International Game Technology PLC Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

- Consolidated revenue of $982 million driven by the strongest lottery same-store sales growth in seven quarters; sharp improvement from the second quarter across all major revenue sources

- Delivered $285 million in cash from operating activities and $220 million in free cash flow during the third quarter; reduced net debt by $46 million as reported and $228 million at constant currency during the third quarter

- Net loss of $128 million includes $149 million in foreign exchange losses, primarily non-cash; Adjusted net income was $54 million

- Solid lottery profit flow-through and benefit of cost-saving actions led to $354 million in Adjusted EBITDA

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Tomorrow, at 8:00 a.m. EST, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.

"The resilience of our portfolio, particularly in lottery, and benefits from our swift cost reduction initiatives are on full display in our third quarter results," said Marco Sala, CEO of IGT. "Strong player demand and a host of compelling new games, systems, and digital solutions led to a sharp, sequential improvement in our most important markets. We continue to monitor the evolution and impact of the pandemic around the world. With a simplified organization firmly in place, we are creating a leaner, stronger IGT."

"Robust cash flow generation during the quarter and year-to-date periods have enabled us to improve our liquidity and reduce net debt," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "We are on track to achieve our 2020 temporary cost-reduction targets and have identified a number of initiatives that will enable us to deliver over $200 million of structural savings over the next two years. As a result, the improvement in our profitability should support our continued focus on reducing debt."

Overview of Consolidated Third Quarter 2020 Results

Quarter Ended

Y/Y

Constant 

September 30,

Change

Currency

2020

2019

(%)

Change (%)

(In $ millions, unless otherwise noted)




GAAP Financials:




Revenue




    Global Lottery

570

552

3%

0%

    Global Gaming

412

601

(31)%

(34)%

Total revenue

982

1,153

(15)%

(17)%






Operating income (loss)




    Global Lottery

196

161

22%

17%

    Global Gaming

(8)

68

NA

NA

    Corporate support expense

(18)

(26)

33%

37%

    Other(1)

(42)

(49)

13%

13%

Total operating income

129

154

(16)%

(22)%






Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC

(128)

104

NA






Non-GAAP Financial Measures:




Adjusted net income attributable to IGT PLC

54

43

25%






Adjusted EBITDA




    Global Lottery

309

270

14%

10%

    Global Gaming

58

156

(63)%

(65)%

    Corporate support expense

(13)

(20)

32%

36%

Total Adjusted EBITDA

354

407

(13)%

(17)%






Net debt

7,243

7,354

(2)%






(1) Primarily includes purchase price amortization

Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release

Key Highlights:

  • Delivered $220 million in positive free cash flow in the quarter; generated $610 million in cash from operations and $384 million in free cash flow year-to-date
  • Robust player demand drives highest Global Lottery same-store sales growth and Adjusted EBITDA in seven quarters
  • Signed 2-year contract extension with New York Lottery
  • Recently awarded 7-year contracts with Poland and Nebraska Lotteries following competitive bid processes
  • Sharp, sequential improvement in Global Gaming revenue and profit following acute impact of the pandemic in the second quarter
  • 41% increase in Digital & Betting revenue; launched full-service, in-house U.S. sports betting trading team in the third quarter and recently established new partnerships with Boyd Gaming and the National Basketball Association (NBA)
  • Awarded three spots on Casino Journal's esteemed "Top 20 Most Innovative Gaming Technology Products Awards," the most of any gaming supplier
  • Cashless solutions gaining traction as Resort Wallet™ launched at Resorts World Catskills

Financial highlights:

Third quarter 2020 results reflect the continued, global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but at a lower level compared to the second quarter

Resilient consolidated revenue of $982 million, down 15% from the prior year

  • Global Lottery revenue of $570 million, up 3%, driven by double-digit growth in North America same-store sales
  • Global Gaming revenue totals $412 million, down 31% on pandemic-related closures and restrictions; positive sequential trends as casinos re-open and installed base is gradually reactivated

Operating income of $129 million, compared to $154 million in the prior year

  • Benefit of disciplined cost-saving actions
  • Global Lottery same-store sales growth translates into high profit flow-through
  • Contribution from Global Gaming impacted by $36 million higher bad debt and obsolescence charges, primarily due to the protracted pandemic slow-down in business activities

Net interest expense of $101 million compared to $103 million in the prior year

Benefit from income taxes of $27 million, compared to a provision for income taxes of $45 million, driven by lower pre-tax income and the tax impact of significant foreign exchange losses in the third quarter of 2020 versus significant foreign exchange gains in the prior-year period   

Net loss attributable to IGT was $128 million; adjusted net income attributable to IGT of $54 million compared to adjusted net income of $43 million in the prior year

  • Net loss includes $149 million in non-cash foreign exchange loss, primarily on Euro-denominated debt instruments

Net loss per diluted share of $0.62; adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.26 compared to adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.21 in the prior year

Adjusted EBITDA of $354 million compared to $407 million in the prior-year period

  • Benefit from previously mentioned cost-saving actions
  • Global Lottery achieves highest segment-level Adjusted EBITDA in seven quarters

Net debt of $7.24 billion compared to $7.38 billion at December 31, 2019; Net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA of 5.72x up from 4.31x at December 31, 2019, due to pandemic's impact on EBITDA in the first nine months of 2020

Cash and Liquidity Update

  • At September 30, 2020, liquidity totaled $2.55 billion, an improvement from the second quarter level on strong cash flow generation; comprised of $943 million in unrestricted cash and $1.61 billion available under revolving credit facilities

Conference Call and Webcast:

November 12, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. EST

Live webcast available under "News, Events & Presentations" on IGT's Investor Relations website at www.IGT.com; replay available on the website following the live event

Dial-In Numbers

  • US/Canada toll-free dial-in number: +1 844 842 7999
  • Outside the US/Canada toll-free number: +1 612 979 9887
  • Conference ID/confirmation code: 9189642
  • A telephone replay of the call will be available for one week
    • US/Canada replay number: +1 855 859 2056
    • Outside the US/Canada replay number: +1 404 537 3406
    • ID/Confirmation code: 9189642

Note: Certain totals in the tables included in this press release may not add due to rounding

Comparability of Results

All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2020 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2019 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivalled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. Nothing in this news release is intended, or is to be construed, as a profit forecast or to be interpreted to mean that the financial performance of International Game Technology PLC for the current or any future financial years will necessarily match or exceed the historical published financial performance or International Game Technology PLC, as applicable. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management supplements the reporting of financial information, determined under GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial information. Management believes the non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but it is not intended to nor should it be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. The Company encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, foreign exchange gain (loss), other non-operating expenses, depreciation, impairment losses, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting) restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, and certain other non-recurring items. Other non-recurring items are infrequent in nature and are not reflective of on-going operational activities. For the business segments, Adjusted EBITDA represents segment operating income (loss) before depreciation, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting) restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, and certain other non-recurring items. Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC represents Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC before foreign exchange, purchase accounting depreciation and amortization, restructuring expenses, loss on extinguishment of debt and certain other non-recurring items. Adjusted Diluted EPS represents Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per weighted-average number of common shares outstanding during the period that takes into consideration potential common shares outstanding deriving from the IGT PLC share-based payment awards, when inclusion is not antidilutive. Other non-recurring items are discrete, infrequent in nature and are not reflective of on-going operational activities. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures just mentioned are useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents debt (a GAAP measure, calculated as long-term obligations plus short-term borrowings) minus cash and equivalents. Cash and cash equivalent are subtracted from the GAAP measure because they could be used to reduce the Company's debt obligations. Management believes that net debt is a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing  IGT's  ability to fund its activities, including debt service and distribution of earnings to shareholders.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this release. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

Select Performance and KPI data: (In $ millions, unless otherwise noted)


Q3'20

Q3'19

% Change

As Reported

% Change

GLOBAL LOTTERY

At Constant FX

Revenue







Service







   Operating and facilities management contracts

525

502

5%

1%

   Upfront license fee amortization

(52)

(48)

(7)%

0%

   Operating and facilities management contracts, net

474

454

4%

2%

   Other

76

66

15%

9%

Total service revenue

549

520

6%

3%









Product sales

20

33

(38)%

(38)%

Total revenue

570

552

3%

0%









Operating income

196

161

22%

17%

Adjusted EBITDA

309

270

14%

10%









Global same-store sales growth (%)







Instant ticket & draw games






10.6%

Multi-jurisdiction jackpots






(14.3)%

Total








8.7%









North America & Rest of world same-store sales growth (%)







Instant ticket & draw games






15.0%

Multi-jurisdiction jackpots






(14.3)%

Total






12.1%









Italy same-store sales growth (%)







Instant ticket & draw games






(3.5)%













Q3'20

Q3'19

% Change

As Reported

% Change

GLOBAL GAMING

At Constant FX

Revenue







Service







   Terminal

193

276

(30)%

(33)%

   Systems, software, and other

138

126

10%

6%

Total service revenue

331

402

(18)%

(21)%









Product sales







   Terminal

49

139

(64)%

(65)%

   Other

32

60

(47)%

(48)%

Total product sales revenue

81

199

(59)%

(60)%

Total revenue

412

601

(31)%

(34)%









Operating (loss) income

(8)

68

NA

NA

Adjusted EBITDA

58

156

(63)%

(65)%









Installed base units







Casino

48,280

51,592

(6)%

Casino - L/T lease (1)

1,102


NA

Italy VLT - Operator (B2C)

10,845

10,984

(1)%

Italy VLT - Supplier (B2B)

7,112

7,514

(5)%

Italy AWP

36,279

41,129

(12)%

Total installed base units

103,618

111,219

(7)%










Installed base units (by geography)







US & Canada

34,584

37,260

(7)%

Rest of world

14,798

14,332

3%

  Subtotal

49,382

51,592

(4)%

Italy

54,236

59,627

(9)%

Total installed base units

103,618

111,219

(7)%










Yields (by geography)(2), in absolute $







US & Canada

$26.79

$41.31

(35)%

Rest of world (ex-Italy)

$4.31

$8.04

(46)%

Total yields (ex-Italy)

$19.88

$32.06

(38)%










Global machine units sold







New/expansion

818

1,001

(18)%

Replacement

2,853

9,190

(69)%

Total machine units sold

3,671

10,191

(64)%










US & Canada machine units sold







New/expansion

667

791

(16)%

Replacement

2,007

4,150

(52)%

Total machine units sold

2,674

4,941

(46)%










(1) Excluded from yield calculations due to treatment as sales-type leases

(2) Excludes Casino L/T lease units due to treatment as sales-type leases


Q3'20

Q3'19

% Change

As Reported

% Change

GLOBAL GAMING (Continued)

At Constant FX

Rest of world machine units sold







New/expansion

151

210

(28)%

Replacement

846

5,040

(83)%

Total machine units sold

997

5,250

(81)%










Average Selling Price (ASP), in absolute $







US & Canada

13,800

14,800

(7)%

Rest of world

12,100

11,800

3%

Total ASP

13,300

13,300

0%










Gaming Systems Revenue

32

53

(41)%










Italy Wagers (€)







VLT (B2C)

940

1,324


(29)%

AWP

711

877


(19)%









Italy sports betting wagers (€)

237

227


5%

Italy sports betting payout (%)

83.0%

83.4%


0%















































Q3'20

Q3'19

% Change

As Reported

% Change

CONSOLIDATED

At Constant FX

Revenue (by geography)







US & Canada

443

538

(18)%

(18)%

Italy

416

402

3%

(4)%

Rest of world

123

213

(42)%

(43)%

Total revenue

982

1,153

(15)%

(17)%









Digital & Betting Revenue (1)

104

74

41%

35%









(1) Included within consolidated revenue







International Game Technology PLC

Consolidated Statements of Operations

($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Unaudited









For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Service revenue

880,133

921,712

2,223,772

2,892,774

Product sales

101,377

231,535

335,417

639,642

Total revenue

981,510

1,153,247

2,559,189

3,532,416








Cost of services

541,118

575,594

1,479,605

1,765,519

Cost of product sales

81,516

136,246

239,822

397,217

Selling, general and administrative

180,315

201,416

515,858

616,516

Research and development

48,039

68,804

140,111

200,305

Restructuring

(98)

16,152

46,955

21,853

Goodwill impairment





296,000


Other operating expense (income), net

2,118

1,153

3,721

(24,743)

Total operating expenses

853,008

999,365

2,722,072

2,976,667








Operating income (loss)

128,502

153,882

(162,883)

555,749








Interest expense, net

(101,023)

(102,551)

(297,284)

(309,480)

Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net

(149,403)

124,068

(153,427)

141,609

Other (expense) income, net

(7,031)

(308)

(39,791)

22,687

Total non-operating (expenses) income

(257,457)

21,209

(490,502)

(145,184)








(Loss) income before (benefit from) provision for income taxes

(128,955)

175,091

(653,385)

410,565








(Benefit from) provision for income taxes

(26,617)

44,530

(34,806)

160,522








Net (loss) income

(102,338)

130,561

(618,579)

250,043








Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

25,652

26,998

37,315

101,370








Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC

(127,990)

103,563

(655,894)

148,673








Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic

(0.62)

0.51

(3.20)

0.73

Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted

(0.62)

0.51

(3.20)

0.73








Weighted-average shares - basic

204,857

204,435

204,680

204,352

Weighted-average shares - diluted

204,857

204,528

204,680

204,532

International Game Technology PLC

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ thousands)

Unaudited





September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

Assets


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

943,346

662,934

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

196,252

231,317

Trade and other receivables, net

828,459

1,006,127

Inventories

183,220

161,790

Other current assets

556,607

571,869

Total current assets

2,707,884

2,634,037

Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net

1,180,511

1,307,940

Property, plant and equipment, net

129,636

146,055

Operating lease right-of-use assets

332,121

341,538

Goodwill

5,188,657

5,451,494

Intangible assets, net

1,672,750

1,836,002

Other non-current assets

1,779,807

1,927,524

Total non-current assets

10,283,482

11,010,553

Total assets

12,991,366

13,644,590




Liabilities and shareholders' equity


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

1,116,854

1,120,922

Current portion of long-term debt

374,656

462,155

Short-term borrowings

4

3,193

Other current liabilities

1,006,658

882,081

Total current liabilities

2,498,172

2,468,351

Long-term debt, less current portion

7,821,723

7,600,169

Deferred income taxes

272,555

366,822

Operating lease liabilities

305,805

310,721

Other non-current liabilities

372,428

413,549

Total non-current liabilities

8,772,511

8,691,261

Total liabilities

11,270,683

11,159,612

Commitments and contingencies


Shareholders' equity

1,720,683

2,484,978

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

12,991,366

13,644,590

International Game Technology PLC

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

($ thousands)

Unaudited









For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Cash flows from operating activities






Net (loss) income

(102,338)

130,561

(618,579)

250,043

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:






Depreciation

102,578

106,020

300,826

315,291

Goodwill impairment



296,000

Amortization

65,624

69,960

201,581

207,161

Amortization of upfront license fees

54,229

50,695

155,576

154,630

Foreign exchange loss (gain), net

149,403

(124,068)

153,427

(141,609)

(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt

(10)

2,336

28,267

11,964

Debt issuance cost amortization

5,451

5,481

15,748

17,004

Loss (gain) on sale of assets

389

(2,085)

455

(65,324)

Stock-based compensation

1,103

7,544

(10,703)

20,046

Deferred income taxes

(69,815)

(3,925)

(106,520)

2,590

Other non-cash items, net

2,621

17,339

5,125

48,731

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions:






Trade and other receivables

58,553

(32,513)

198,131

16,546

Inventories

(3,457)

23,073

(9,435)

23,875

Accounts payable

(17,984)

57,928

(23,646)

611

Other assets and liabilities

38,867

(111,362)

24,060

(72,854)

Net cash provided by operating activities

285,214

196,984

610,313

788,705








Cash flows from investing activities






Capital expenditures

(65,668)

(101,713)

(225,847)

(332,716)

Proceeds from sale of assets

1,272

35,314

6,457

100,743

Other

1,540

3,581

12,437

6,126

Net cash used in investing activities

(62,856)

(62,818)

(206,953)

(225,847)








Cash flows from financing activities






Principal payments on long-term debt

(579,175)

(431,518)

(959,275)

(1,264,647)

Payments in connection with extinguishment of debt



(25,000)

(8,598)

Payments of debt issuance costs

(1,863)

(18,853)

(21,479)

(24,787)

Net payments of short-term borrowings

(82,537)

(54,092)

(7,610)

(34,519)

Proceeds from long-term debt


550,050

895,896

1,397,025

Net receipts from financial liabilities

59,230

12,148

95,698

753

Dividends paid


(40,887)

(40,887)

(122,616)

Dividends paid - non-controlling interests

(44,516)

(6,290)

(135,892)

(135,684)

Return of capital - non-controlling interests


(9,985)


(80,384)

Capital increase - non-controlling interests

1,304

294

3,334

1,369

Other

(2,540)

(1,065)

(8,598)

(7,798)

Net cash used in financing activities

(650,097)

(198)

(203,813)

(279,886)








Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

(427,739)

133,968

199,547

282,972

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

37,575

(27,343)

45,800

(31,091)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

1,529,762

657,033

894,251

511,777

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

1,139,598

763,658

1,139,598

763,658








Supplemental Cash Flow Information






Interest paid

(141,263)

(160,256)

(372,127)

(371,847)

Income taxes paid

(41,637)

(88,232)

(59,432)

(138,009)

International Game Technology PLC

Net Debt

($ thousands)

Unaudited





September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2022

1,004,662

1,491,328

4.750% Senior Secured Euro Notes due February 2023

989,909

948,382

5.350% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due October 2023

60,811

60,885

3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due July 2024

581,534

557,331

6.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2025

1,091,210

1,089,959

3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due June 2026

871,151

835,105

6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2027

743,958

743,387

2.375% Senior Secured Euro Notes due April 2028

580,333

556,403

5.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2029

743,004


Senior Secured Notes

6,666,572

6,282,780




Euro Term Loan Facility due January 2023

994,835

1,317,389

U.S. Dollar Revolving Credit Facility A due July 2024

160,316


Long-term debt, less current portion

7,821,723

7,600,169




4.750% Senior Secured Euro Notes due March 2020



434,789

5.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due June 2020



27,366

Euro Term Loan Facility due January 2023

374,656


Current portion of long-term debt

374,656

462,155




Short-term borrowings

4

3,193

Total debt

8,196,383

8,065,517




Less: Cash and cash equivalents

943,346

662,934

Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Euro Revolving Credit Facility B due July 2024

10,422

20,464




Net debt

7,242,615

7,382,119




Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure


International Game Technology PLC

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Unaudited











For the three months ended September 30, 2020





Operating




Global

Global

Segment

Corporate

Total

Lottery

Gaming

Total

and Other

IGT PLC

Net loss







(102,338)

Benefit from income taxes







(26,617)

Interest expense, net







101,023

Foreign exchange loss, net







149,403

Other non-operating expense, net







7,031

Operating income (loss)

195,766

(7,550)

188,216

(59,714)

128,502

Depreciation

51,248

51,007

102,255

323

102,578

Amortization - service revenue (1)

54,229



54,229



54,229

Amortization - non-purchase accounting

7,926

15,178

23,104

762

23,866

Amortization - purchase accounting







41,758

41,758

Restructuring

(52)

(428)

(480)

382

(98)

Stock-based compensation

81

71

152

951

1,103

Other (2)







2,118

2,118

Adjusted EBITDA

309,198

58,278

367,476

(13,420)

354,056










Cash flows from operating activities







285,214

Capital expenditures







(65,668)

Free Cash Flow







219,546










Net loss attributable to IGT PLC







(127,990)

Foreign exchange loss, net







149,403


Depreciation and amortization - purchase accounting







42,069

Restructuring







(98)

Gain on extinguishment of debt







(10)

Other (2)







2,118

Income tax impact on adjustments (3)







(11,167)

Adjusted net income attributable to IGT PLC







54,325

Weighted-average shares - diluted







204,857

Adjusted weighted-average shares - diluted (4)







205,013

Net loss attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted







(0.62)

Adjusted net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted







0.26










(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees





(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs





(3) Adjustments for income taxes are determined based on the statutory tax rate in effect in the respective jurisdiction where the adjustment originated

(4) Adjusted weighted-average shares - diluted includes shares that were excluded from the GAAP computation, due to the net loss as reported

International Game Technology PLC

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Unaudited











For the three months ended September 30, 2019





Operating




Global

Global

Segment

Corporate

Total

Lottery

Gaming

Total

and Other

IGT PLC

Net income







130,561

Provision for income taxes







44,530

Interest expense, net







102,551

Foreign exchange gain, net







(124,068)

Other non-operating expense, net







308

Operating income (loss)

160,820

68,025

228,845

(74,963)

153,882

Depreciation

50,099

55,160

105,259

761

106,020

Amortization - service revenue (1)

50,695



50,695



50,695

Amortization - non-purchase accounting

6,843

14,415

21,258

754

22,012

Amortization - purchase accounting







47,948

47,948

Restructuring

211

16,283

16,494

(342)

16,152

Stock-based compensation

1,582

2,126

3,708

3,836

7,544

Other (2)



432

432

2,391

2,823

Adjusted EBITDA

270,250

156,441

426,691

(19,615)

407,076










Cash flows from operating activities







196,984

Capital expenditures







(101,713)

Free Cash Flow







95,271










Net income attributable to IGT PLC







103,563

Foreign exchange gain, net







(124,068)


Depreciation and amortization - purchase accounting







48,580

Restructuring







16,152

Loss on extinguishment of debt







2,336

Other (2)







2,823

Income tax impact on adjustments (3)







(6,041)

Adjusted net income attributable to IGT PLC







43,345

Weighted-average shares - diluted







204,528

Adjusted weighted-average shares - diluted 







204,528

Net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted







0.51

Adjusted net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted







0.21










(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees





(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs





(3) Adjustments for income taxes are determined based on the statutory tax rate in effect in the respective jurisdiction where the adjustment originated

International Game Technology PLC

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Unaudited












For the nine months ended September 30, 2020





Operating





Global

Global

Segment

Corporate

Total

Lottery

Gaming

Total

and Other

IGT PLC

Net loss







(618,579)

Benefit from income taxes







(34,806)

Interest expense, net







297,284

Foreign exchange loss, net







153,427

Other non-operating expense, net







39,791

Operating income (loss)

446,965

(124,787)

322,178

(485,061)

(162,883)

Goodwill impairment







296,000

296,000

Depreciation

147,055

152,670

299,725

1,101

300,826

Amortization - service revenue (1)

155,576



155,576



155,576

Amortization - non-purchase accounting

22,006

46,726

68,732

2,341

71,073

Amortization - purchase accounting







130,508

130,508

Restructuring

5,332

35,430

40,762

6,193

46,955

Stock-based compensation

(3,713)

(5,063)

(8,776)

(1,927)

(10,703)

Other (2)







3,623

3,623

Adjusted EBITDA

773,221

104,976

878,197

(47,222)

830,975












Cash flows from operating activities







610,313

Capital expenditures







(225,847)

Free Cash Flow







384,466












Net loss attributable to IGT PLC







(655,894)

Foreign exchange loss, net







153,427

Goodwill impairment







296,000


Depreciation and amortization - purchase accounting







131,442

Restructuring







46,955

Loss on extinguishment of debt







23,250

Other (2)







3,623

Income tax impact on adjustments (3)







(49,430)

Adjusted net loss attributable to IGT PLC







(50,627)

Weighted-average shares - diluted







204,680

Adjusted weighted-average shares - diluted







204,680

Net loss attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted







(3.20)

Adjusted net loss attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted







(0.25)












(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees






(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs






(3) Adjustments for income taxes are determined based on the statutory tax rate in effect in the respective jurisdiction where the adjustment originated


International Game Technology PLC

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Unaudited











For the nine months ended September 30, 2019





Operating




Global

Global

Segment

Corporate

Total

Lottery

Gaming

Total

and Other

IGT PLC

Net income







250,043

Provision for income taxes







160,522

Interest expense, net







309,480

Foreign exchange gain, net







(141,609)

Other non-operating income, net







(22,687)

Operating income (loss)

542,913

239,940

782,853

(227,104)

555,749

Depreciation

147,461

165,490

312,951

2,340

315,291

Amortization - service revenue (1)

154,629



154,629



154,629

Amortization - non-purchase accounting

18,175

43,090

61,265

2,231

63,496

Amortization - purchase accounting







143,666

143,666

Restructuring

1,003

16,959

17,962

3,891

21,853

Stock-based compensation

3,854

5,088

8,942

11,104

20,046

Other (2)



432

432

2,296

2,728

Adjusted EBITDA

868,035

470,999

1,339,034

(61,576)

1,277,458










Cash flows from operating activities







788,705

Capital expenditures







(332,716)

Free Cash Flow







455,989










Net income attributable to IGT PLC







148,673

Foreign exchange gain, net







(141,609)


Depreciation and amortization - purchase accounting







145,562

Restructuring







21,853

Loss on extinguishment of debt







11,964

Other (2)







2,728

Income tax impact on adjustments (3)







(30,819)

Adjusted net income attributable to IGT PLC







158,352

Weighted-average shares - diluted







204,532

Adjusted weighted-average shares - diluted







204,532

Net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted







0.73

Adjusted net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted







0.77










(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees





(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs





(3) Adjustments for income taxes are determined based on the statutory tax rate in effect in the respective jurisdiction where the adjustment originated

