in prior year

Provision for income taxes of $322 million versus $175 million in the prior year, primarily driven by higher incremental valuation allowances on deferred tax assets and negative impact from settlement of a tax audit in Italy in the current year, partially offset by the benefit arising from the DDI/Benson matter in the prior year

Net income of $307 million compared to $414 million in the prior-year period

Diluted income per share of $0.77, versus $1.35 in the prior year, primarily reflects higher operating income partially offset by higher non-cash foreign exchange loss and provision for income taxes; Adjusted earnings per share of $2.02 compared to $1.99 primarily reflects higher operating income

Record cash from operations of $1.0 billion, compared to $899 million in the prior-year period, despite a $220 million, $184 million net of tax, payment in final settlement of DDI/Benson matter

Net debt of $5.1 billion, down $0.1 billion from $5.2 billion at December 31, 2022; Net debt leverage improved to 2.9x, the lowest level in Company history, compared to 3.1x at December 31, 2022

Cash and Liquidity Update

Total liquidity of $1.8 billion as of December 31, 2023; $572 million in unrestricted cash and $1.2 billion in additional borrowing capacity

Other Developments

Conclusion of strategic review communicated on 2/29/24; Global Gaming and PlayDigital businesses to be spun off and combined with Everi Holdings, Inc., creating a comprehensive global gaming and fintech enterprise; at closing, IGT shareholders are expected to own approximately 54% of the combined company

S&P Global Ratings recently placed IGT on CreditWatch Positive and Fitch Ratings recently moved IGT to Rating Watch Positive

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share

Ex-dividend date of March 25, 2024

Record date of March 26, 2024

Payment date of April 9, 2024

Introducing First Quarter and Full Year 2024 Expectations (1)

First quarter

Revenue of ~$1.0 billion

Operating income margin of ~20%; includes ~300 basis point negative impact from pre-closing Separation and divestiture costs

Full Year

Revenue of $4.3 billion - $4.4 billion

- Operating income margin of 20% - 21%; includes ~300 basis point negative impact from pre-closing Separation and divestiture costs

Cash from operations of ≥$1.0 billion

Capital expenditures of ~$500 million

(1) Assumes spin and merger transaction closes in early 2025

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast:

March 12, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. EDT

To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the "Events Calendar" on IGT's Investor Relations website at www.IGT.com . A replay will be available on the website following the live event.

Comparability of Results

All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2023 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2022 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Amounts reported in millions are computed based on amounts in thousands. As a result, the sum of the components may not equal the total amount reported in millions due to rounding. Certain columns and rows within tables may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying unrounded amounts.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans and strategies, transactions, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, and/or financial condition or measures, including our expectations regarding revenue, operating income, cash, and capital expenditures for the first quarter and full year 2024, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "outlook," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 and other documents filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business, including management's discussion and analysis of potential or actual impacts to operations and financial performance. Nothing in this news release is intended, or is to be construed, as a profit forecast or to be interpreted to mean that the financial performance of International Game Technology PLC for the current or any future financial years will necessarily match or exceed the historical published financial performance of International Game Technology PLC, as applicable. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management supplements the reporting of financial information, determined under GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial information. Management believes the non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but it is not intended to nor should it be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. The Company encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, net, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, other non-operating expenses (e.g., DDI/Benson Matter, gains/losses on extinguishment and modifications of debt, etc.), net, depreciation, impairment losses, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting, and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non-recurring items. Other non-recurring items are infrequent in nature and are not reflective of ongoing operational activities. For the business segments, Adjusted EBITDA represents segment operating income (loss) before depreciation, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting, and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non-recurring items. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share (a GAAP measure), excluding the effects of foreign exchange, impairments, amortization from purchase accounting, discrete tax items, and other significant non-recurring adjustments that are not reflective of on-going operational activities (e.g., DDI / Benson Matter provision, gains/losses on sale of business, gains/losses on extinguishment and modifications of debt, etc.). Adjusted EPS is calculated using diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding, including the impact of any potentially dilutive common stock equivalents that are anti-dilutive to GAAP net income (loss) per share but dilutive to Adjusted EPS. Management believes that Adjusted EPS is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents debt (a GAAP measure, calculated as long-term obligations plus short-term borrowings) minus capitalized debt issuance costs and cash and cash equivalents, including cash and cash equivalents classified as held for sale, are subtracted from the GAAP measure because they could be used to reduce the Company's debt obligations. Management believes that net debt is a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.

