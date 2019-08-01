International Game Technology PLC Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

LONDON, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EDT, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.

"We had a strong second quarter, with top-line growth driven by a sharp increase in gaming product sales and impressive gains in global lottery same-store revenues. Profits were up nicely in our North America Gaming and Italy segments," said Marco Sala, CEO of IGT. "I am pleased with the broad-based improvement in key performance indicators for our main businesses."

"EBITDA in the quarter was the highest we achieved in three years and translated into substantial free cash flow for the first half," said Alberto Fornaro, CFO of IGT. "Recent capital markets activity strengthens our financial structure, enhances flexibility, and positions us well for the coming years."

Overview of Consolidated Second Quarter 2019 Results







Constant

Quarter Ended Y/Y Currency

June 30, Change Change

2019 2018 (%) (%) (In $ millions, unless otherwise noted)







Revenue 1,234 1,202 3% 5% Operating income 224 209 7% 10% Net income/(loss) per diluted share $0.02 $0.79 NM

Adjusted EBITDA 454 442 3% 5% Adjusted operating income 274 264 4% 6% Adjusted net income per diluted share $0.44 $0.28 57%

Net debt 7,637 7,530 1%





Note: Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, and adjusted net income per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release.

Consolidated revenue of $1.23 billion, up 5% at constant currency

Significant growth in global gaming product sales

Sustained momentum in lottery same-store revenue

More than offset increased machine gaming taxes in Italy

At constant currency, operating income rose 10% to $224 million; adjusted operating income up 6% to $274 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased 5% at constant currency to $454 million

Growth in North America Gaming & Interactive and Italy profits

profits Solid North America Lottery results

Net impact of discrete items in North America Gaming & Interactive segment

Multi-year, strategic lease and distribution agreement in Oklahoma



Higher litigation charges

Interest expense, net was $104 million, in line with the prior-year quarter

Income taxes of $63 million and adjusted taxes of $79 million on increased pre-tax income; adjusted tax rate improved due to higher income in lower-tax jurisdictions



Net income attributable to IGT was $5 million in the quarter; adjusted net income attributable to IGT was $91 million, up from $57 million in the prior year on growth in profit before taxes and a lower adjusted tax rate



Net income per diluted share of $0.02; adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.44 versus $0.28 in the prior year

Net debt of $7.64 billion, down from $7.76 billion at December 31, 2018

Operating Segment Review

North America Gaming & Interactive

Select Financial Data



Constant

Key Performance Indicators



% Period Ended June 30 Q2 '19 Q2 '18 FX

Period Ended June 30 Q2 '19 Q2 '18 Change Gaming

Total revenue 268 254 6%

Installed base units (end of period)







Gaming services 165 169 -3%

Casino 21,073 23,351 -9.8%



Terminal 106 108 -2%













Other 59 61 -3%

Machine units shipped







Product sales 104 85 22%

New/expansion 438 1,803 -75.7%



Terminal 73 62 18%

Replacement 4,223 2,747 53.7%



Other 30 23 34%

Total machines shipped 4,661 4,550 2.4%























Other

Total revenue 6 0 NM











Service revenue 6 0 NM

Note: Oklahoma agreement reduces installed base by 2,076 units; no impact to units shipped























Total

Revenue 274 254 8%











Operating income 85 66 27%











Revenue of $274 million, up 8% at constant currency

Gaming service revenue of $165 million , compared to $169 million in the prior- year period

, compared to in the prior- year period Installed base stable year-over-year; up sequentially on an underlying basis



Growth in Class II markets, opening of Encore Boston Harbor





Net of 2,076-unit reduction due to new Oklahoma agreement

agreement

Slight decrease in other gaming services; large, multi-year poker contract in each period

Product sales revenue of $104 million , up 22% over the prior year

, up 22% over the prior year Terminal product sales rose 18% at constant currency



54% increase in replacement units driven by strength of product offering; higher average selling price





Lower new/expansion activity compared to the prior year



Other product sales up 34% on strong systems revenue

Other service revenue includes contributions from sports betting and interactive

Operating income up 27% at constant currency on net impact of discrete items

North America Lottery

Select Financial Data



Constant

Key Performance Indicators



% Period Ended June 30 Q2 '19 Q2 '18 FX

Period Ended June 30 Q2 '19 Q2 '18 Change Gaming

Total revenue 37 38 -2%

Installed base units (end of period)







Gaming services 37 38 -4%

VLT - Government sponsored 14,215 15,176 -6.3%



Terminal 25 25 -3%













Other 12 13 -5%

Lottery same-store revenue growth







Product sales 1 0 NM

Instant ticket & draw games



5.4%















Multistate jackpots



23.8% Lottery

Total revenue 270 270 0%

Total lottery same-store revenue growth

7.2%

Lottery services 238 236 1%













FMC 202 197 3%













Instant ticket & draw games 168 164 3%













Other services 34 33 1%













LMA 36 39 -8%











Product sales 32 34 -5%

































Other

Total revenue 1 0 NM











Service revenue 1 0 NM

































Total

Revenue 309 309 0%











Operating income 78 80 -3%











Revenue of $309 million, stable with the high level achieved in the prior year

Lottery service revenue of $238 million , essentially in line with the prior year

, essentially in line with the prior year Overall same-store revenue up 7.2% driven by growth in instant ticket and draw games and increased jackpot activity



More than offsets impact of Illinois supply contract conclusion

supply contract conclusion Lottery product sales revenue of $32 million

Essentially matched significant contribution from Massachusetts hardware sales in the prior year

Operating income of $78 million, down 3% at constant currency on higher depreciation

International

Select Financial Data



Constant

Key Performance Indicators



% Period Ended June 30 Q2 '19 Q2 '18 FX

Period Ended June 30 Q2 '19 Q2 '18 Change Gaming

Total revenue 142 101 46%

Installed base units (end of period)







Gaming services 28 34 -11%

Casino 10,039 13,034 -23.0%



Terminal 12 13 3%

VLT - Government sponsored 4,436 3,306 34.2%



Other 16 21 -20%

Total installed base units 14,475 16,340 -11.4%

Product sales 114 67 76%













Terminal 82 52 61%

Machine units shipped









Other 33 15 130%

New/expansion 700 732 -4.4%















Replacement 5,863 2,388 145.5% Lottery

Total revenue 70 78 -7%

Total machines shipped 6,563 3,120 110.4%

Lottery services 67 70 -1%













FMC 67 70 -1%

Lottery same-store revenue growth









Instant ticket & draw games 53 54 1%

Instant ticket & draw games



2.4%



Other services 14 16 -10%

Multistate jackpots



11.0%

Product sales 3 8 -59%

Total lottery same-store revenue growth

2.8%























Other

Total revenue 17 19 -8%











Service revenue 16 19 -5%











Product sales 0 1 NM

































Total

Revenue 229 199 20%











Operating income 30 36 -11%











Revenue of $229 million, up 20% at constant currency

Gaming product sales revenue of $114 million , up 76% at constant currency

, up 76% at constant currency Significant increase in terminal units shipped, including approximately 1,600 Sweden VLTs; average selling price down due to mix



Other product sales driven by higher software revenue

Lottery service revenue of $67 million , essentially stable at constant currency

, essentially stable at constant currency Gaming service revenue was $28 million

Year-over-year and sequential declines in the installed base due to conversions



Other gaming service revenue down on interactive performance and non-wager-related items

Operating income of $30 million compared to $36 million in the prior year, down $4 million at constant currency

Lower profit flow-through on service and product revenue

Higher SG&A

Italy

Select Financial Data



Constant

Key Performance Indicators



% Period Ended June 30 Q2 '19 Q2 '18 FX

Period Ended June 30 Q2 '19 Q2 '18 Change Gaming

Total revenue 153 177 -9%

(In € millions, except machines)







Gaming services 153 176 -9%

Lottery









Terminal 136 160 -11%

Lotto wagers 2,064 1,981 4.2%



Other 17 16 10%

10eLotto 1,507 1,422 6.0%

Product sales 0 0 0%

Core 479 471 1.6%















Late numbers 31 33 -5.6% Lottery

Total revenue 190 193 4%

MillionDAY 47 54 -14.0%

Lottery services 190 193 4%













FMC 190 193 4%

Scratch & Win wagers 2,257 2,237 0.9%



Instant ticket & draw games 238 243 3%













Other services (48) (50) 0%

Italy lottery revenue growth



3.5%

Product sales 0 0 0%

























Gaming





Other

Total revenue 79 71 16%

Installed base (end of period)







Service revenue 79 71 16%

VLT - Operator (B2C) 10,929 10,991 -0.6%

Product sales 0 0 0%

VLT - Supplier (B2B) 7,524 8,251 -8.8%















AWP 40,268 43,657 -7.8% Total

Revenue 422 441 1%

Total installed base 58,721 62,899 -6.6%

Operating income 133 131 8%

























Wagers





















VLT - Operator (B2C) 1,427 1,407 1.4%















AWP 916 885 3.5%















Interactive wagers (gaming) 508 459 10.7%







































Other





















Sports betting wagers (1) 252 244 3.1%















Sports betting payout (%) (1) 82.2% 82.9% -0.6 pp







































(1) Includes virtual wagers and pools & horses

Revenue of $422 million, relatively stable at constant currency

Lottery service revenue of $190 million , up 4% at constant currency

, up 4% at constant currency Lotto wagers up 4.2% on continued growth in 10eLotto



Scratch & Win wagers rose 0.9% on success of new games

Gaming service revenue of $153 million compared to $176 million in the prior year

compared to in the prior year Increased taxes on AWP and VLT machines



Wagers grew despite lower installed base on quality of distribution network and new game introductions

Other service revenue of $79 million , up 16% at constant currency

, up 16% at constant currency Beneficial sports betting payout comparison; higher wagers despite World Cup in the prior year

Operating income of $133 million, up 8% at constant currency

Strong profit flow-through from lotteries, sports betting, and interactive

Beneficial shift in expense timing

More than offsets increased gaming machine taxes

Other Developments

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per ordinary share

Record date of August 15, 2019

Payment date of August 29, 2019

Issuance of €750 million 3.5% Notes due 2026, as previously announced

Net proceeds used to redeem ~ €438 million 4.125% Notes due 2020

Balance used to partially repay utilizations under revolving credit facilities

Revolving credit facility amendment and extension in July 2019, as previously announced

Maturity extended to July 31, 2024

Aggregate commitments reduced to ~ 1.75 billion

Modifications to certain provisions that increase flexibility

Board appointment, as previously announced

The Company's Board of Directors appointed Dr. Samantha Ravich as an independent director, effective July 30, 2019

Outlook

Outlook updated for currency; no change to operating assumptions

2019 adjusted EBITDA of $1.675 - $1.735 billion

- Capital expenditures of $450 - $550 million

- Full-year EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.12 vs. prior 1.15 estimate

Comparability of Results

All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2019 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2018 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited









For the three months ended

June 30,

2019

2018







Service revenue 980,031

1,007,067 Product sales 254,222

195,271 Total revenue 1,234,253

1,202,338







Cost of services 594,598

607,684 Cost of product sales 160,786

122,403 Selling, general and administrative 213,263

196,088 Research and development 65,383

63,957 Other operating (income) expense, net (23,492)

3,129 Total operating expenses 1,010,538

993,261







Operating income 223,715

209,077







Interest expense, net (103,860)

(102,888) Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net (41,061)

172,546 Other income (expense), net 23,493

(31,304) Total non-operating (expenses) income (121,428)

38,354







Income before provision for income taxes 102,287

247,431







Provision for income taxes 63,300

52,232







Net income 38,987

195,199







Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 34,131

33,703







Net income attributable to IGT PLC 4,856

161,496















Net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic 0.02

0.79 Net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted 0.02

0.79







Weighted-average shares - basic 204,407

204,118 Weighted-average shares - diluted 204,412

204,516

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited









For the six months ended

June 30,

2019

2018







Service revenue 1,971,062

2,054,018 Product sales 408,107

355,276 Total revenue 2,379,169

2,409,294







Cost of services 1,189,925

1,225,742 Cost of product sales 260,971

225,754 Selling, general and administrative 415,100

411,306 Research and development 131,501

135,220 Other operating (income) expense, net (20,195)

5,200 Total operating expenses 1,977,302

2,003,222







Operating income 401,867

406,072







Interest expense, net (206,929)

(210,168) Foreign exchange gain, net 17,541

75,851 Other income (expense), net 22,995

(28,323) Total non-operating expenses (166,393)

(162,640)







Income before provision for income taxes 235,474

243,432







Provision for income taxes 115,992

112,737







Net income 119,482

130,695







Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 74,372

72,345







Net income attributable to IGT PLC 45,110

58,350















Net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic 0.22

0.29 Net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted 0.22

0.29







Weighted-average shares - basic 204,309

203,859 Weighted-average shares - diluted 204,532

204,345

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ thousands) Unaudited









June 30,

December 31,

2019

2018 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 400,928

250,669 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 256,105

261,108 Trade and other receivables, net 948,520

949,085 Inventories 264,911

282,698 Other current assets 489,440

504,061 Income taxes receivable 45,576

39,075 Total current assets 2,405,480

2,286,696 Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net 1,350,575

1,404,426 Property, plant and equipment, net 140,033

185,349 Operating lease right-of-use-assets 360,021

- Goodwill 5,572,217

5,580,227 Intangible assets, net 1,940,656

2,044,723 Other non-current assets 2,030,137

2,108,964 Deferred income taxes 37,738

38,117 Total non-current assets 11,431,377

11,361,806 Total assets 13,836,857

13,648,502







Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable 1,063,886

1,142,371 Other current liabilities 867,639

816,722 Current portion of long-term debt 829,601

- Short-term borrowings 55,349

34,822 Income taxes payable 74,001

8,209 Total current liabilities 2,890,476

2,002,124 Long-term debt, less current portion 7,152,523

7,977,267 Deferred income taxes 450,003

446,083 Income taxes payable 25,654

25,654 Operating lease liabilities 325,477

- Other non-current liabilities 386,584

445,445 Total non-current liabilities 8,340,241

8,894,449 Total liabilities 11,230,717

10,896,573 Commitments and contingencies





Shareholders' equity 2,606,140

2,751,929 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 13,836,857

13,648,502

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ thousands) Unaudited









For the six months ended



June 30,



2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities







Net income

119,482

130,695 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation

209,271

202,448 Amortization

137,201

136,450 Service revenue amortization

103,935

111,115 Stock-based compensation expense

12,502

17,119 Debt issuance cost amortization

11,523

11,534 Loss on extinguishment of debt

9,628

29,584 Deferred income taxes

6,515

(9,817) Foreign exchange gain, net

(17,541)

(75,851) Gain on sale of assets

(63,239)

(1,129) Other non-cash costs, net

31,392

1,610 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions:





Trade and other receivables

49,059

49,832 Inventories

802

(20,787) Upfront Italian license fee

-

(366,270) Accounts payable

(57,317)

(56,732) Other assets and liabilities

38,508

(39,651) Net cash provided by operating activities

591,721

120,150









Cash flows from investing activities







Capital expenditures

(231,003)

(258,967) Proceeds from sale of assets

65,429

6,065 Other

2,545

1,458 Net cash used in investing activities

(163,029)

(251,444)









Cash flows from financing activities







Principal payments on long-term debt

(833,129)

(1,058,753) Dividends paid - non-controlling interests

(129,394)

(125,808) Dividends paid

(81,729)

(81,553) Return of capital - non-controlling interests

(70,399)

(53,600) Net payments of financial liabilities

(11,395)

(36,586) Payments in connection with extinguishment of debt

(8,598)

(24,281) Debt issuance costs paid

(5,934)

(4,047) Capital increase - non-controlling interests

1,075

134,536 Net proceeds from short-term borrowings

19,573

28,400 Proceeds from long-term debt

846,975

863,911 Other

(6,733)

(17,696) Net cash used in financing activities

(279,688)

(375,477)









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash

149,004

(506,771) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(3,748)

22,352 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of the period

511,777

1,305,430 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period

657,033

821,011



















Supplemental Cash Flow Information:







Interest paid

(211,591)

(262,886) Income taxes (paid) refunded

(49,777)

13,313

International Game Technology PLC Net Debt ($ thousands) Unaudited













June 30,

December 31,



2019

2018









4.125% Senior Secured Notes due February 2020(2)

-

499,167 4.750% Senior Secured Notes due March 2020 (2)

-

438,252 5.500% Senior Secured Notes due June 2020 (1)

-

27,519 6.250% Senior Secured Notes due February 2022 (1)

1,488,631

1,469,609 4.750% Senior Secured Notes due February 2023 (2)

959,758

964,730 5.350% Senior Secured Notes due October 2023(1)

60,936

60,983 3.500% Senior Secured Notes due July 2024 (2)

564,139

567,179 6.500% Senior Secured Notes due February 2025 (1)

1,089,159

1,088,385 3.500% Senior Secured Notes due June 2026 (2)

845,482

- 6.250% Senior Secured Notes due January 2027(1)

743,021

742,667 Senior Secured Notes, long-term

5,751,126

5,858,491









Revolving Credit Facilities due July 2021 (1) (2)

69,114

413,381 Term Loan Facilities due January 2023 (2)

1,332,283

1,705,395 Long-term debt, less current portion

7,152,523

7,977,267









4.750% Senior Secured Notes due March 2020 (2)

437,997

- 5.500% Senior Secured Notes due June 2020 (1)

27,444

- Term Loan Facilities due January 2023 (2)

364,160

- Current portion of long-term debt

829,601

-









Short-term borrowings

55,349

34,822 Total debt

8,037,473

8,012,089









Less: Cash and cash equivalents

400,928

250,669









Net debt

7,636,545

7,761,420









(1) U.S. dollar-denominated debt







(2) Euro-denominated debt

















Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure







