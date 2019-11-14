International Game Technology PLC Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EST, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.

"Our core businesses achieved significant momentum in the third quarter and year-to-date periods," said Marco Sala, CEO of IGT. "Key performance indicators were solid in the quarter – gaming machine unit shipments increased 44%, while same-store revenue for draw games and instants rose 4%. Our leading positions are rooted in our focus on player-driven performance, which was on display at recent lottery and gaming trade shows and should sustain our momentum going forward."

"IGT has generated free cash flow in excess of $450 million in the first nine months," said Alberto Fornaro, CFO of IGT. "This confirms the inflection we expected to achieve this year. We are well positioned to achieve our 2019 strategic and financial goals."

Overview of Consolidated Third Quarter 2019 Results









Constant

Quarter Ended Y/Y Currency

September 30, Change Change

2019 2018 (%) (%) (In $ millions, unless otherwise noted)







Revenue 1,153 1,156 0% 3% Operating income 154 200 -23% -19% Net income/(loss) per diluted share $0.51 $0.11 NM

Adjusted EBITDA 407 443 - 8% -5% Adjusted operating income 221 257 -14% -11% Adjusted net income per diluted share $0.21 $0.31 -32%

Net debt 7,354 7,570 -3%





Note: Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, and adjusted net income per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release.

Consolidated revenue of $1.15 billion, up 3% at constant currency

Sharp growth in global gaming product sales

Overcame significant Finland multi-year software sale in prior-year quarter and impact of higher machine gaming taxes in Italy

At constant currency, operating income down 19% to $154 million; adjusted operating income down 11% to $221 million

Non-cash write-down of pre-paid social gaming-related license

Adjusted EBITDA declined 5% at constant currency to $407 million

Differential profit flow-through on revenue mix, primarily due to high-margin Finland software transaction in prior year

software transaction in prior year Higher R&D and SG&A expenses, primarily due to timing

Interest expense, net was $103 million, down 1% from the prior-year quarter

Income taxes of $45 million; adjusted taxes of $51 million, down from $60 million on lower pre-tax income

Net income attributable to IGT was $104 million; adjusted net income attributable to IGT was $43 million, down from $64 million in the prior year

Net income per diluted share of $0.51; adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.21 versus $0.31 in the prior year

Net debt of $7.35 billion, down 5% from $7.76 billion at December 31, 2018

Operating Segment Review

North America Gaming & Interactive

Select Financial Data



Constant

Key Performance Indicators



% Period Ended September 30 Q3 '19 Q3 '18 FX

Period Ended September 30 Q3 '19 Q3 '18 Change Gaming

Total revenue 253 231 10%

Installed base units (end of period)







Gaming services 146 152 -4%

Casino 21,071 23,357 -9.8%



Terminal 103 106 -2%













Other 43 46 -7%

Machine units shipped







Product sales 107 79 36%

New/expansion 791 843 -6.2%



Terminal 74 54 37%

Replacement 4,150 2,998 38.4%



Other 33 25 34%

Total machines shipped 4,941 3,841 28.6%























Other

Total revenue 4 0 NM











Service revenue 4 0 NM



















Note: Oklahoma agreement executed in Q2'19 reduces installed base by 2,223 units; no impact to units shipped Total

Revenue 257 231 12%











Operating income 62 45 34%











Revenue of $257 million, up 11%

Product sales revenue of $107 million , up 36% over the prior year

, up 36% over the prior year Terminal product sales rose 37%



Significant increase in replacement units driven by strength of product offering; higher average selling price





Lower new/expansion activity compared to the prior year



Other product sales up 34% on high-margin, multi-year technology license

Gaming service revenue of $146 million , compared to $152 million in the prior-year period

, compared to in the prior-year period Installed base stable year-over-year and sequentially on an underlying basis; yields higher



Impact of multi-year poker contracts executed in prior periods

Other service revenue driven by contribution from sports betting

Operating income of $62 million, up 38% compared to the prior year

Increased unit shipments

High-margin, multi-year technology license

North America Lottery

Select Financial Data



Constant

Key Performance Indicators



% Period Ended September 30 Q3 '19 Q3 '18 FX

Period Ended September 30 Q3 '19 Q3 '18 Change Gaming

Total revenue 38 37 1%

Installed base units (end of period)







Gaming services 37 37 1%

VLT - Government sponsored 14,294 14,965 -4.5%



Terminal 24 25 -4%













Other 13 12 11%

Lottery same-store revenue growth







Product sales 0 0 0%

Instant ticket & draw games



3.9%















Multistate jackpots



-28.2% Lottery

Total revenue 242 242 0%

Total lottery same-store revenue growth



0.0%

Lottery services 215 225 -4%













FMC 193 200 -4%













Instant ticket & draw games 157 164 -4%













Other services 36 36 0%













LMA 23 25 -10%











Product sales 26 17 54%

































Other

Total revenue 1 0 NM











Service revenue 1 0 NM

































Total

Revenue 281 279 1%











Operating income 51 60 -15%











Revenue of $281 million, essentially in line with the prior year

Lottery service revenue of $215 million , compared to $225 million in the prior year

, compared to in the prior year Instant ticket & draw game same-store revenue up 3.9% driven by broad-based strength across jurisdictions



Lower multistate jackpot activity



Impact of Illinois contract conclusion

contract conclusion Lottery product sales revenue up on strong demand for self-service vending machines

Gaming service revenue stable

Operating income of $51 million, down from $60 million

Impact of Illinois and lower jackpot activity (including effect on LMAs)

and lower jackpot activity (including effect on LMAs) Expenses related to Rhode Island contract extension

International

Select Financial Data



Constant

Key Performance Indicators



% Period Ended September 30 Q3 '19 Q3 '18 FX

Period Ended September 30 Q3 '19 Q3 '18 Change Gaming

Total revenue 118 98 27%

Installed base units (end of period)







Gaming services 27 33 -12%

Casino 9,877 12,332 -19.9%



Terminal 11 13 -13%

VLT - Government sponsored 4,455 3,675 21.2%



Other 16 19 -11%

Total installed base units 14,332 16,007 -10.5%

Product sales 91 65 46%













Terminal 65 47 42%

Machine units shipped









Other 26 18 57%

New/expansion 210 529 -60.3%















Replacement 5,034 2,681 87.8% Lottery

Total revenue 79 100 -19%

Total machines shipped 5,244 3,210 63.4%

Lottery services 73 69 9%













FMC 73 69 9%

Lottery same-store revenue growth









Instant ticket & draw games 55 54 7%

Instant ticket & draw games



5.0%



Other services 17 15 17%

Multistate jackpots



29.3%

Product sales 6 31 -80%

Total lottery same-store revenue growth



6.5%























Other

Total revenue 16 18 0%











Service revenue 16 17 2%











Product sales 0 0 0%

































Total

Revenue 213 216 3%











Operating income 30 56 -40%











Revenue of $213 million, up 3% at constant currency

Gaming product sales revenue of $91 million , up 46% at constant currency

, up 46% at constant currency Broad-based geographic demand drives significant increase in units shipped, including 1,547 Sweden VLTs



Other product sales up on higher systems revenue

Gaming service revenue was $27 million

Year-over-year and sequential declines in the installed base due to conversions in prior periods



Lower interactive performance

Other revenue stable

Lottery service revenue of $73 million , up 9% at constant currency, fueled by 6.5% same-store revenue growth

, up 9% at constant currency, fueled by 6.5% same-store revenue growth Lottery product sales reflect significant Finland software sale in the prior year

Operating income of $30 million compared to $56 million in the prior year

Differential profit flow-through of revenue mix (high-margin Finland software sale in prior year)

Italy

Select Financial Data



Constant

Key Performance Indicators



% Period Ended September 30 Q3 '19 Q3 '18 FX

Period Ended September 30 Q3 '19 Q3 '18 Change Gaming

Total revenue 154 175 -7%

(In € millions, except machines)







Gaming services 154 175 -7%

Lottery









Terminal 138 159 -8%

Lotto wagers 1,882 1,913 -1.6%



Other 16 16 1%

10eLotto 1,341 1,361 -1.5%

Product sales 0 0 0%

Core 477 434 10.0%















Late numbers 19 70 -72.3% Lottery

Total revenue 172 184 -1%

MillionDAY 44 47 -6.4%

Lottery services 172 184 -1%













FMC 172 184 -1%

Scratch & Win wagers 2,197 2,179 0.8%



Instant ticket & draw games 219 233 -1%













Other services (47) (49) 1%

Italy lottery revenue growth



-1.1%

Product sales 0 0 0%

























Gaming





Other

Total revenue 76 70 14%

Installed base (end of period)







Service revenue 76 70 14%

VLT - Operator (B2C) 10,984 11,027 -0.4%

Product sales 0 0 0%

VLT - Supplier (B2B) 7,514 8,094 -7.2%















AWP 41,129 43,074 -4.5% Total

Revenue 402 430 -1%

Total installed base 59,627 62,195 -4.1%

Operating income 127 145 -7%

























Wagers





















VLT - Operator (B2C) 1,324 1,426 -7.1%















AWP 877 879 -0.3%















Interactive wagers (gaming) 492 447 10.1%







































Other





















Sports betting wagers (1) 227 225 0.8%















Sports betting payout (%) (1) 83.4% 81.1% 2.3 pp







































(1) Includes virtual wagers and pools & horses

Revenue of $402 million, relatively stable at constant currency

Lottery service revenue of $172 million , essentially in line with the prior year at constant currency, on stable wagers

, essentially in line with the prior year at constant currency, on stable wagers Gaming service revenue of $154 million compared to $175 million in the prior year

compared to in the prior year Increased taxes on AWPs and VLTs

Other service revenue of $76 million , up 14% at constant currency

, up 14% at constant currency Growth in commercial services



Lower sports betting payout in the prior year

Operating income of $127 million, down 7% at constant currency

Higher gaming machine taxes and sports betting payout

Other Developments

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per ordinary share

Record date of November 29, 2019

Payment date of December 13, 2019

Issuance of €500 million 2.375% Notes due 2028, as previously announced

Net proceeds used to pay €320 million term loan amortization due January 2020

Balance used to repay all utilizations under revolving credit facilities

2019 Outlook

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.675 - $1.735 billion remains unchanged

- remains unchanged Updating capital expenditures to $450 - $500 million ; previously $450 - $550 million

- ; previously - Full-year EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.12

Comparability of Results

All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2019 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2018 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We enable players to experience their favorite games across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Digital and Social Gaming. Leveraging a wealth of premium content, substantial investment in innovation, in-depth customer intelligence, operational expertise and leading-edge technology, our gaming solutions anticipate the demands of consumers wherever they decide to play. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has over 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2018 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited









For the three months ended

September 30,

2019

2018







Service revenue 921,712

963,265 Product sales 231,535

192,565 Total revenue 1,153,247

1,155,830







Cost of services 575,594

586,811 Cost of product sales 136,246

107,311 Selling, general and administrative 201,416

194,099 Research and development 68,804

63,277 Impairment 432

1,530 Other operating expense, net 16,873

2,774 Total operating expenses 999,365

955,802







Operating income 153,882

200,028







Interest expense, net (102,551)

(103,553) Foreign exchange gain, net 124,068

21,104 Other expense, net (308)

(17,244) Total non-operating income (expenses) 21,209

(99,693)







Income before provision for income taxes 175,091

100,335







Provision for income taxes 44,530

46,327







Net income 130,561

54,008







Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 26,998

31,709







Net income attributable to IGT PLC 103,563

22,299















Net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic 0.51

0.11 Net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted 0.51

0.11







Weighted-average shares - basic 204,435

204,219 Weighted-average shares - diluted 204,528

204,344

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited









For the nine months ended

September 30,

2019

2018







Service revenue 2,892,774

3,017,283 Product sales 639,642

547,841 Total revenue 3,532,416

3,565,124







Cost of services 1,765,519

1,812,553 Cost of product sales 397,217

333,065 Selling, general and administrative 616,516

605,405 Research and development 200,305

198,497 Impairment 432

1,530 Other operating (income) expense, net (3,322)

7,974 Total operating expenses 2,976,667

2,959,024







Operating income 555,749

606,100







Interest expense, net (309,480)

(313,721) Foreign exchange gain, net 141,609

96,955 Other income (expense), net 22,687

(45,567) Total non-operating expenses (145,184)

(262,333)







Income before provision for income taxes 410,565

343,767







Provision for income taxes 160,522

159,064







Net income 250,043

184,703







Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 101,370

104,054







Net income attributable to IGT PLC 148,673

80,649















Net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic 0.73

0.40 Net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted 0.73

0.39







Weighted-average shares - basic 204,352

204,009 Weighted-average shares - diluted 204,532

204,375

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ thousands) Unaudited









September 30,

December 31,

2019

2018 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 542,425

250,669 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 221,233

261,108 Trade and other receivables, net 899,665

949,085 Inventories 253,949

282,698 Other current assets 471,239

504,061 Income taxes receivable 49,214

39,075 Total current assets 2,437,725

2,286,696 Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net 1,298,394

1,404,426 Property, plant and equipment, net 138,708

185,349 Operating lease right-of-use-assets 344,146

- Goodwill 5,535,003

5,580,227 Intangible assets, net 1,873,123

2,044,723 Other non-current assets 1,939,337

2,108,964 Deferred income taxes 33,819

38,117 Total non-current assets 11,162,530

11,361,806 Total assets 13,600,255

13,648,502







Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable 1,069,275

1,142,371 Other current liabilities 790,326

816,722 Current portion of long-term debt 447,678

- Short-term borrowings 740

34,822 Income taxes payable 53,414

8,209 Total current liabilities 2,361,433

2,002,124 Long-term debt, less current portion 7,468,948

7,977,267 Deferred income taxes 440,903

446,083 Income taxes payable 25,654

25,654 Operating lease liabilities 311,673

- Other non-current liabilities 374,601

445,445 Total non-current liabilities 8,621,779

8,894,449 Total liabilities 10,983,212

10,896,573 Commitments and contingencies





Shareholders' equity 2,617,043

2,751,929 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 13,600,255

13,648,502

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ thousands) Unaudited





For the nine months ended

September 30,

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income 250,043

184,703 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation 315,291

312,203 Amortization 207,161

204,256 Service revenue amortization 154,630

164,952 Stock-based compensation expense 20,046

24,944 Debt issuance cost amortization 17,004

16,511 Loss on extinguishment of debt 11,964

49,460 Deferred income taxes 2,590

11,815 Impairment 432

1,530 Gain on sale of assets (65,324)

(5,568) Foreign exchange gain, net (141,609)

(96,955) Other non-cash costs, net 48,299

8,700 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions:





Trade and other receivables 16,546

92,823 Inventories 23,875

(26,682) Upfront Italian license fee -

(366,270) Accounts payable 611

(123,057) Other assets and liabilities (72,854)

(204,053) Net cash provided by operating activities 788,705

249,312







Cash flows from investing activities





Capital expenditures (332,716)

(374,313) Proceeds from sale of assets 100,743

8,200 Other 6,126

2,064 Net cash used in investing activities (225,847)

(364,049)







Cash flows from financing activities





Principal payments on long-term debt (1,264,647)

(1,658,753) Dividends paid - non-controlling interests (135,684)

(126,926) Dividends paid (122,616)

(122,394) Return of capital - non-controlling interests (80,384)

(64,974) Net (payments of) proceeds from short-term borrowings (34,519)

29,957 Debt issuance costs paid (24,787)

(10,199) Payments in connection with extinguishment of debt (8,598)

(42,148) Net receipts from (payments of) financial liabilities 753

(36,407) Capital increase - non-controlling interests 1,369

135,536 Proceeds from long-term debt 1,397,025

1,415,762 Other (7,798)

(18,051) Net cash used in financing activities (279,886)

(498,597)







Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash 282,972

(613,334) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash (31,091)

10,924 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 511,777

1,305,430 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period 763,658

703,020















Supplemental Cash Flow Information:





Interest paid (371,847)

(419,508) Income taxes paid (138,009)

(125,388)

International Game Technology PLC Net Debt ($ thousands) Unaudited









September 30,

December 31,

2019

2018







4.125% Senior Secured Notes due February 2020(2) -

499,167 4.750% Senior Secured Notes due March 2020 (2) -

438,252 5.500% Senior Secured Notes due June 2020 (1) -

27,519 6.250% Senior Secured Notes due February 2022 (1) 1,491,826

1,469,609 4.750% Senior Secured Notes due February 2023 (2) 918,800

964,730 5.350% Senior Secured Notes due October 2023(1) 60,910

60,983 3.500% Senior Secured Notes due July 2024 (2) 540,006

567,179 6.500% Senior Secured Notes due February 2025 (1) 1,089,555

1,088,385 3.500% Senior Secured Notes due June 2026 (2) 809,246

- 6.250% Senior Secured Notes due January 2027(1) 743,203

742,667 2.375% Senior Secured Notes due April 2028 (2) 539,115

- Senior Secured Notes, long-term 6,192,661

5,858,491







Term Loan Facilities due January 2023 (2) 1,276,287

1,705,395 Revolving Credit Facilities due July 2024 (1) (2) -

413,381 Long-term debt, less current portion 7,468,948

7,977,267







4.750% Senior Secured Notes due March 2020 (2) 420,273

- 5.500% Senior Secured Notes due June 2020 (1) 27,405

- Current portion of long-term debt 447,678

-







Short-term borrowings 740

34,822 Total debt 7,917,366

8,012,089







Less: Cash and cash equivalents 542,425

250,669 Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Revolving Credit Facilities due July 2024 21,311

-







Net debt 7,353,630

7,761,420







(1) U.S. dollar-denominated debt





(2) Euro-denominated debt





Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure







International Game Technology PLC Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ thousands) Unaudited

















For the three months ended

September 30,

2019

2018







Net income 130,561

54,008 Provision for income taxes 44,530

46,327 Non-operating (income) expenses (21,209)

99,693 Depreciation 106,020

109,755 Amortization 69,960

67,806 Service revenue amortization 50,695

53,837 Stock-based compensation expense 7,544

7,825 Impairment 432

1,530 Other 18,543

2,541 Adjusted EBITDA 407,076

443,322























Cash flows from operating activities 196,984

129,162 Capital expenditures (101,713)

(115,346) Free Cash Flow 95,271

13,816

International Game Technology PLC Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ thousands) Unaudited

















For the nine months ended

September 30,

2019

2018







Net income 250,043

184,703 Provision for income taxes 160,522

159,064 Non-operating expenses 145,184

262,333 Depreciation 315,291

312,203 Amortization 207,161

204,256 Service revenue amortization 154,630

164,952 Stock-based compensation expense 20,046

24,944 Impairment 432

1,530 Other 24,149

7,308 Adjusted EBITDA 1,277,458

1,321,293























Cash flows from operating activities 788,705

249,312 Capital expenditures (332,716)

(374,313) Free Cash Flow 455,989

(125,001)

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statement of Operations Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited

















































Quarter to date

















Quarter to date

September 2019

Adjustments

September 2019

As

Purchase

Foreign





Refinancing and

As

Reported

Accounting

Exchange

Impairment

Other

Adjusted























Total revenue 1,153,247

(181)

-

-

-

1,153,066























Cost of services 575,594

(17,947)

-

-

-

557,647 Cost of product sales 136,246

(3,955)

-

-

-

132,291 Selling, general and administrative 201,416

(26,788)

-

-

-

174,628 Research and development 68,804

(1)

-

-

-

68,803 Impairment 432

-

-

(432)

-

- Other operating expense (income), net 16,873

-

-

-

(18,615)

(1,742) Total operating expenses 999,365

(48,691)

-

(432)

(18,615)

931,627























Operating income 153,882

48,510

-

432

18,615

221,439























Interest expense, net (102,551)

25

-

-

-

(102,526) Foreign exchange gain, net 124,068

-

(124,068)

-

-

- Other (expense) income, net (308)

-

-

-

2,336

2,028 Total non-operating income (expenses) 21,209

25

(124,068)

-

2,336

(100,498)























Income before provision for income taxes 175,091

48,535

(124,068)

432

20,951

120,941























Provision for income taxes (a) 44,530

11,666

(10,993)

-

5,368

50,571























Net income 130,561

36,869

(113,075)

432

15,583

70,370























Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 26,998

25

-

-

-

27,023























Net income attributable to IGT PLC 103,563

36,844

(113,075)

432

15,583

43,347























Net income per common share - diluted 0.51

















0.21 Weighted-average shares - diluted 204,528

















204,528



























(a) Adjustments for income taxes are determined based on the statutory tax rate in effect in the respective jurisdiction where the adjustment originated.

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statement of Operations Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited

















































Year to date

















Year to date

September 2019

Adjustments

September 2019

As

Purchase

Foreign





Refinancing and

As

Reported

Accounting

Exchange

Impairment

Other

Adjusted























Total revenue 3,532,416

(540)

-

-

-

3,531,876























Cost of services 1,765,519

(54,491)

-

-

-

1,711,028 Cost of product sales 397,217

(11,736)

-

-

-

385,481 Selling, general and administrative 616,516

(79,368)

-

-

-

537,148 Research and development 200,305

(293)

-

-

-

200,012 Impairment 432

-

-

(432)

-

- Other operating income, net (3,322)

-

-

-

(24,366)

(27,688) Total operating expenses 2,976,667

(145,888)

-

(432)

(24,366)

2,805,981























Operating income 555,749

145,348

-

432

24,366

725,895























Interest expense, net (309,480)

76

-

-

-

(309,404) Foreign exchange gain, net 141,609

-

(141,609)

-

-

- Other income, net 22,687

-

-

-

11,964

34,651 Total non-operating expenses (145,184)

76

(141,609)

-

11,964

(274,753)























Income before provision for income taxes 410,565

145,424

(141,609)

432

36,330

451,142























Provision for income taxes (a) 160,522

34,908

(10,819)

-

6,730

191,341























Net income 250,043

110,516

(130,790)

432

29,600

259,801























Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 101,370

76

-

-

-

101,446























Net income attributable to IGT PLC 148,673

110,440

(130,790)

432

29,600

158,355























Net income per common share - diluted 0.73

















0.77 Weighted-average shares - diluted 204,532

















204,532



























(a) Adjustments for income taxes are determined based on the statutory tax rate in effect in the respective jurisdiction where the adjustment originated.

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statement of Operations Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited

















































Quarter to date

















Quarter to date

September 2018

Adjustments

September 2018

As

Purchase

Foreign





Refinancing and

As

Reported

Accounting

Exchange

Impairment

Other

Adjusted























Total revenue 1,155,830

(181)

-

-

-

1,155,649























Cost of services 586,811

(21,241)

-

-

-

565,570 Cost of product sales 107,311

(3,954)

-

-

-

103,357 Selling, general and administrative 194,099

(27,017)

-

-

-

167,082 Research and development 63,277

(232)

-

-

-

63,045 Impairment 1,530

-

-

(1,530)

-

- Other operating expense, net 2,774

-

-

-

(2,774)

- Total operating expenses 955,802

(52,444)

-

(1,530)

(2,774)

899,054























Operating income 200,028

52,263

-

1,530

2,774

256,595























Interest expense, net (103,553)

524

-

-

-

(103,029) Foreign exchange gain, net 21,104

-

(21,104)

-

-

- Other (expense) income, net (17,244)

-

-

-

19,875

2,631 Total non-operating expenses (99,693)

524

(21,104)

-

19,875

(100,398)























Income before provision for income taxes 100,335

52,787

(21,104)

1,530

22,649

156,197























Provision for income taxes (a) 46,327

12,846

301

-

690

60,164























Net income 54,008

39,941

(21,405)

1,530

21,959

96,033























Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 31,709

27

-

-

-

31,736























Net income attributable to IGT PLC 22,299

39,914

(21,405)

1,530

21,959

64,297























Net income per common share - diluted 0.11

















0.31 Weighted-average shares - diluted 204,344

















204,344



























(a) Adjustments for income taxes are determined based on the statutory tax rate in effect in the respective jurisdiction where the adjustment originated.

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statement of Operations Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited

















































Year to date

















Year to date

September 2018

Adjustments

September 2018

As

Purchase

Foreign





Refinancing and

As

Reported

Accounting

Exchange

Impairment

Other

Adjusted























Total revenue 3,565,124

(540)

-

-

-

3,564,584























Cost of services 1,812,553

(63,457)

-

-

-

1,749,096 Cost of product sales 333,065

(11,735)

-

-

-

321,330 Selling, general and administrative 605,405

(80,602)

-

-

-

524,803 Research and development 198,497

(686)

-

-

-

197,811 Impairment 1,530

-

-

(1,530)

-

- Other operating expense, net 7,974

-

-

-

(7,974)

- Total operating expenses 2,959,024

(156,480)

-

(1,530)

(7,974)

2,793,040























Operating income 606,100

155,940

-

1,530

7,974

771,544























Interest expense, net (313,721)

1,536

-

-

-

(312,185) Foreign exchange gain, net 96,955

-

(96,955)

-

-

- Other (expense) income, net (45,567)

(2,184)

-

-

49,459

1,708 Total non-operating expenses (262,333)

(648)

(96,955)

-

49,459

(310,477)























Income before provision for income taxes 343,767

155,292

(96,955)

1,530

57,433

461,067























Provision for income taxes (a) 159,064

37,101

6,630

-

1,831

204,626























Net income 184,703

118,191

(103,585)

1,530

55,602

256,441























Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 104,054

77

-

-

-

104,131























Net income attributable to IGT PLC 80,649

118,114

(103,585)

1,530

55,602

152,310























Net income per common share - diluted 0.39

















0.75 Weighted-average shares - diluted 204,375

















204,375



























(a) Adjustments for income taxes are determined based on the statutory tax rate in effect in the respective jurisdiction where the adjustment originated.

INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC Select Financial Data



Constant

Key Performance Indicators



% Period Ended September 30 Q3 '19 Q3 '18 FX

Period Ended September 30 Q3 '19 Q3 '18 Change Gaming

Total revenue 563 541 7%

Installed base units (end of period)







Gaming services 364 397 -5%

Casino 30,948 35,689 -13.3%



Terminal 276 303 -6%

VLT - Government sponsored (ex-Italy) 18,749 18,640 0.6%



Other 88 94 -4%

VLT - Italy supplier (B2B) 7,514 8,094 -7.2%

Product sales 199 144 41%

Total installed base units 57,211 62,423 -8.3%



Terminal 139 101 39%

Yield (average gross revenue per unit per day) $ 28.46 $ 27.84 2.2%



Other 60 43 44%

























Additional Italian network details:





Lottery

Total revenue 493 527 -4%

VLT - Operator (B2C) 10,984 11,027 -0.4%

Lottery services 460 479 -1%

AWP 41,129 43,074 -4.5%



FMC 438 454 -1%













Instant ticket & draw games 431 452 -1%

Machine units shipped









Other services 6 2 113%

New/expansion 1,001 1,372 -27.0%



LMA 23 25 -10%

Replacement 9,184 5,679 61.7%

Product sales 33 48 -32%

Total machines shipped 10,185 7,051 44.4%























Other

Total revenue 97 88 17%

Global lottery same-store revenue growth







Service revenue 97 88 17%

Instant ticket & draw games



4.2%

Product sales 0 0 0%

Multistate jackpots



-19.5%















Total lottery same-store revenue growth (ex-Italy)

1.7% Consolidated

Revenue 1,153 1,156 3%

Italy lottery revenue growth



-1.1%

Operating Income:



















Segment total 270 306 -9%













Purchase accounting (49) (52) 7%













Corporate support (67) (54) -28%













Total 154 200 -19%