Net debt leverage is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the ratio of Net debt as of a particular balance sheet date to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months ("LTM") prior to such date. Management believes that Net debt leverage is a useful measure to assess IGT's financial strength and ability to incur incremental indebtedness when making key investment decisions.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures (a component of investing cash flows) and payments on license obligations (a component of financing cash flows). Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing IGT's ability to fund its activities, including debt service and distribution of earnings to shareholders.

Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents free cash flow excluding the net of tax cash payments in connection with material litigation (e.g. DDI / Benson Matter). To enhance investor understanding of the Company's performance in comparison with the prior year, the Company excluded the net of cash impacts related to the settlement of the DDI / Benson Matter. Management believes adjusted free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing IGT's performance.

Constant currency is a non-GAAP financial measure that expresses current financial data using the prior-year/period exchange rate (i.e., the exchange rate used in preparing the financial statements for the prior year). Management believes that constant currency is a useful measure to compare period-to-period results without regard to the impact of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this release. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, +39 06 5189 9184; for Italian media inquiries

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

Select Performance and KPI data: (In $ millions, unless otherwise noted)

GLOBAL LOTTERY

Q4'23

Q4'22

Y/Y

Change

Constant

Currency

Change(1)

FY'23

FY'22

Y/Y

Change

Constant

Currency

Change(1) Revenue































Service































Operating and facilities management contracts

624

622

— %

(2) %

2,495

2,364

6 %

4 % Upfront license fee amortization

(47)

(45)

(5) %

— %

(189)

(183)

(3) %

— % Operating and facilities management contracts, net

577

577

— %

(2) %

2,306

2,181

6 %

4 % Other

15

16

(6) %

(4) %

53

255

(79) %

(79) % Total service revenue

592

593

— %

(2) %

2,359

2,436

(3) %

(4) %

































Product sales

89

46

94 %

90 %

171

157

9 %

7 % Total revenue

681

639

7 %

4 %

2,530

2,593

(2) %

(4) %

































Operating income

238

216

10 %

7 %

913

909

— %

(1) % Adjusted EBITDA(1)

343

318

8 %

5 %

1,320

1,314

— %

(1) %



































































Global same-store sales growth (%)































Instant ticket & draw games

— %

1.0 %









1.9 %

(3.9 %)







Multi-jurisdiction jackpots

(25.0 %)

66.0 %









5.8 %

15.3 %







Total

(3.5 %)

6.7 %









2.3 %

(2.2 %)









































North America & Rest of world same-store sales growth (%)































Instant ticket & draw games

(0.9 %)

0.4 %









0.6 %

(2.4 %)







Multi-jurisdiction jackpots

(25.0 %)

66.0 %









5.8 %

15.3 %







Total

(5.0 %)

7.7 %









1.2 %

(0.4 %)









































Italy same-store sales growth (%)































Instant ticket & draw games

2.9 %

3.1 %









6.6 %

(8.5 %)









































(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details

GLOBAL GAMING

Q4'23

Q4'22

Y/Y

Change

Constant

Currency

Change(1)

FY'23

FY'22

Y/Y

Change

Constant

Currency

Change(1) Revenue































Service































Terminal

127

126

1 %

3 %

520

483

8 %

10 % Systems, software, and other

62

60

2 %

2 %

242

232

4 %

5 % Total service revenue

188

186

1 %

2 %

762

714

7 %

8 %

































Product sales































Terminal

153

149

2 %

2 %

571

501

14 %

14 % Other

49

54

(9) %

(9) %

220

208

6 %

6 % Total product sales revenue

202

203

(1) %

(1) %

791

709

12 %

12 % Total revenue

390

389

— %

1 %

1,552

1,423

9 %

10 %

































Operating income

80

68

17 %

17 %

313

242

29 %

29 % Adjusted EBITDA(1)

124

101

23 %

23 %

482

365

32 %

33 %

































Installed base units































Casino

53,190

48,578

9 %





53,190

48,578

9 %



Casino - L/T lease (2)

716

1,008

(29 %)





716

1,008

(29 %)



Total installed base units

53,906

49,586

9 %





53,906

49,586

9 %





































Installed base units (by geography)































US & Canada

34,221

32,335

6 %





34,221

32,335

6 %



Rest of world

19,685

17,251

14 %





19,685

17,251

14 %



Total installed base units

53,906

49,586

9 %





53,906

49,586

9 %





































Yields (by geography)(3), in absolute $































US & Canada

$41.28

$42.08

(2 %)





$42.19

$41.87

1 %



Rest of world

$7.02

$6.53

8 %





$7.40

$6.22

19 %



Total yields

$28.71

$29.72

(3 %)





$29.68

$29.89

(1 %)





































Global machine units sold































New/expansion

425

728

(42 %)





3,084

2,879

7 %



Replacement

8,966

8,755

2 %





32,006

29,941

7 %



Total machine units sold

9,391

9,483

(1 %)





35,090

32,820

7 %





































US & Canada machine units sold































New/expansion

248

574

(57 %)





2,397

2,020

19 %



Replacement

6,481

6,875

(6 %)





23,811

22,202

7 %



Total machine units sold

6,729

7,449

(10 %)





26,208

24,222

8 %







































































(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details (2) Excluded from yield calculations due to treatment as sales-type leases (3) Excludes Casino L/T lease units due to treatment as sales-type leases, comparability on a Y/Y basis hindered due to fewer active units



































GLOBAL GAMING (Continued)

Q4'23

Q4'22

Y/Y

Change

Constant

Currency

Change(1)

FY'23

FY'22

Y/Y

Change

Constant

Currency

Change(1) Rest of world machine units sold































New/expansion

177

154

15 %





687

859

(20) %



Replacement

2,485

1,880

32 %





8,195

7,739

6 %



Total machine units sold

2,662

2,034

31 %





8,882

8,598

3 %







































































Average selling price (ASP), in absolute $































US & Canada

16,300

15,600

4 %





16,100

15,400

5 %



Rest of world

15,000

15,300

(2 %)





15,100

13,700

10 %



Total ASP

15,900

15,500

3 %





15,800

15,000

5 %





PLAYDIGITAL

Q4'23

Q4'22

Y/Y

Change

Constant

Currency

Change(1)

FY'23

FY'22

Y/Y

Change

Constant

Currency

Change(1) Revenue































Service

59

65

(9) %

(10) %

227

209

9 %

10 % Product sales

—

—

NM

NM

1

1

21 %

21 % Total revenue

59

65

(10) %

(10) %

228

209

9 %

10 %

































Operating income

17

17

3 %

4 %

65

50

32 %

36 % Adjusted EBITDA(1)

20

22

(11) %

(11) %

78

68

15 %

18 %



































































CONSOLIDATED































Revenue (by geography)































US & Canada

707

714

(1) %

(1) %

2,701

2,549

6 %

6 % Italy

244

226

8 %

3 %

949

1,059

(10) %

(13) % Rest of world

178

153

17 %

16 %

661

618

7 %

8 % Total revenue

1,130

1,093

3 %

2 %

4,310

4,225

2 %

2 %

































(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ and shares in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited

















For the three months ended

For the year ended

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Service revenue 839

845

3,347

3,359 Product sales 291

249

963

866 Total revenue 1,130

1,093

4,310

4,225















Cost of services 423

408

1,630

1,671 Cost of product sales 169

166

573

554 Selling, general and administrative 201

219

834

814 Research and development 56

70

234

255 Separation and divestiture costs 13

—

24

— Restructuring 12

6

13

6 Other operating expense (income), net —

(5)

—

4 Total operating expenses 873

863

3,309

3,303















Operating income 256

230

1,001

922















Interest expense, net 71

66

285

289 Foreign exchange loss, net 66

95

75

36 Other non-operating expense (income), net 8

(1)

12

7 Total non-operating expenses 146

161

372

333 Income before provision for income taxes 110

70

629

589 Provision for income taxes 83

101

322

175 Net income (loss) 27

(31)

307

414 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 35

34

151

139 Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC (7)

(64)

156

275















Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per

common share - basic (0.04)

(0.32)

0.78

1.36 Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per

common share - diluted (0.04)

(0.32)

0.77

1.35 Weighted-average shares - basic 200

199

200

202 Weighted-average shares - diluted 200

199

203

203



Full-year 2022 results include Italy commercial services business that was sold in September 2022.

International Game Technology PLC

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in millions)

Unaudited













December 31,



2023

2022

Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents 572

590

Restricted cash and cash equivalents 167

150

Trade and other receivables, net 685

670

Inventories, net 317

254

Other current assets 382

467

Total current assets 2,123

2,131

Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net 928

899

Property, plant and equipment, net 119

118

Operating lease right-of-use assets 230

254

Goodwill 4,507

4,482

Intangible assets, net 1,555

1,375

Other non-current assets 1,004

1,174

Total non-current assets 8,342

8,302

Total assets 10,465

10,433











Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable 797

731

Current portion of long-term debt —

61

Short-term borrowings 16

—

DDI / Benson Matter provision —

220

Other current liabilities 879

837

Total current liabilities 1,691

1,848

Long-term debt, less current portion 5,655

5,690

Deferred income taxes 344

305

Operating lease liabilities 214

239

Other non-current liabilities 609

372

Total non-current liabilities 6,821

6,607

Total liabilities 8,513

8,454

Commitments and contingencies







IGT PLC's shareholders' equity 1,443

1,429

Non-controlling interests 510

550

Total shareholders' equity 1,952

1,979

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 10,465

10,433



International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ in millions) Unaudited

















For the three

months ended

For the year

ended

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities













Net income (loss) 27

(31)

307

414 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation 74

78

301

301 Foreign exchange loss, net 66

95

75

36 Amortization 57

49

222

191 Amortization of upfront license fees 50

48

200

193 Stock-based compensation 6

7

41

41 DDI / Benson Matter provision —

—

—

270 Gain on sale of business —

—

—

(278) Deferred income taxes (40)

14

21

(77) Other non-cash items, net 10

(5)

20

14 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions and divestitures:













Trade and other receivables (25)

16

(5)

45 Inventories 8

8

(59)

(65) Accounts payable 68

8

48

(22) DDI / Benson Matter provision —

(50)

(220)

(50) Accrued interest payable 20

26

4

(11) Accrued income taxes 45

(20)

96

(83) Other assets and liabilities 34

33

(12)

(20) Net cash provided by operating activities 400

278

1,040

899















Cash flows from investing activities













Capital expenditures (98)

(91)

(399)

(317) Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash and restricted cash transferred —

(21)

—

476 Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired —

—

—

(142) Proceeds from sale of assets 2

8

16

22 Other (8)

2

(9)

3 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities from continuing operations (104)

(102)

(393)

42 Net cash provided by investing activities from discontinued operations —

—

—

126 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (104)

(102)

(393)

168















Cash flows from financing activities













Principal payments on long-term debt (339)

—

(801)

(597) Net (payments of) proceeds from short-term borrowings (43)

—

13

(51) Payments on license obligations (7)

—

(22)

— Net receipts from financial liabilities 67

77

1

75 Net proceeds from Revolving Credit Facilities 131

30

609

72 Repurchases of common stock —

(22)

—

(115) Dividends paid (40)

(40)

(160)

(161) Dividends paid - non-controlling interests (3)

—

(158)

(178) Return of capital - non-controlling interests (18)

(17)

(74)

(75) Other (15)

(9)

(45)

(35) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (267)

19

(638)

(1,065)















Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 29

195

10

2 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 13

28

(11)

(70) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 697

517

740

808 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 739

740

739

740















Supplemental Cash Flow Information:













Interest paid 58

39

294

298 Income taxes paid 79

107

205

335

International Game Technology PLC

























Net Debt

























($ in millions)

























Unaudited

































































December 31,





























2023

2022

























3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due July 2024

—

319

























6.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2025

499

697

























4.125% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due April 2026

747

745

























3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due June 2026

826

796

























6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2027

747

746

























2.375% Senior Secured Euro Notes due April 2028

550

530

























5.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2029

745

745

























Senior Secured Notes

4,113

4,578





























































Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027

876

1,058

























Revolving Credit Facility A due July 2027

207

55

























Revolving Credit Facility B due July 2027

458

—

























Long-term debt, less current portion

5,655

5,690





























































5.350% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due October 2023

—

61

























Current portion of long-term debt

—

61





























































Short-term borrowings

16

—

























Total debt

5,671

5,750





























































Less: Cash and cash equivalents

572

590

























Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Revolving Credit Facility B due July 2027

—

9

























Net debt

5,099

5,150





























































Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure



































International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited





























For the three months ended December 31, 2023



Global

Lottery

Global

Gaming

PlayDigital

Business

Segments

Total

Corporate

and Other

Total IGT

PLC Net income





















27 Provision for income taxes





















83 Interest expense, net





















71 Foreign exchange loss, net





















66 Other non-operating expense, net





















8 Operating income (loss)

238

80

17

336

(79)

256 Depreciation

41

31

2

74

(1)

74 Amortization - service revenue (1)

50

—

—

50

—

50 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

5

13

—

18

1

19 Amortization - purchase accounting

—

—

—

—

38

38 Restructuring

8

—

—

8

4

12 Stock-based compensation

1

—

—

1

5

6 Adjusted EBITDA

343

124

20

487

(32)

454



















































Cash flows from operating activities

















400 Capital expenditures





















(98) Payments on license obligations





















(7) Free Cash Flow





















295

























Payments on DDI / Benson Matter, net of cash tax benefit













— Adjusted Free Cash Flow





















295









































Pre-Tax

Impact

Tax Impact

(2)(3)

Net

Impact Reported EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted













(0.04) Adjustments:























Foreign exchange loss, net













0.25

(0.04)

0.29 Currency conversion impacts of hyper-inflationary economies (4)









0.10

—

0.10 Amortization - purchase accounting













0.18

0.07

0.11 Discrete tax items













—

(0.05)

0.05 Other (non-recurring adjustments)













0.06

0.02

0.04 Net adjustments





















0.60 Adjusted EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (5)













0.56

























(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees (2) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction (3) The reported effective tax rate was 75.3%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 35.8% (4) Includes blue-chip swap loss of $5 million (5) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 203.3 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards

International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited





























For the three months ended December 31, 2022



Global

Lottery

Global

Gaming

PlayDigital

Business

Segments

Total

Corporate

and Other

Total IGT

PLC Net loss





















(31) Provision for income taxes





















101 Interest expense, net





















66 Foreign exchange loss, net





















95 Other non-operating income, net





















(1) Operating income (loss)

216

68

17

302

(71)

230 Depreciation

42

31

6

79

—

78 Amortization - service revenue (1)

48

—

—

48

—

48 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

6

2

—

8

1

9 Amortization - purchase accounting

—

—

—

—

41

41 Restructuring

5

—

—

5

1

6 Stock-based compensation

2

(1)

—

1

6

7 Adjusted EBITDA

318

101

22

442

(23)

419



















































Cash flows from operating activities

















278 Capital expenditures





















(91) Free Cash Flow





















187

























Payments on DDI / Benson Matter, net of cash tax benefit













50 Adjusted Free Cash Flow





















237









































Pre-Tax

Impact

Tax Impact

(2)(3)

Net

Impact Reported EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted













(0.32) Adjustments:























Foreign exchange loss, net













0.46

(0.04)

0.50 Currency conversion impacts of hyper-inflationary economies









0.01

—

0.01 Amortization - purchase accounting













0.20

0.02

0.18 Discrete tax items













—

(0.01)

0.01 DDI / Benson Matter provision













—

0.01

(0.01) Other (non-recurring adjustments)













0.03

0.01

0.02 Net adjustments





















0.72 Adjusted EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (4)













0.40

























(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees (2) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction (3) The reported effective tax rate was 144.0%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 46.2% (4) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 201.4 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards

International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited





























For the year ended December 31, 2023



Global

Lottery

Global

Gaming

PlayDigital

Business

Segments

Total

Corporate

and Other

Total IGT

PLC Net income





















307 Provision for income taxes





















322 Interest expense, net





















285 Foreign exchange loss, net





















75 Other non-operating expense, net





















12 Operating income (loss)

913

313

65

1,291

(290)

1,001 Depreciation

173

118

10

301

—

301 Amortization - service revenue (1)

199

1

—

200

—

200 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

20

45

1

66

3

70 Amortization - purchase accounting

—

—

—

—

152

152 Restructuring

9

—

—

9

4

13 Stock-based compensation

6

5

1

12

30

41 Adjusted EBITDA

1,320

482

78

1,880

(101)

1,779



















































Cash flows from operating activities

















1,040 Capital expenditures





















(399) Payments on license obligations





















(22) Free Cash Flow





















619

























Payments on DDI / Benson Matter, net of cash tax benefit ($36 million)













184 Adjusted Free Cash Flow





















803









































Pre-Tax

Impact

Tax Impact

(2)(3)

Net

Impact Reported EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted













0.77 Adjustments:























Foreign exchange loss, net













0.21

(0.03)

0.24 Currency conversion impacts of hyper-inflationary economies (4)









0.18

—

0.18 Amortization - purchase accounting













0.75

0.21

0.54 Loss on extinguishment and modifications of debt, net









0.02

—

0.02 Discrete tax items













—

(0.22)

0.22 Other (non-recurring adjustments)













0.07

0.02

0.04 Net adjustments





















1.25 Adjusted EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (5)













2.02

























(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees















(2) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction (3) The reported effective tax rate was 51.2%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 36.2% (4) Includes blue-chip swap loss of $5 million (5) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 202.7 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards

International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited





























For the year ended December 31, 2022



Global

Lottery

Global

Gaming

PlayDigital

Business

Segments

Total

Corporate

and Other

Total IGT

PLC Net income





















414 Provision for income taxes





















175 Interest expense, net





















289 Foreign exchange loss, net





















36 Other non-operating expense, net





















7 Operating income (loss)

909

242

50

1,201

(279)

922 Depreciation

173

112

17

302

(1)

301 Amortization - service revenue (1)

193

—

—

193

—

193 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

24

7

—

31

3

34 Amortization - purchase accounting

—

—

—

—

158

158 Restructuring

6

(1)

—

5

1

6 Stock-based compensation

9

5

1

14

27

41 Other

—

—

—

—

9

9 Adjusted EBITDA

1,314

365

68

1,746

(83)

1,664



















































Cash flows from operating activities

















899 Capital expenditures





















(317) Free Cash Flow





















582

























Payments on DDI / Benson Matter, net of cash tax benefit













50 Adjusted Free Cash Flow





















632









































Pre-Tax

Impact

Tax Impact

(2)(3)

Net

Impact Reported EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted













1.35 Adjustments:























Foreign exchange loss, net













0.13

0.08

0.05 Currency conversion impacts of hyper-inflationary economies









0.05

—

0.05 Amortization - purchase accounting













0.77

0.16

0.61 Loss on extinguishment and modifications of debt, net









0.06

0.01

0.06 Discrete tax items













—

(0.17)

0.17 DDI / Benson Matter provision













1.33

0.33

1.00 Gain on sale of business













(1.36)

(0.01)

(1.36) Other (non-recurring adjustments)













0.07

0.01

0.06 Net adjustments





















0.64 Adjusted EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (4)













1.99





















(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees















(2) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction (3) The reported effective tax rate was 29.7%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 32.2% (4) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 203.4 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards

