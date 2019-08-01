International Game Technology PLC Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
- Revenue increased 5% at constant currency on significant growth in global gaming product sales and continued strength in global lottery same-store revenue
- Operating income of $224 million; adjusted operating income of $274 million, up 6% at constant currency
- Adjusted EBITDA of $454 million, up 5% at constant currency, driven by higher North America Gaming and Italy profits
- Year-to-date operating cash flow of $592 million and free cash flow of $361 million, record first-half levels
- Cash dividend declared of $0.20 per ordinary share
LONDON, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EDT, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.
"We had a strong second quarter, with top-line growth driven by a sharp increase in gaming product sales and impressive gains in global lottery same-store revenues. Profits were up nicely in our North America Gaming and Italy segments," said Marco Sala, CEO of IGT. "I am pleased with the broad-based improvement in key performance indicators for our main businesses."
"EBITDA in the quarter was the highest we achieved in three years and translated into substantial free cash flow for the first half," said Alberto Fornaro, CFO of IGT. "Recent capital markets activity strengthens our financial structure, enhances flexibility, and positions us well for the coming years."
Overview of Consolidated Second Quarter 2019 Results
|
Constant
|
Quarter Ended
|
Y/Y
|
Currency
|
June 30,
|
Change
|
Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
(%)
|
(%)
|
(In $ millions, unless otherwise noted)
|
Revenue
|
1,234
|
1,202
|
3%
|
5%
|
Operating income
|
224
|
209
|
7%
|
10%
|
Net income/(loss) per diluted share
|
$0.02
|
$0.79
|
NM
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
454
|
442
|
3%
|
5%
|
Adjusted operating income
|
274
|
264
|
4%
|
6%
|
Adjusted net income per diluted share
|
$0.44
|
$0.28
|
57%
|
Net debt
|
7,637
|
7,530
|
1%
|
Note: Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, and adjusted net income per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release.
Consolidated revenue of $1.23 billion, up 5% at constant currency
- Significant growth in global gaming product sales
- Sustained momentum in lottery same-store revenue
- More than offset increased machine gaming taxes in Italy
At constant currency, operating income rose 10% to $224 million; adjusted operating income up 6% to $274 million
Adjusted EBITDA increased 5% at constant currency to $454 million
- Growth in North America Gaming & Interactive and Italy profits
- Solid North America Lottery results
- Net impact of discrete items in North America Gaming & Interactive segment
- Multi-year, strategic lease and distribution agreement in Oklahoma
- Higher litigation charges
Interest expense, net was $104 million, in line with the prior-year quarter
Income taxes of $63 million and adjusted taxes of $79 million on increased pre-tax income; adjusted tax rate improved due to higher income in lower-tax jurisdictions
Net income attributable to IGT was $5 million in the quarter; adjusted net income attributable to IGT was $91 million, up from $57 million in the prior year on growth in profit before taxes and a lower adjusted tax rate
Net income per diluted share of $0.02; adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.44 versus $0.28 in the prior year
Net debt of $7.64 billion, down from $7.76 billion at December 31, 2018
Operating Segment Review
North America Gaming & Interactive
|
Select Financial Data
|
Constant
|
Key Performance Indicators
|
%
|
Period Ended June 30
|
Q2 '19
|
Q2 '18
|
FX
|
Period Ended June 30
|
Q2 '19
|
Q2 '18
|
Change
|
Gaming
|
Total revenue
|
268
|
254
|
6%
|
Installed base units (end of period)
|
Gaming services
|
165
|
169
|
-3%
|
Casino
|
21,073
|
23,351
|
-9.8%
|
Terminal
|
106
|
108
|
-2%
|
Other
|
59
|
61
|
-3%
|
Machine units shipped
|
Product sales
|
104
|
85
|
22%
|
New/expansion
|
438
|
1,803
|
-75.7%
|
Terminal
|
73
|
62
|
18%
|
Replacement
|
4,223
|
2,747
|
53.7%
|
Other
|
30
|
23
|
34%
|
Total machines shipped
|
4,661
|
4,550
|
2.4%
|
Other
|
Total revenue
|
6
|
0
|
NM
|
Service revenue
|
6
|
0
|
NM
|
Note: Oklahoma agreement reduces installed base by 2,076 units; no impact to units shipped
|
Total
|
Revenue
|
274
|
254
|
8%
|
Operating income
|
85
|
66
|
27%
Revenue of $274 million, up 8% at constant currency
- Gaming service revenue of $165 million, compared to $169 million in the prior- year period
- Installed base stable year-over-year; up sequentially on an underlying basis
- Growth in Class II markets, opening of Encore Boston Harbor
- Net of 2,076-unit reduction due to new Oklahoma agreement
- Slight decrease in other gaming services; large, multi-year poker contract in each period
- Product sales revenue of $104 million, up 22% over the prior year
- Terminal product sales rose 18% at constant currency
- 54% increase in replacement units driven by strength of product offering; higher average selling price
- Lower new/expansion activity compared to the prior year
- Other product sales up 34% on strong systems revenue
- Other service revenue includes contributions from sports betting and interactive
Operating income up 27% at constant currency on net impact of discrete items
North America Lottery
|
Select Financial Data
|
Constant
|
Key Performance Indicators
|
%
|
Period Ended June 30
|
Q2 '19
|
Q2 '18
|
FX
|
Period Ended June 30
|
Q2 '19
|
Q2 '18
|
Change
|
Gaming
|
Total revenue
|
37
|
38
|
-2%
|
Installed base units (end of period)
|
Gaming services
|
37
|
38
|
-4%
|
VLT - Government sponsored
|
14,215
|
15,176
|
-6.3%
|
Terminal
|
25
|
25
|
-3%
|
Other
|
12
|
13
|
-5%
|
Lottery same-store revenue growth
|
Product sales
|
1
|
0
|
NM
|
Instant ticket & draw games
|
5.4%
|
Multistate jackpots
|
23.8%
|
Lottery
|
Total revenue
|
270
|
270
|
0%
|
Total lottery same-store revenue growth
|
7.2%
|
Lottery services
|
238
|
236
|
1%
|
FMC
|
202
|
197
|
3%
|
Instant ticket & draw games
|
168
|
164
|
3%
|
Other services
|
34
|
33
|
1%
|
LMA
|
36
|
39
|
-8%
|
Product sales
|
32
|
34
|
-5%
|
Other
|
Total revenue
|
1
|
0
|
NM
|
Service revenue
|
1
|
0
|
NM
|
Total
|
Revenue
|
309
|
309
|
0%
|
Operating income
|
78
|
80
|
-3%
Revenue of $309 million, stable with the high level achieved in the prior year
- Lottery service revenue of $238 million, essentially in line with the prior year
- Overall same-store revenue up 7.2% driven by growth in instant ticket and draw games and increased jackpot activity
- More than offsets impact of Illinois supply contract conclusion
- Lottery product sales revenue of $32 million
- Essentially matched significant contribution from Massachusetts hardware sales in the prior year
Operating income of $78 million, down 3% at constant currency on higher depreciation
International
|
Select Financial Data
|
Constant
|
Key Performance Indicators
|
%
|
Period Ended June 30
|
Q2 '19
|
Q2 '18
|
FX
|
Period Ended June 30
|
Q2 '19
|
Q2 '18
|
Change
|
Gaming
|
Total revenue
|
142
|
101
|
46%
|
Installed base units (end of period)
|
Gaming services
|
28
|
34
|
-11%
|
Casino
|
10,039
|
13,034
|
-23.0%
|
Terminal
|
12
|
13
|
3%
|
VLT - Government sponsored
|
4,436
|
3,306
|
34.2%
|
Other
|
16
|
21
|
-20%
|
Total installed base units
|
14,475
|
16,340
|
-11.4%
|
Product sales
|
114
|
67
|
76%
|
Terminal
|
82
|
52
|
61%
|
Machine units shipped
|
Other
|
33
|
15
|
130%
|
New/expansion
|
700
|
732
|
-4.4%
|
Replacement
|
5,863
|
2,388
|
145.5%
|
Lottery
|
Total revenue
|
70
|
78
|
-7%
|
Total machines shipped
|
6,563
|
3,120
|
110.4%
|
Lottery services
|
67
|
70
|
-1%
|
FMC
|
67
|
70
|
-1%
|
Lottery same-store revenue growth
|
Instant ticket & draw games
|
53
|
54
|
1%
|
Instant ticket & draw games
|
2.4%
|
Other services
|
14
|
16
|
-10%
|
Multistate jackpots
|
11.0%
|
Product sales
|
3
|
8
|
-59%
|
Total lottery same-store revenue growth
|
2.8%
|
Other
|
Total revenue
|
17
|
19
|
-8%
|
Service revenue
|
16
|
19
|
-5%
|
Product sales
|
0
|
1
|
NM
|
Total
|
Revenue
|
229
|
199
|
20%
|
Operating income
|
30
|
36
|
-11%
Revenue of $229 million, up 20% at constant currency
- Gaming product sales revenue of $114 million, up 76% at constant currency
- Significant increase in terminal units shipped, including approximately 1,600 Sweden VLTs; average selling price down due to mix
- Other product sales driven by higher software revenue
- Lottery service revenue of $67 million, essentially stable at constant currency
- Gaming service revenue was $28 million
- Year-over-year and sequential declines in the installed base due to conversions
- Other gaming service revenue down on interactive performance and non-wager-related items
Operating income of $30 million compared to $36 million in the prior year, down $4 million at constant currency
- Lower profit flow-through on service and product revenue
- Higher SG&A
Italy
|
Select Financial Data
|
Constant
|
Key Performance Indicators
|
%
|
Period Ended June 30
|
Q2 '19
|
Q2 '18
|
FX
|
Period Ended June 30
|
Q2 '19
|
Q2 '18
|
Change
|
Gaming
|
Total revenue
|
153
|
177
|
-9%
|
(In € millions, except machines)
|
Gaming services
|
153
|
176
|
-9%
|
Lottery
|
Terminal
|
136
|
160
|
-11%
|
Lotto wagers
|
2,064
|
1,981
|
4.2%
|
Other
|
17
|
16
|
10%
|
10eLotto
|
1,507
|
1,422
|
6.0%
|
Product sales
|
0
|
0
|
0%
|
Core
|
479
|
471
|
1.6%
|
Late numbers
|
31
|
33
|
-5.6%
|
Lottery
|
Total revenue
|
190
|
193
|
4%
|
MillionDAY
|
47
|
54
|
-14.0%
|
Lottery services
|
190
|
193
|
4%
|
FMC
|
190
|
193
|
4%
|
Scratch & Win wagers
|
2,257
|
2,237
|
0.9%
|
Instant ticket & draw games
|
238
|
243
|
3%
|
Other services
|
(48)
|
(50)
|
0%
|
Italy lottery revenue growth
|
3.5%
|
Product sales
|
0
|
0
|
0%
|
Gaming
|
Other
|
Total revenue
|
79
|
71
|
16%
|
Installed base (end of period)
|
Service revenue
|
79
|
71
|
16%
|
VLT - Operator (B2C)
|
10,929
|
10,991
|
-0.6%
|
Product sales
|
0
|
0
|
0%
|
VLT - Supplier (B2B)
|
7,524
|
8,251
|
-8.8%
|
AWP
|
40,268
|
43,657
|
-7.8%
|
Total
|
Revenue
|
422
|
441
|
1%
|
Total installed base
|
58,721
|
62,899
|
-6.6%
|
Operating income
|
133
|
131
|
8%
|
Wagers
|
VLT - Operator (B2C)
|
1,427
|
1,407
|
1.4%
|
AWP
|
916
|
885
|
3.5%
|
Interactive wagers (gaming)
|
508
|
459
|
10.7%
|
Other
|
Sports betting wagers (1)
|
252
|
244
|
3.1%
|
Sports betting payout (%) (1)
|
82.2%
|
82.9%
|
-0.6 pp
|
(1) Includes virtual wagers and pools & horses
Revenue of $422 million, relatively stable at constant currency
- Lottery service revenue of $190 million, up 4% at constant currency
- Lotto wagers up 4.2% on continued growth in 10eLotto
- Scratch & Win wagers rose 0.9% on success of new games
- Gaming service revenue of $153 million compared to $176 million in the prior year
- Increased taxes on AWP and VLT machines
- Wagers grew despite lower installed base on quality of distribution network and new game introductions
- Other service revenue of $79 million, up 16% at constant currency
- Beneficial sports betting payout comparison; higher wagers despite World Cup in the prior year
Operating income of $133 million, up 8% at constant currency
- Strong profit flow-through from lotteries, sports betting, and interactive
- Beneficial shift in expense timing
- More than offsets increased gaming machine taxes
Other Developments
The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per ordinary share
- Record date of August 15, 2019
- Payment date of August 29, 2019
Issuance of €750 million 3.5% Notes due 2026, as previously announced
- Net proceeds used to redeem ~ €438 million 4.125% Notes due 2020
- Balance used to partially repay utilizations under revolving credit facilities
Revolving credit facility amendment and extension in July 2019, as previously announced
- Maturity extended to July 31, 2024
- Aggregate commitments reduced to ~ 1.75 billion
- Modifications to certain provisions that increase flexibility
Board appointment, as previously announced
- The Company's Board of Directors appointed Dr. Samantha Ravich as an independent director, effective July 30, 2019
Outlook
Outlook updated for currency; no change to operating assumptions
- 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $1.675 - $1.735 billion
- Capital expenditures of $450 - $550 million
- Full-year EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.12 vs. prior 1.15 estimate
Conference Call and Webcast
August 1, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. EDT
Live webcast available under "News, Events & Presentations" on IGT's Investor Relations website at www.IGT.com; replay available on the website following the live event
Dial-In Numbers
- US/Canada toll-free dial-in number is +1 844 842 7999
- Outside the US/Canada toll-free number is +1 612 979 9887
- Conference ID/confirmation code is 1990309
- A telephone replay of the call will be available for one week
- US/Canada replay number is +1 855 859 2056
- Outside the US/Canada replay number is +1 404 537 3406
- ID/Confirmation code is 1990309
Comparability of Results
All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2019 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2018 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We enable players to experience their favorite games across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Digital and Social Gaming. Leveraging a wealth of premium content, substantial investment in innovation, in-depth customer intelligence, operational expertise and leading-edge technology, our gaming solutions anticipate the demands of consumers wherever they decide to play. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has over 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2018 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
|
International Game Technology PLC
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Unaudited
|
For the three months ended
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Service revenue
|
980,031
|
1,007,067
|
Product sales
|
254,222
|
195,271
|
Total revenue
|
1,234,253
|
1,202,338
|
Cost of services
|
594,598
|
607,684
|
Cost of product sales
|
160,786
|
122,403
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
213,263
|
196,088
|
Research and development
|
65,383
|
63,957
|
Other operating (income) expense, net
|
(23,492)
|
3,129
|
Total operating expenses
|
1,010,538
|
993,261
|
Operating income
|
223,715
|
209,077
|
Interest expense, net
|
(103,860)
|
(102,888)
|
Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net
|
(41,061)
|
172,546
|
Other income (expense), net
|
23,493
|
(31,304)
|
Total non-operating (expenses) income
|
(121,428)
|
38,354
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
102,287
|
247,431
|
Provision for income taxes
|
63,300
|
52,232
|
Net income
|
38,987
|
195,199
|
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
34,131
|
33,703
|
Net income attributable to IGT PLC
|
4,856
|
161,496
|
Net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic
|
0.02
|
0.79
|
Net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted
|
0.02
|
0.79
|
Weighted-average shares - basic
|
204,407
|
204,118
|
Weighted-average shares - diluted
|
204,412
|
204,516
|
International Game Technology PLC
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Unaudited
|
For the six months ended
