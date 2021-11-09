International Game Technology PLC Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

- Third quarter consolidated revenue up 21% to $984 million, propelled by double-digit growth across all business segments

- Operating income more than doubled to $212 million fueled by significant operating leverage across businesses; achieved $200 million+ OPtiMa structural cost savings target for 2021 ahead of schedule

- Adjusted EBITDA of $407 million, among the highest levels in Company history

- Net debt leverage improves to 3.8x from 6.4x at December 31, 2020; net debt reduced by $1.2 billion year-to-date

- Raising 2021 operating income outlook on strong business trends

- Reinstatement of $0.20 per common share quarterly cash dividend

News provided by

International Game Technology PLC

Nov 09, 2021, 06:40 ET

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EST, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.

"Broad-based momentum across our Lottery, Gaming, and Digital & Betting activities drove significant improvement in key financial and performance metrics in the third quarter," said Marco Sala, CEO of IGT. "Revenue grew over 20% and operating income more than doubled, highlighting the strength of our portfolio. Based on our excellent year-to-date results and our solid financial condition, the Board reinstated a quarterly cash dividend, signaling their confidence in the Company's prospects."

"We are supporting strong top-line growth with strategic investments in the business while still making good progress on optimizing our cost structure," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "Achieving our goal of  reducing net debt leverage below 4.0x was a big accomplishment in the quarter. We look forward to sharing our strategy, long-term growth initiatives, and capital allocation plans during our upcoming investor day on November 16, 2021."

Overview of Consolidated Third Quarter 2021 Results


Quarter Ended

Y/Y
Change
(%)

Constant
Currency
Change
(%)

All amounts from continuing operations

September 30,

2021

2020

($ in millions, unless otherwise noted)




GAAP Financials:




Revenue




 Global Lottery 

652

570

14%

15%

 Global Gaming

289

216

34%

34%

 Digital & Betting

43

31

37%

35%

Total revenue

984

816

21%

20%






Operating income (loss)




Global Lottery

234

196

19%

20%

Global Gaming

31

(56)

NA

NA

Digital & Betting

12

6

100%

90%

Corporate support expense

(26)

(17)

(54)%

(54)%

Other(1)

(40)

(42)

5%

5%

Total operating income (loss)

212

87

144%

145%

Operating Income margin

22%

11%







Net cash provided by operating activities

113

191

(41)%






Cash and cash equivalents

435

936

(53)%






Non-GAAP Financial Measures:




Adjusted EBITDA




Global Lottery

347

309

12%

13%

Global Gaming

64

(18)

NA

NA

Digital & Betting

15

9

66%

59%

Corporate support expense

(19)

(13)

(46)%

(46)%

Total Adjusted EBITDA

407

287

42%

42%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

41%

35%







Free cash flow

66

126

(48)%






Net debt(2)

6,109

7,250

(16)%







(1) Primarily includes purchase price amortization

(2) Historical net debt recast to only reflect continuing operations

Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release

Key Highlights:

  • Sustained player demand in Global Lottery propels strong results; profit and related margins remain among the strongest in segment history
  • Global Gaming achieves highest quarterly revenue and profit levels in seven quarters as progressive recovery continues
  • Digital & Betting rapidly gaining scale with significantly higher revenue and profit driven by new and existing markets
  • Strong year-to-date operating cash flow of $613 million and free cash flow of $445 million
  • Successfully amended and extended term loan facility, adding an ESG margin adjustment demonstrating IGT's commitment to sustainability
  • Awarded 10-year lottery contract with Connecticut Lottery Corporation following a competitive procurement
  • Recently signed seven-year contract with La Française des Jeux, operator of the French National Lottery, to upgrade its lottery central system to IGT's advanced Aurora™ platform featuring enhanced, omnichannel capabilities
  • Strengthened Digital & Betting leadership with appointment of Joe Asher as President of Sports Betting and Gil Rotem as President of iGaming
  • Announced several turnkey sports betting solutions, including full retail and mobile services for Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort, Oneida Casino, and Snoqualmie Casino
  • Extended cashless momentum with agreements to deploy Resort Wallet and IGTPay at Agua Caliente Casino and Indigo Sky properties
  • Won several industry awards, including:
    • "Technology Provider of the Year" and "Lottery Product of the Year" at 2021 International Gaming Awards
    • "Product Innovation of the Year" for Resort Wallet and IGTPay cashless technologies at 2021 Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas
    • "Best Consumer-Service Technology" for CrystalFlex sports betting terminal at 2021 GGB Gaming & Technology Awards

Financial highlights:

Consolidated revenue of $984 million, up 21% compared to the prior year

  • Global Lottery revenue rises 14% to $652 million, as sustained momentum drives 9% global same-store sales growth
  • Global Gaming revenue of $289 million, up from $216 million in the prior year and $274 million sequentially as market recovery progresses
  • Digital & Betting revenue increases 37% to $43 million, with double-digit growth across activities

Operating income of $212 million, up 144% from the prior year

  • High profit flow-through of Global Lottery same-store sales growth
  • Mix of high-margin Italy lottery sales
  • Strong operating leverage across businesses
  • Disciplined cost management and benefits from OPtiMa structural cost-savings program

Net interest expense of $79 million compared to $101 million in the prior year, driven by lower average debt balances and interest rates

Provision for income taxes of $37 million compared to a benefit from income taxes of $41 million in the prior year, on significant increase in operating profitability

Net income of $101 million versus net loss of $129 million in the prior-year period, driven by higher revenue and operating profit, and a reduction in foreign exchange losses

Adjusted EBITDA of $407 million compared to $287 million in the prior-year period; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 41%, among the highest level in Company history

Net debt of $6.1 billion, down $1.2 billion from $7.3 billion at December 31, 2020; Net debt leverage of 3.8x, down from 6.4x at December 31, 2020, driven by strong cash flow generation and proceeds from sale of Italy gaming businesses, including €100 million installment received during Q3'21

Cash and Liquidity Update

  • Total liquidity of $2.2 billion as of September 30, 2021; $435 million in unrestricted cash and $1.8 billion in additional borrowing capacity
  • Executed amendment and extension of Term Loan Facility
    • Enhancing credit profile, increasing liquidity, and extending debt maturities
    • Includes ESG margin adjustment, highlighting commitment to sustainability; achieved higher ESG rating in Q3'21, lowering borrowing costs

Other Developments
The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share

  • Ex-dividend date of November 22, 2021
  • Record date of November 23, 2021
  • Payment date of December 7, 2021

Investor Day Details
IGT will host a virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. EST

  • Senior management will present an in-depth review of the Company's business strategy, long-term growth prospects, and capital allocation plans
  • A live webcast is available under "Events Calendar" on IGT's Investor Relations website at www.IGT.com
  • Registration for the event is required and can be completed in advance
  • A replay will also be available on the website following the call

Raising Full-year 2021 Outlook (Continuing operations)

  • Revenue of ~$4.1 billion
  • Updating operating income outlook to ~$900 million from ~$800 million
  • Depreciation and amortization of ~$700 - $725 million
  • Cash from operations of ~$850 - $900 million
  • Capital expenditures below $300 million
  • Does not factor in any additional impact from COVID-19 restrictions

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast 
November 9, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. EST

To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the "Events Calendar" on IGT's Investor Relations website at www.IGT.com. A replay will be available on the website following the live event.

Note: Certain totals in the tables included in this press release may not add due to rounding

Comparability of Results
All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2021 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2020 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Amounts reported in millions are computed based on amounts in thousands. As a result, the sum of the components may not equal the total amount reported in millions due to rounding. Certain columns and rows within tables may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying unrounded amounts.

About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivalled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. Nothing in this news release is intended, or is to be construed, as a profit forecast or to be interpreted to mean that the financial performance of International Game Technology PLC for the current or any future financial years will necessarily match or exceed the historical published financial performance of International Game Technology PLC, as applicable. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management supplements the reporting of financial information, determined under GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial information. Management believes the non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but it is not intended to nor should it be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. The Company encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, foreign exchange gain (loss), other non-operating expenses, depreciation, impairment losses, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non-recurring items. Other non-recurring items are infrequent in nature and are not reflective of ongoing operational activities. For the business segments, Adjusted EBITDA represents segment operating income (loss) before depreciation, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income) and certain other non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA – discontinued operations represents income (loss) from discontinued operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, and gain on sale of discontinued operations. Adjusted EBITDA – combined represents Total Adjusted EBITDA plus Adjusted EBITDA – discontinued operations. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures just mentioned are useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents debt (a GAAP measure, calculated as long-term obligations plus short-term borrowings) minus capitalized debt issuance costs and cash and cash and equivalents. Cash and cash equivalents are subtracted from the GAAP measure because they could be used to reduce the Company's debt obligations. Management believes that net debt is a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.

Net debt leverage is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the ratio of Net debt as of a particular balance sheet date to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months ("LTM") prior to such date. Prior to the disposal of the Italian B2C gaming businesses in the second quarter of 2021, management calculated the Net debt leverage ratio as the ratio of Net debt as of a particular balance sheet date to the LTM of Adjusted EBITDA – combined prior to such date. Management believes that Net debt leverage is a useful measure to assess our financial strength and ability to incur incremental indebtedness when making key investment decisions.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing IGT's ability to fund its activities, including debt service and distribution of earnings to shareholders.

Constant currency is a non-GAAP financial measure that expresses the current financial data using the prior-year/period exchange rate (i.e., the exchange rates used in preparing the financial statements for the prior year). Management believes that constant currency is a useful measure to compare period-to-period results without regard to the impact of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this release. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

Contact:
Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452
Francesco Luti, +39 06 5189 9184; for Italian media inquiries
James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190 

Select Performance and KPI data: ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted)






































































GLOBAL LOTTERY

Q3'21

Q3'20

Y/Y Change

(%)

Constant
Currency
Change (%)(1)

Q2'21

Sequential

Change as

Reported

(%)

Revenue











Service










Operating and facilities management contracts

590

525

12%

12%

675

(13)%

Upfront license fee amortization

(51)

(52)

1%

—%

(53)

2%

Operating and facilities management contracts, net

539

474

14%

14%

623

(13)%

Other

78

76

4%

5%

79

(1)%

Total service revenue

617

549

12%

13%

702

(12)%












Product sales

35

20

71%

70%

23

51%

Total revenue

652

570

14%

15%

725

(10)%












Operating income

234

196

19%

20%

300

(22)%

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

347

309

12%

13%

414

(16)%












Global same-store sales growth (%)










Instant ticket & draw games

7.1%

10.6%




34.9%

Multi-jurisdiction jackpots

42.2%

(14.3)%




28.8%

Total


9.3%

8.7%




34.5%












North America & Rest of world same-store sales growth (%)










Instant ticket & draw games

4.6%

15.0%




20.5%

Multi-jurisdiction jackpots

42.2%

(14.3)%




28.8%

Total


7.5%

12.1%




21.1%












Italy same-store sales growth (%)










Instant ticket & draw games

16.3%

(3.5)%




115.2%












(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein








































Q3'21

Q3'20

Y/Y Change

(%)

Constant

Currency

Change (%)(1)

Q2'21

GLOBAL GAMING

Sequential

Change as

Reported

(%)

Revenue










Service










Terminal

116

81

44%

43%

108

8%

Systems, software, and other

56

51

8%

8%

48

16%

Total service revenue

172

133

30%

30%

156

10%












Product sales










Terminal

81

49

64%

63%

86

(6)%

Other

36

34

7%

6%

31

14%

Total product sales revenue

117

83

41%

40%

118

(1)%

Total revenue

289

216

34%

34%

274

6%












Operating income (loss)

31

(56)

NA

NA

1

NM

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

64

(18)

NA

NA

35

80%












Installed base units










Casino

48,434

48,280

—%


47,964

Casino - L/T lease(2)

1,144

1,102

4%


1,136

Total installed base units

49,578

49,382

—%


49,100












Installed base units (by geography)










US & Canada

34,347

34,584

(1)%


33,820

Rest of world

15,231

14,798

3%


15,280

Total installed base units

49,578

49,382

—%


49,100












Yields (by geography)(3), in absolute $










US & Canada

$40.79

$26.79

52%


$38.41

Rest of world


$5.64

$4.31

31%


$4.03

Total yields


$29.67

$19.88

49%


$27.49












Global machine units sold










New/expansion

1,009

818

23%


1,167

Replacement

4,692

2,853

64%


5,168

Total machine units sold

5,701

3,671

55%


6,335












US & Canada machine units sold










New/expansion

524

667

(21)%


643

Replacement

3,451

2,007

72%


3,485

Total machine units sold

3,975

2,674

49%


4,128












(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein


(2) Excluded from yield calculations due to treatment as sales-type leases


(3) Excludes Casino L/T lease units due to treatment as sales-type leases; comparability on a Y/Y basis hindered due to fewer active units






































Q3'21

Q3'20

Y/Y Change

(%)


Q2'21

GLOBAL GAMING (Continued)

Constant

Currency

Change (%)(1)

Sequential

Change as

Reported

(%)

Rest of world machine units sold










New/expansion

485

151

221%


524

Replacement

1,241

846

47%


1,683

Total machine units sold

1,726

997

73%


2,207












Average Selling Price (ASP), in absolute $










US & Canada

$13,900

$13,800

1%


$13,900

Rest of world

$14,400

$12,100

19%


$12,700

Total ASP

$14,100

$13,300

6%


$13,400












Gaming Systems Revenue

38

31

22%


39


















































Q3'21

Q3'20

Y/Y Change

(%)


Q2'21

DIGITAL & BETTING

Constant

Currency

Change (%)(1)

Sequential

Change as

Reported

(%)

Revenue










Service

43

31

39%

36%

43

—%

Product sales



(66)%

(66)%

(0)

NA

Total revenue

43

31

37%

35%

42

2%












Operating income

12

6

100%

90%

9

35%

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

15

9

66%

59%

13

18%
























CONSOLIDATED










Revenue (by geography)










US & Canada

556

443

26%

25%

561

(1)%

Italy

294

248

18%

19%

353

(17)%

Rest of world

134

125

7%

6%

127

5%

Total revenue

984

816

21%

20%

1,041

(5)%
























(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein














International Game Technology PLC

Consolidated Statements of Operations

($ in millions and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Unaudited









For the three months ended

For the nine months ended


September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Service revenue

832

713

2,634

1,891

Product sales

152

104

406

340

Total revenue

984

816

3,039

2,230








Cost of services

422

418

1,302

1,194

Cost of product sales

93

83

253

243

Selling, general and administrative

195

179

588

511

Research and development

63

48

179

140

Goodwill impairment







296

Restructuring

(1)



(1)

47

Other operating expense



1

1

3

Total operating expenses

772

730

2,323

2,434








Operating income (loss)

212

87

716

(204)








Interest expense, net

79

101

264

297

Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net

(6)

149

(62)

153

Other expense, net

1

6

96

34

Total non-operating expenses

74

256

298

485

Income (loss) from continuing operations before
provision for (benefit from) income taxes

138

(170)

418

(689)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

37

(41)

217

(45)

Income (loss) from continuing operations

101

(129)

200

(644)

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax



26

24

25

Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax





391


Income from discontinued operations



26

415

25

Net income (loss)

101

(102)

615

(619)

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
from continuing operations

36

25

155

40

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling
interests from discontinued operations



1

(2)

(3)

Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC

65

(128)

462

(656)








Net income (loss) from continuing operations
attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic

0.32

(0.75)

0.22

(3.34)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations
attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted

0.31

(0.75)

0.22

(3.34)

Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC per
common share - basic

0.32

(0.62)

2.25

(3.20)

Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC per
common share - diluted

0.31

(0.62)

2.24

(3.20)

Weighted-average shares - basic

205,188

204,857

205,048

204,680

Weighted-average shares - diluted

206,899

204,857

206,728

204,680

International Game Technology PLC

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in millions)

Unaudited







September 30,

December 31,


2021

2020

Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

435

907

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

152

199

Trade and other receivables, net

1,017

846

Inventories

181

169

Other current assets

607

480

Assets held for sale

4

839

Total current assets

2,396

3,440

Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net

956

1,068

Property, plant and equipment, net

118

132

Operating lease right-of-use assets

283

288

Goodwill

4,670

4,713

Intangible assets, net

1,453

1,577

Other non-current assets

1,500

1,774

Total non-current assets

8,981

9,552

Total assets

11,376

12,992





Liabilities and shareholders' equity



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable

1,003

1,126

Current portion of long-term debt



393

Other current liabilities

825

847

Liabilities held for sale



250

Total current liabilities

1,828

2,615

Long-term debt, less current portion

6,544

7,857

Deferred income taxes

392

333

Operating lease liabilities

269

266

Other non-current liabilities

322

360

Total non-current liabilities

7,528

8,816

Total liabilities

9,355

11,431

Commitments and contingencies



IGT PLC's shareholders' equity

1,317

777

Non-controlling interests

704

784

Shareholders' equity

2,021

1,561

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

11,376

12,992

International Game Technology PLC

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

($ in millions)

Unaudited

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities






Net income (loss)

101

(102)

615

(619)

Less: Income from discontinued operations


26

415

25

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash provided by
operating activities from continuing operations:






Depreciation

81

91

246

265

Amortization of upfront license fees

54

54

164

156

Amortization

51

53

150

160

Stock-based compensation

11

1

22

(11)

Debt issuance cost amortization

4

5

15

16

Loss on extinguishment of debt

1


92

28

Goodwill impairment




296

Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net

(6)

149

(62)

153

Deferred income taxes

(27)

(70)

56

(107)

Other non-cash items, net

(6)

1

(1)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions and dispositions:






Trade and other receivables

(50)

81

(184)

169

Inventories

(17)

(3)

(12)

(9)

Accounts payable

(101)

(25)

(77)

(45)

Other assets and liabilities

18

(18)

4

(85)

Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

113

191

613

344

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from discontinued operations


95

(31)

267

Net cash provided by operating activities

113

285

582

610








Cash flows from investing activities






Capital expenditures

(47)

(65)

(168)

(204)

Proceeds from sale of assets

3

1

15

6

Other


2

1

12

Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations

(44)

(62)

(152)

(186)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from discontinued operations

118

(1)

852

(21)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

74

(63)

700

(207)








Cash flows from financing activities






Net (repayments of) proceeds from Revolving Credit Facilities

(498)

(579)

17

146

Principal payments on long-term debt

(424)


(2,846)

(959)

Net (payments of) receipts from financial liabilities

(55)

59

(52)

96

Payments of debt issuance costs

(7)

(2)

(14)

(21)

Payments in connection with the extinguishment of debt



(85)

(25)

Net proceeds from (repayments of) short-term borrowings

16

(83)

19

(8)

Proceeds from long-term debt

589


1,339

750

Dividends paid




(41)

Dividends paid - non-controlling interests


(45)

(89)

(136)

Return of capital - non-controlling interests

(31)


(92)

Capital increase - non-controlling interests

1

1

12

3

Other

(3)

(3)

(12)

(9)

Net cash used in financing activities

(412)

(650)

(1,804)

(204)








Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

(225)

(428)

(522)

200

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash
equivalents

(6)

38

(19)

46

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

819

1,530

1,129

894

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

588

1,140

588

1,140

Less: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations


19


19

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period of
continuing operations

588

1,121

588

1,121








Supplemental Cash Flow Information






Interest paid

104

141

323

372

Income taxes paid

64

20

104

38

International Game Technology PLC

Net Debt

($ in millions)

Unaudited







September 30,

December 31,


2021

2020

6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2022



1,004

4.750% Senior Secured Euro Notes due February 2023



1,038

5.350% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due October 2023

61

61

3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due July 2024

576

610

6.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2025

1,093

1,092

4.125% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due April 2026

743


3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due June 2026

863

913

6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2027

745

744

2.375% Senior Secured Euro Notes due April 2028

575

608

5.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2029

744

743

Senior Secured Notes

5,399

6,813





Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027

1,145

1,044

Long-term debt, less current portion

6,544

7,857





Euro Term Loan Facility due January 2027



393

Current portion of long-term debt



393





Short-term borrowings

19


Total debt

6,563

8,250





Less: Cash and cash equivalents

435

907

Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Revolving Credit Facilities due July 2024

18

24

Net debt

6,109

7,319





Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure



International Game Technology PLC

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

($ in millions)

Unaudited
















For the three months ended September 30, 2021








Business






Global

Global

Digital &

Segment

Corporate

Total IGT


Lottery

Gaming

Betting

Total

and Other

PLC

Income from continuing operations










101

Provision for income taxes










37

Interest expense, net










79

Foreign exchange gain, net










(6)

Other non-operating expense, net










1

Operating income (loss)

234

31

12

278

(66)

212

Depreciation

48

29

4

81


81

Amortization - service revenue (1)

54



54


54

Amortization - non-purchase accounting

8

1


10

1

11

Amortization - purchase accounting





40

40

Restructuring



(1)

(1)


(1)

Stock-based compensation

3

2


5

6

11

Other (2)






Adjusted EBITDA

347

64

15

426

(19)

407



























Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations










113

Capital expenditures










(47)

Free Cash Flow










66




























(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees

(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs

International Game Technology PLC

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

($ in millions)

Unaudited
















For the three months ended September 30, 2020








Business






Global

Global

Digital &

Segment

Corporate

Total IGT


Lottery

Gaming

Betting

Total

and Other

PLC

Loss from continuing operations










(129)

Benefit from income taxes










(41)

Interest expense, net










101

Foreign exchange loss, net










149

Other non-operating expense, net










6

Operating income (loss)


196

(56)

6

146

(59)

87

Depreciation

51

36

4

91


91

Amortization - service revenue (1)

54



54


54

Amortization - non-purchase accounting

8

2


10

1

11

Amortization - purchase accounting





42

42

Stock-based compensation





1

1

Other (2)





1

1

Adjusted EBITDA

309

(18)

9

301

(13)

287













Income from discontinued operations










26

Provision for income taxes










14

Interest expense, net










Depreciation










11

Amortization










13

Adjusted EBITDA - discontinued operations










65













Adjusted EBITDA - combined










352













Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations










191

Capital expenditures










(65)

Free Cash Flow










126













(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees

(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs

International Game Technology PLC

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

($ in millions)

Unaudited
















For the nine months ended September 30, 2021








Business






Global

Global

Digital &

Segment

Corporate

Total IGT


Lottery

Gaming

Betting

Total

and Other

PLC

Income from continuing operations










200

Provision for income taxes










217

Interest expense, net










264

Foreign exchange gain, net










(62)

Other non-operating expense, net










96

Operating income (loss)

871

7

28

906

(190)

716

Depreciation

144

92

11

247

(1)

246

Amortization - service revenue (1)

164



164


164

Amortization - non-purchase accounting

25

4


29

3

32

Amortization - purchase accounting





118

118

Restructuring

(1)


(1)

(1)


(1)

Stock-based compensation

5

4


10

12

22

Other (2)





1

1

Adjusted EBITDA

1,209

107

39

1,355

(57)

1,299













Income from discontinued operations










415

Gain on sale of discontinued operations










(396)

Provision for income taxes










4

Interest expense, net










Depreciation










Amortization










Adjusted EBITDA - discontinued operations










23













Adjusted EBITDA - combined










1,322














Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations










613

Capital expenditures










(168)

Free Cash Flow










445














(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees

(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs

International Game Technology PLC

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

($ in millions)

Unaudited
















For the nine months ended September 30, 2020








Business






Global

Global

Digital &

Segment

Corporate

Total IGT


Lottery

Gaming

Betting

Total

and Other

PLC

Loss from continuing operations










(644)

Benefit from income taxes










(45)

Interest expense, net










297

Foreign exchange loss, net










153

Other non-operating expense, net










34

Operating income (loss)


447

(170)

3

280

(484)

(204)

Goodwill impairment





296

296

Depreciation

147

106

11

264

1

265

Amortization - service revenue (1)

156



156


156

Amortization - non-purchase accounting

22

5


27

2

30

Amortization - purchase accounting





131

131

Restructuring

5

34

1

41

6

47

Stock-based compensation

(4)

(5)


(9)

(2)

(11)

Other (2)





3

3

Adjusted EBITDA

773

(28)

14

759

(47)

713













Income from discontinued operations










25

Provision for income taxes










10

Interest expense, net










Depreciation










36

Amortization










41

Adjusted EBITDA - discontinued operations










112













Adjusted EBITDA - combined










825














Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations










344

Capital expenditures










(204)

Free Cash Flow










139




























(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees

(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC

Related Links

http://www.igt.com

Also from this source

IGT Appoints Gil Rotem as President of iGaming...

IGT Signs iGaming Content Distribution Agreement with Yggdrasil...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics