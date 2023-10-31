INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Generated revenue of $1.06 billion , consistent with the prior year; up 6% net of Italy commercial services sale, driven by strong key performance indicators across business segments

Operating income increased 13% to $239 million , led by double-digit growth in Global Gaming and PlayDigital; operating income margin expands 250 basis points to 22%, a record level for a third-quarter period

Adjusted EBITDA up 8% to $433 million ; Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 270 basis points to 41%

Strong cash flow generation contributed favorably to net debt, improving net debt leverage to a historic low of 3.0x

Tightening full-year 2023 revenue outlook to upper end of previous range; maintaining profit margin outlook

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EDT, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.

"The strength of our leadership positions across Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital is evident in our third quarter and year-to-date results," said Vince Sadusky, CEO of IGT. "Excellent momentum in key performance indicators is driving revenue growth and even stronger profit expansion. With a compelling pipeline of innovative products and solutions showcased at recent tradeshows, I am confident we can achieve our near and medium-term goals as we focus on unlocking the intrinsic value of IGT's market-leading assets."

"We are pleased with the financial results we delivered in the third quarter, including top-line growth, margin expansion, and strong cash flow generation," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "Our financial position is solid with net debt leverage at a historical low point and already comfortably within our long-term target range, which coupled with no meaningful near-term debt maturities and access to significant liquidity, greatly enhances our balance sheet and creates additional financial flexibility."

Overview of Consolidated Third Quarter 2023 Results



Quarter Ended Y/Y

Change Constant

Currency

Change

September 30,

2023

2022 ($ in millions)









GAAP Financials:









Revenue









Global Lottery 601

626 (4) % (7) % Global Gaming 409

379 8 % 8 % PlayDigital 55

54 1 % 1 % Total revenue 1,065

1,060 — % (1) %











Operating income (loss)









Global Lottery 206

211 (2) % (6) % Global Gaming 93

65 42 % 43 % PlayDigital 16

12 32 % 36 % Corporate support expense (38)

(36) (7) % (3) % Other(1) (37)

(41) 8 % 9 % Total operating income 239

211 13 % 10 % Operating income margin 22.4 %

19.9 %















Earnings per share - diluted $0.46

$1.30 (65) %













Net cash provided by operating activities 296

236 25 %













Cash and cash equivalents 558

401 39 %













Non-GAAP Financial Measures:









Adjusted EBITDA









Global Lottery 306

310 (1) % (6) % Global Gaming 135

96 41 % 42 % PlayDigital 19

16 16 % 18 % Corporate support expense (27)

(19) (42) % (35) % Total Adjusted EBITDA 433

402 8 % 5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 40.7 %

38.0 %















Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $0.52

$0.43 21 %













Free cash flow 181

163 11 %













Adjusted free cash flow 157

163 (3) %













Net debt 5,251

5,075 3 %















(1) Primarily includes purchase price amortization Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release

Key Highlights:

Secured seven-year lottery contract extension as primary technology provider to the California Lottery through October 2033 and 10-year contract extensions as retail and iLottery systems partner to the Kentucky Lottery Corporation through July 2036

and 10-year contract extensions as retail and iLottery systems partner to the Kentucky Lottery Corporation through Deployed end-to-end cloud-based iLottery platform for Totalizator Sportowy in Poland

Showcased a broad range of gaming products and solutions reflecting IGT's commitment to performance, quality, and innovation at the Global Gaming Expo and Australasian Gaming Expo

Launched bespoke CAESARS CLEOPATRA ® game for Caesars Palace Online Casino

game for Caesars Palace Online Debuted award-winning PeakBarTop™ cabinet with sports betting , providing players the market's most advanced sports betting interface for land-based casinos

, providing players the market's most advanced sports interface for land-based Expanded PlaySports technology footprint, including IGT's trading advisory services, with deployments at Palace Casino Resort in Mississippi and St. Croix Casino in Wisconsin

Resort in and in Good progress on ESG initiatives, including publication of 2022 Sustainability Report; improved ESG scores from FTSE Russell and S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment; recognized as "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" by the 2023 Disability Equality Index

Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenue of $1.06 billion, in line with the prior year; net of the Italy commercial services sale in September 2022, revenue increased 6%

Global Lottery revenue of $601 million was down 4% year-over-year; net of the Italy commercial services sale, revenue rose 5% on strong same-store sales in Italy , with continued strength in both instant ticket and draw games, and elevated U.S. multi-state jackpot activity

was down 4% year-over-year; net of the commercial services sale, revenue rose 5% on strong same-store sales in , with continued strength in both instant ticket and draw games, and elevated U.S. multi-state jackpot activity Global Gaming revenue of $409 million , up 8% from $379 million in the prior year, primarily driven by growth in the installed base and higher system and software sales

, up 8% from in the prior year, primarily driven by growth in the installed base and higher system and software sales PlayDigital revenue of $55 million , in line with the prior year, as growth in iCasino was offset by the impact of exiting certain legacy iSoftBet jurisdictions and unusually high sports betting hold levels in the prior year

Operating income of $239 million increased 13% from $211 million in the prior year, led by contributions from Global Gaming and PlayDigital; operating income margin expanded 250 basis points to 22%

Global Lottery operating income of $206 million versus $211 million in the prior year reflects impact from sale of Italy commercial services; Italy commercial services contributed $12 million in operating income in the prior year

versus in the prior year reflects impact from sale of commercial services; commercial services contributed in operating income in the prior year Global Gaming operating income increased 42% to $93 million ; operating income margin expanded 550 basis points to 23% on research and development process improvements, easing of supply chain costs, and high-margin system sales

; operating income margin expanded 550 basis points to 23% on research and development process improvements, easing of supply chain costs, and high-margin system sales PlayDigital operating income up 32% to $16 million ; operating income margin expanded 660 basis points to 28% on strong operating leverage

; operating income margin expanded 660 basis points to 28% on strong operating leverage Corporate support and other expense of $75 million was in line with the prior year as project costs in the current year offset transaction costs in the prior year

Adjusted EBITDA of $433 million rose 8% from $402 million in the prior-year period, on higher operating income and depreciation and amortization, partially offset by lower transaction expense associated with the sale of Italy commercial services in the prior year; Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 41% from 38% in the prior year, led by margin expansion in Global Gaming and PlayDigital

Net interest expense of $73 million was in line with the prior year

Foreign exchange gain of $23 million, compared to $37 million in the prior year, on higher foreign exchange losses related to the Argentine peso in the current year; foreign exchange gain in both periods primarily driven by non-cash impact of fluctuations in the EUR/USD exchange rate on debt

Other non-operating expense, net of $1 million, versus other non-operating income, net of $139 million in the prior year, driven by gain on sale of Italy commercial services and accrual related to the DDI/Benson matter in the prior-year period

Income tax provision of $66 million, compared to $21 million in the prior year, primarily driven by settlement of a tax audit in Italy in the current year and a non-recurring benefit arising from the DDI/Benson matter in the prior year

Net income of $123 million versus $294 million in the prior-year period

Diluted earnings per share of $0.46, versus $1.30 in the prior year, primarily reflects non-operating income related to the gain on sale of Italy commercial services and non-operating expense related to the DDI/Benson Matter in the prior year; Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.52 compared to $0.43 in the prior year on higher operating income

Net debt of $5.3 billion compared to $5.2 billion at December 31, 2022; Net debt leverage of 3.0x versus 3.1x at December 31, 2022

Cash and Liquidity Update

Total liquidity of $1.9 billion as of September 30, 2023; $0.6 billion in unrestricted cash and $1.3 billion in additional borrowing capacity from undrawn credit facilities

Other Developments

On October 27, 2023, the Company announced a make-whole call of the remaining €112 million of 3.500% Euro Notes due 2024

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share

Ex-dividend date of November 28, 2023

Record date of November 29, 2023

Payment date of December 13, 2023

Introducing Fourth Quarter 2023 Expectations; Tightening Full-Year 2023 Revenue Outlook to Upper End of Previous Range while Maintaining Profit Margin Outlook

Fourth Quarter

Revenue of ~$1.1B Global Lottery revenue up low-to-mid single-digits versus the prior-year period Global Gaming and PlayDigital revenue in line with prior-year-period

Operating income includes ~$25M in previously communicated restructuring and project costs

Full Year

Revenue of ~$4.3 billion

Operating income margin of ~23%

Cash from operations of $900 million - $1,000 million

- Capital expenditures of $400 million - $450 million

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

October 31, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. EDT

To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the "Events Calendar" on IGT's Investor Relations website at www.IGT.com . A replay will be available on the website following the live event.

Comparability of Results

All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2023 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2022 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Amounts reported in millions are computed based on amounts in thousands. As a result, the sum of the components may not equal the total amount reported in millions due to rounding. Certain columns and rows within tables may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying unrounded amounts.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans and strategies, transactions, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, and/or financial condition or measures, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management supplements the reporting of financial information, determined under GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial information. Management believes the non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but it is not intended to nor should it be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. The Company encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, net, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, other non-operating expenses (e.g., DDI/Benson Matter, gains/losses on extinguishment and modifications of debt, etc.), net, depreciation, impairment losses, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting, and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non-recurring items. Other non-recurring items are infrequent in nature and are not reflective of ongoing operational activities. For the business segments, Adjusted EBITDA represents segment operating income (loss) before depreciation, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting, and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non-recurring items. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share (a GAAP measure), excluding the effects of foreign exchange, impairments, amortization from purchase accounting, discrete tax items, and other significant non-recurring adjustments that are not reflective of on-going operational activities (e.g., DDI / Benson Matter provision, gains/losses on sale of business, gains/losses on extinguishment and modifications of debt, etc.). Adjusted EPS is calculated using diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding, including the impact of any potentially dilutive common stock equivalents that are anti-dilutive to GAAP net income (loss) per share but dilutive to Adjusted EPS. Management believes that Adjusted EPS is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents debt (a GAAP measure, calculated as long-term obligations plus short-term borrowings) minus capitalized debt issuance costs and cash and cash equivalents, including cash and cash equivalents classified as held for sale, are subtracted from the GAAP measure because they could be used to reduce the Company's debt obligations. Management believes that net debt is a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.

Net debt leverage is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the ratio of Net debt as of a particular balance sheet date to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months ("LTM") prior to such date. Management believes that Net debt leverage is a useful measure to assess IGT's financial strength and ability to incur incremental indebtedness when making key investment decisions.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures (a component of investing cash flows) and payments on license obligations (a component of financing cash flows). Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing IGT's ability to fund its activities, including debt service and distribution of earnings to shareholders.

Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents free cash flow excluding the net of tax cash payments in connection with material litigation (e.g. DDI / Benson Matter). To enhance investor understanding of the Company's performance in comparison with the prior year, the Company excluded the net of cash impacts related to the settlement of the DDI / Benson Matter. Management believes adjusted free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing IGT's performance.

Constant currency is a non-GAAP financial measure that expresses current financial data using the prior-year/period exchange rate (i.e., the exchange rate used in preparing the financial statements for the prior year). Management believes that constant currency is a useful measure to compare period-to-period results without regard to the impact of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this release. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

Select Performance and KPI data: ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted)















Constant



Sequential



Q3'23

Q3'22





Currency



Change as GLOBAL LOTTERY





Y/Y Change

Change(1)

Q2'23 Reported Revenue





















Service





















Operating and facilities management contracts

610

561

9 %

5 %

623 (2) % Upfront license fee amortization

(47)

(44)

(9) %

— %

(47) — % Operating and facilities management contracts, net

563

518

9 %

5 %

576 (2) % Other

13

70

(81) %

(80) %

13 6 % Total service revenue

576

588

(2) %

(5) %

588 (2) %























Product sales

25

39

(36) %

(39) %

35 (30) % Total revenue

601

626

(4) %

(7) %

624 (4) %























Operating income

206

211

(2) %

(6) %

229 (10) % Adjusted EBITDA(1)

306

310

(1) %

(6) %

332 (8) %























Global same-store sales growth (%)





















Instant ticket & draw games

0.2 %

(0.5 %)









2.3 %

Multi-jurisdiction jackpots

25.2 %

46.7 %









(5.3 %)

Total

3.1 %

3.3 %









1.8 %

























North America & Rest of world same-store sales growth (%)





















Instant ticket & draw games

(1.0 %)

(0.2 %)









0.8 %

Multi-jurisdiction jackpots

25.2 %

46.7 %









(5.3 %)

Total

2.8 %

4.7 %









0.2 %

























Italy same-store sales growth (%)





















Instant ticket & draw games

4.7 %

(1.5 %)









8.0 %





(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details

















Constant



Sequential



Q3'23

Q3'22





Currency



Change as GLOBAL GAMING





Y/Y Change

Change(1)

Q2'23 Reported Revenue





















Service





















Terminal

136

126

7 %

10 %

128 6 % Systems, software, and other

61

58

6 %

6 %

59 3 % Total service revenue

197

184

7 %

9 %

188 5 %























Product sales





















Terminal

143

140

2 %

2 %

139 3 % Other

68

55

24 %

23 %

45 50 % Total product sales revenue

212

195

8 %

8 %

185 14 % Total revenue

409

379

8 %

8 %

373 10 %























Operating income

93

65

42 %

43 %

71 31 % Adjusted EBITDA(1)

135

96

41 %

42 %

112 21 %























Installed base units





















Casino

51,786

47,411

9 %





51,304

Casino - L/T lease(2)

841

1,116

(25) %





851

Total installed base units

52,627

48,527

8 %





52,155

























Installed base units (by geography)





















US & Canada

33,778

32,303

5 %





33,554

Rest of world

18,849

16,224

16 %





18,601

Total installed base units

52,627

48,527

8 %





52,155

























Yields (by geography)(3), in absolute $





















US & Canada

$43.23

$43.73

(1) %





$41.89

Rest of world

$7.72

$6.32

22 %





$7.44

Total yields

$30.32

$31.09

(2) %





$29.56

























Global machine units sold





















New/expansion

586

1,005

(42) %





1,061

Replacement

8,572

7,960

8 %





7,208

Total machine units sold

9,158

8,965

2 %





8,269

























US & Canada machine units sold





















New/expansion

211

959

(78) %





1,046

Replacement

6,410

5,448

18 %





5,278

Total machine units sold

6,621

6,407

3 %





6,324







(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details (2) Excluded from yield calculations due to treatment as sales-type leases (3) Excludes Casino L/T lease units due to treatment as sales-type leases

















Constant



Sequential



Q3'23

Q3'22





Currency



Change as GLOBAL GAMING (Continued)





Y/Y Change

Change(1)

Q2'23 Reported Rest of world machine units sold





















New/expansion

375

46

NM





15

Replacement

2,162

2,512

(14) %





1,930

Total machine units sold

2,537

2,558

(1) %





1,945

























Average Selling Price (ASP), in absolute $





















US & Canada

$15,300

$15,900

(4) %





$16,700

Rest of world

$14,400

$13,900

4 %





$16,000

Total ASP

$15,100

$15,400

(2) %





$16,500







(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details

















Constant



Sequential



Q3'23

Q3'22





Currency



Change as PLAYDIGITAL





Y/Y Change

Change(1)

Q2'23 Reported Revenue





















Service

55

54

1 %

— %

59 (7) % Product sales

1

—

NM

NM

— NM Total revenue

55

54

1 %

1 %

59 (7) %























Operating income

16

12

32 %

36 %

18 (16) % Adjusted EBITDA(1)

19

16

16 %

18 %

22 (14) %















































CONSOLIDATED





















Revenue (by geography)





















US & Canada

677

651

4 %

4 %

650 4 % Italy

221

247

(11) %

(18) %

240 (8) % Rest of world

166

161

3 %

2 %

164 1 % Total revenue

1,065

1,060

— %

(1) %

1,055 1 %





(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ in millions and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited

















For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Service revenue 828

826

2,508

2,514 Product sales 237

234

672

618 Total revenue 1,065

1,060

3,180

3,132















Cost of services 408

415

1,208

1,263 Cost of product sales 146

149

404

388 Selling, general and administrative 217

207

645

595 Research and development 55

67

177

185 Other operating expense —

8

—

9 Total operating expenses 826

849

2,435

2,441















Operating income 239

211

745

691















Interest expense, net 73

73

214

223 Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net (23)

(37)

8

(59) Other non-operating expense (income), net 1

(139)

4

8 Total non-operating expenses (income) 50

(103)

226

172 Income before provision for income taxes 189

315

519

519 Provision for income taxes 66

21

239

74 Net income 123

294

280

445 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 29

29

117

105 Net income attributable to IGT PLC 94

264

164

339















Net income attributable to IGT PLC per common

share - basic 0.47

1.31

0.82

1.67 Net income attributable to IGT PLC per common

share - diluted 0.46

1.30

0.81

1.66 Weighted-average shares - basic 200,464

201,593

200,078

202,669 Weighted-average shares - diluted 203,113

203,105

202,482

204,104

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in millions) Unaudited













September 30,

December 31,



2023

2022 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

558

590 Restricted cash and cash equivalents

139

150 Trade and other receivables, net

643

670 Inventories, net

323

254 Other current assets

455

467 Total current assets

2,118

2,131 Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net

925

899 Property, plant and equipment, net

114

118 Operating lease right-of-use assets

233

254 Goodwill

4,476

4,482 Intangible assets, net

1,582

1,375 Other non-current assets

1,009

1,174 Total non-current assets

8,340

8,302 Total assets

10,458

10,433









Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

697

731 Current portion of long-term debt

330

61 Short term borrowings

58

— DDI / Benson Matter provision

—

220 Other current liabilities

781

837 Total current liabilities

1,866

1,848 Long-term debt, less current portion

5,421

5,690 Deferred income taxes

370

305 Operating lease liabilities

218

239 Other non-current liabilities

614

372 Total non-current liabilities

6,624

6,607 Total liabilities

8,490

8,454 Commitments and contingencies







IGT PLC's shareholders' equity

1,487

1,429 Non-controlling interests

480

550 Shareholders' equity

1,967

1,979 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

10,458

10,433

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ in millions) Unaudited

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities













Net income 123

294

280

445 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation 76

75

228

223 Amortization 55

48

165

142 Amortization of upfront license fees 50

46

150

146 Stock-based compensation 13

12

36

34 Amortization of debt issuance costs 3

4

10

11 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

13

4

13 DDI / Benson Matter provision —

120

—

270 Gain on sale of business —

(278)

—

(278) Deferred income taxes 6

(59)

62

(91) Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net (23)

(37)

8

(59) Other non-cash items, net (2)

4

(5)

(6) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions and

dispositions:













Trade and other receivables 14

(38)

20

29 Inventories (5)

(21)

(67)

(74) Accounts payable (13)

105

(20)

(30) DDI / Benson Matter provision —

—

(220)

— Accrued interest payable (11)

(37)

(15)

(37) Accrued income taxes (12)

(70)

51

(64) Other assets and liabilities 22

55

(46)

(53) Net cash provided by operating activities 296

236

641

621















Cash flows from investing activities













Capital expenditures (108)

(73)

(301)

(226) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired —

(142)

—

(142) Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash and restricted cash transferred —

497

—

497 Proceeds from sale of assets 9

2

14

15 Other —

1

(1)

1 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities from continuing operations (98)

284

(289)

145 Net cash provided by investing activities from discontinued operations —

126

—

126 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (98)

410

(289)

271















Cash flows from financing activities













Net payments on financial liabilities (61)

(38)

(66)

(2) Payments on license obligations (7)

—

(15)

— Payments of debt issuance costs —

(10)

—

(10) Principal payments on long-term debt —

(597)

(462)

(597) Net proceeds from (payments of) short-term borrowings 55

1

56

(51) Net proceeds from (repayments of) Revolving Credit Facilities 5

(203)

478

42 Repurchases of common stock —

(39)

—

(93) Dividends paid (40)

(40)

(120)

(121) Dividends paid - non-controlling interests (2)

(4)

(155)

(177) Return of capital - non-controlling interests (10)

(10)

(55)

(58) Other (8)

(10)

(30)

(16) Net cash used in financing activities (67)

(951)

(371)

(1,085)















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash

equivalents 130

(305)

(19)

(193) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash

equivalents (32)

(36)

(24)

(98) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the

period 599

858

740

808 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 697

517

697

517















Supplemental Cash Flow Information













Interest paid 88

110

236

259 Income taxes paid 72

150

126

229

International Game Technology PLC Net Debt ($ in millions) Unaudited









September 30,

December 31,

2023

2022 3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due July 2024 —

319 6.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2025 499

697 4.125% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due April 2026 746

745 3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due June 2026 791

796 6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2027 747

746 2.375% Senior Secured Euro Notes due April 2028 527

530 5.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2029 745

745 Senior Secured Notes 4,055

4,578







Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027 840

1,058 Revolving Credit Facility A due July 2027 76

55 Revolving Credit Facility B due July 2027 450

— Long-term debt, less current portion 5,421

5,690







Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027 212

— 5.350% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due October 2023 —

61 3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due July 2024 119

— Current portion of long-term debt 330

61







Short-term borrowings 58

— Total debt 5,810

5,750







Less: Cash and cash equivalents 558

590 Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Revolving Credit Facility B due July 2027 —

9 Net debt 5,251

5,150









Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure

International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited





























For the three months ended September 30, 2023















Business











Global

Global





Segments

Corporate

Total



Lottery

Gaming

PlayDigital

Total

and Other

IGT PLC Net income





















123 Provision for income taxes





















66 Interest expense, net





















73 Foreign exchange gain, net





















(23) Other non-operating expense, net





















1 Operating income (loss)

206

93

16

314

(75)

239 Depreciation

45

29

3

77

—

76 Amortization - service revenue (1)

50

—

—

50

—

50 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

5

12

—

17

1

18 Amortization - purchase accounting

—

—

—

—

37

37 Stock-based compensation

1

1

—

3

10

13 Adjusted EBITDA

306

135

19

460

(27)

433



















































Cash flows from operating activities





















296 Capital expenditures





















(108) Payments on license obligations





















(7) Free Cash Flow





















181

























Payments on DDI / Benson Matter, net of cash tax benefit ($24 million)













(24) Adjusted Free Cash Flow





















157









































Pre-Tax

Impact

Tax Impact

(2)(3)

Net

Impact Reported EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted













0.46 Adjustments:























Foreign exchange gain, net













(0.12)

0.03

(0.15) Amortization - purchase accounting













0.18

0.04

0.14 Discrete tax items













—

(0.06)

0.06 Net adjustments





















0.05 Adjusted EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (4)









0.52





(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees (2) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction (3) The reported effective tax rate was 34.8%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 33.8% (4) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 203.1 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards

International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited





























For the three months ended September 30, 2022















Business











Global

Global





Segments

Corporate

Total



Lottery

Gaming

PlayDigital

Total

and Other

IGT PLC Net income





















294 Provision for income taxes





















21 Interest expense, net





















73 Foreign exchange gain, net





















(37) Other non-operating income, net





















(139) Operating income (loss)

211

65

12

287

(76)

211 Depreciation

44

27

4

75

—

75 Amortization - service revenue (1)

46

—

—

46

—

46 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

5

2

—

7

1

8 Amortization - purchase accounting

—

—

—

—

40

40 Stock-based compensation

2

2

—

5

7

12 Other

—

—

—

—

8

8 Adjusted EBITDA

310

96

16

422

(19)

402



















































Cash flows from operating activities





















236 Capital expenditures





















(73) Free Cash Flow





















163









































Pre-Tax

Impact

Tax Impact

(2) (3)

Net

Impact Reported EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted











1.30 Adjustments:























Foreign exchange gain, net













(0.18)

0.04

(0.22) Amortization - purchase accounting













0.20

0.05

0.15 Loss on extinguishment and modifications of debt, net









0.06

—

0.06 DDI / Benson Matter provision













0.59

0.14

0.45 Gain on sale of business













(1.37)

(0.01)

(1.36) Other (non-recurring adjustments)













0.05

—

0.04 Net adjustments





















(0.87) Adjusted EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (4)









0.43





(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees (2) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction (3) The reported effective tax rate was 6.7%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 36.2% (4) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 203.1 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards

International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited





























For the nine months ended September 30, 2023















Business











Global

Global





Segments

Corporate

Total



Lottery

Gaming

PlayDigital

Total

and Other

IGT PLC Net income





















280 Provision for income taxes





















239 Interest expense, net





















214 Foreign exchange loss, net





















8 Other non-operating expense, net





















4 Operating income (loss)

675

233

48

956

(211)

745 Depreciation

131

87

8

227

1

228 Amortization - service revenue (1)

149

1

—

150

—

150 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

15

32

1

48

3

50 Amortization - purchase accounting

—

—

—

—

115

115 Stock-based compensation

6

5

1

11

25

36 Adjusted EBITDA

977

358

58

1,393

(68)

1,325



















































Cash flows from operating activities





















641 Capital expenditures





















(301) Payments on license obligations





















(15) Free Cash Flow





















324

























Payments on DDI / Benson Matter, net of cash tax benefit ($36 million)













184 Adjusted Free Cash Flow





















509









































Pre-Tax

Impact

Tax Impact

(2) (3)

Net

Impact Reported EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted











0.81 Adjustments:























Foreign exchange loss, net













0.04

0.01

0.03 Amortization - purchase accounting













0.57

0.13

0.43 Loss on extinguishment and modifications of debt, net









0.02

—

0.02 Discrete tax items













—

(0.16)

0.16 Other (non-recurring adjustments)













0.01

—

0.01 Net adjustments





















0.65 Adjusted EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (4)









1.46





(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees (2) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction (3) The reported effective tax rate was 46.0%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 36.4% (4) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 202.5 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards

International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited





























For the nine months ended September 30, 2022















Business











Global

Global





Segments

Corporate

Total



Lottery

Gaming

PlayDigital

Total

and Other

IGT PLC Net income





















445 Provision for income taxes





















74 Interest expense, net





















223 Foreign exchange gain, net





















(59) Other non-operating expense, net





















8 Operating income (loss)

693

174

33

899

(208)

691 Depreciation

131

81

12

223

(1)

223 Amortization - service revenue (1)

146

—

—

146

—

146 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

18

5

—

23

2

25 Amortization - purchase accounting

—

—

—

—

117

117 Stock-based compensation

7

5

1

13

21

34 Other

—

—

—

—

9

9 Adjusted EBITDA

996

264

45

1,305

(60)

1,245



















































Cash flows from operating activities





















621 Capital expenditures





















(226) Free Cash Flow





















395









































Pre-Tax

Impact

Tax Impact

(2) (3)

Net

Impact Reported EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted











1.66 Adjustments:























Foreign exchange gain, net













(0.29)

0.12

(0.41) Amortization - purchase accounting













0.57

0.14

0.43 Loss on extinguishment and modifications of debt, net









0.06

—

0.06 Discrete tax items













—

(0.15)

0.15 DDI / Benson Matter provision













1.32

0.32

1.00 Gain on sale of business













(1.36)

(0.01)

(1.35) Other (non-recurring adjustments)













0.04

—

0.04 Net adjustments





















(0.06) Adjusted EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (4)









1.60





(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees (2) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction (3) The reported effective tax rate was 14.3%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 26.9% (4) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 204.1 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards