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Service revenue
|
1,971,062
|
2,054,018
|
Product sales
|
408,107
|
355,276
|
Total revenue
|
2,379,169
|
2,409,294
|
Cost of services
|
1,189,925
|
1,225,742
|
Cost of product sales
|
260,971
|
225,754
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
415,100
|
411,306
|
Research and development
|
131,501
|
135,220
|
Other operating (income) expense, net
|
(20,195)
|
5,200
|
Total operating expenses
|
1,977,302
|
2,003,222
|
Operating income
|
401,867
|
406,072
|
Interest expense, net
|
(206,929)
|
(210,168)
|
Foreign exchange gain, net
|
17,541
|
75,851
|
Other income (expense), net
|
22,995
|
(28,323)
|
Total non-operating expenses
|
(166,393)
|
(162,640)
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
235,474
|
243,432
|
Provision for income taxes
|
115,992
|
112,737
|
Net income
|
119,482
|
130,695
|
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
74,372
|
72,345
|
Net income attributable to IGT PLC
|
45,110
|
58,350
|
Net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic
|
0.22
|
0.29
|
Net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted
|
0.22
|
0.29
|
Weighted-average shares - basic
|
204,309
|
203,859
|
Weighted-average shares - diluted
|
204,532
|
204,345
|
International Game Technology PLC
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
($ thousands)
|
Unaudited
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
400,928
|
250,669
|
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
256,105
|
261,108
|
Trade and other receivables, net
|
948,520
|
949,085
|
Inventories
|
264,911
|
282,698
|
Other current assets
|
489,440
|
504,061
|
Income taxes receivable
|
45,576
|
39,075
|
Total current assets
|
2,405,480
|
2,286,696
|
Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net
|
1,350,575
|
1,404,426
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
140,033
|
185,349
|
Operating lease right-of-use-assets
|
360,021
|
-
|
Goodwill
|
5,572,217
|
5,580,227
|
Intangible assets, net
|
1,940,656
|
2,044,723
|
Other non-current assets
|
2,030,137
|
2,108,964
|
Deferred income taxes
|
37,738
|
38,117
|
Total non-current assets
|
11,431,377
|
11,361,806
|
Total assets
|
13,836,857
|
13,648,502
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
1,063,886
|
1,142,371
|
Other current liabilities
|
867,639
|
816,722
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
829,601
|
-
|
Short-term borrowings
|
55,349
|
34,822
|
Income taxes payable
|
74,001
|
8,209
|
Total current liabilities
|
2,890,476
|
2,002,124
|
Long-term debt, less current portion
|
7,152,523
|
7,977,267
|
Deferred income taxes
|
450,003
|
446,083
|
Income taxes payable
|
25,654
|
25,654
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
325,477
|
-
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
386,584
|
445,445
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
8,340,241
|
8,894,449
|
Total liabilities
|
11,230,717
|
10,896,573
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Shareholders' equity
|
2,606,140
|
2,751,929
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
13,836,857
|
13,648,502
|
International Game Technology PLC
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
($ thousands)
|
Unaudited
|
For the six months ended
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
Net income
|
119,482
|
130,695
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation
|
209,271
|
202,448
|
Amortization
|
137,201
|
136,450
|
Service revenue amortization
|
103,935
|
111,115
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
12,502
|
17,119
|
Debt issuance cost amortization
|
11,523
|
11,534
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
9,628
|
29,584
|
Deferred income taxes
|
6,515
|
(9,817)
|
Foreign exchange gain, net
|
(17,541)
|
(75,851)
|
Gain on sale of assets
|
(63,239)
|
(1,129)
|
Other non-cash costs, net
|
31,392
|
1,610
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions:
|
Trade and other receivables
|
49,059
|
49,832
|
Inventories
|
802
|
(20,787)
|
Upfront Italian license fee
|
-
|
(366,270)
|
Accounts payable
|
(57,317)
|
(56,732)
|
Other assets and liabilities
|
38,508
|
(39,651)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
591,721
|
120,150
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
Capital expenditures
|
(231,003)
|
(258,967)
|
Proceeds from sale of assets
|
65,429
|
6,065
|
Other
|
2,545
|
1,458
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(163,029)
|
(251,444)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
Principal payments on long-term debt
|
(833,129)
|
(1,058,753)
|
Dividends paid - non-controlling interests
|
(129,394)
|
(125,808)
|
Dividends paid
|
(81,729)
|
(81,553)
|
Return of capital - non-controlling interests
|
(70,399)
|
(53,600)
|
Net payments of financial liabilities
|
(11,395)
|
(36,586)
|
Payments in connection with extinguishment of debt
|
(8,598)
|
(24,281)
|
Debt issuance costs paid
|
(5,934)
|
(4,047)
|
Capital increase - non-controlling interests
|
1,075
|
134,536
|
Net proceeds from short-term borrowings
|
19,573
|
28,400
|
Proceeds from long-term debt
|
846,975
|
863,911
|
Other
|
(6,733)
|
(17,696)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(279,688)
|
(375,477)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
149,004
|
(506,771)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
(3,748)
|
22,352
|
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
|
511,777
|
1,305,430
|
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period
|
657,033
|
821,011
|
Supplemental Cash Flow Information:
|
Interest paid
|
(211,591)
|
(262,886)
|
Income taxes (paid) refunded
|
(49,777)
|
13,313
|
International Game Technology PLC
|
Net Debt
|
($ thousands)
|
Unaudited
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
4.125% Senior Secured Notes due February 2020(2)
|
-
|
499,167
|
4.750% Senior Secured Notes due March 2020 (2)
|
-
|
438,252
|
5.500% Senior Secured Notes due June 2020 (1)
|
-
|
27,519
|
6.250% Senior Secured Notes due February 2022 (1)
|
1,488,631
|
1,469,609
|
4.750% Senior Secured Notes due February 2023 (2)
|
959,758
|
964,730
|
5.350% Senior Secured Notes due October 2023(1)
|
60,936
|
60,983
|
3.500% Senior Secured Notes due July 2024 (2)
|
564,139
|
567,179
|
6.500% Senior Secured Notes due February 2025 (1)
|
1,089,159
|
1,088,385
|
3.500% Senior Secured Notes due June 2026 (2)
|
845,482
|
-
|
6.250% Senior Secured Notes due January 2027(1)
|
743,021
|
742,667
|
Senior Secured Notes, long-term
|
5,751,126
|
5,858,491
|
Revolving Credit Facilities due July 2021 (1) (2)
|
69,114
|
413,381
|
Term Loan Facilities due January 2023 (2)
|
1,332,283
|
1,705,395
|
Long-term debt, less current portion
|
7,152,523
|
7,977,267
|
4.750% Senior Secured Notes due March 2020 (2)
|
437,997
|
-
|
5.500% Senior Secured Notes due June 2020 (1)
|
27,444
|
-
|
Term Loan Facilities due January 2023 (2)
|
364,160
|
-
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
829,601
|
-
|
Short-term borrowings
|
55,349
|
34,822
|
Total debt
|
8,037,473
|
8,012,089
|
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|
400,928
|
250,669
|
Net debt
|
7,636,545
|
7,761,420
|
(1) U.S. dollar-denominated debt
|
(2) Euro-denominated debt
|
Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure
|
International Game Technology PLC
|
Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow
|
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
($ thousands)
|
Unaudited
|
For the three months ended
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net income
|
38,987
|
195,199
|
Provision for income taxes
|
63,300
|
52,232
|
Non-operating expenses (income)
|
121,428
|
(38,354)
|
Depreciation