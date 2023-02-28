International Gaming Standards Association Announces Creation of a Payment Standards Committee

LAS VEGAS , Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA) announces the creation of a Payment Standards Committee. Aristocrat Gaming, AXES.ai, Oregon Lottery and Playtech are the first members to join this committee.

The Payment Standards Committee will seek to create a series of standards governing online, mobile and other payments for all segments of the global gaming industry. The Payment Standards Committee will explore all avenues of payments to ensure that regulators have world-class, clear guidance on how to ensure their jurisdiction is protected at the highest level against fraud, theft, and other illicit activities.

"Regulators from all over the globe are constantly asking for guidance on how to create a safer payments landscape for their operators," stated Peter DeRaedt, President of IGSA. "This committee will assure our members that we will protect our Industry. I am proud of the Board of Directors to have embraced this project so rapidly since the arrival of our new Chairman, Earle G. Hall. Earle's quest is to ensure payments are a shining source of new revenue for our Industry whilst protecting the regulators and operators with a world-class standard. We invite the industry to join us."

The International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA) is the largest technical standards development organization dedicated to the creation and evolution of standards and protocols to the betterment of the global gaming industry. Through the creation and evolution of intellectual property, exclusively available to its distinguished membership in 20 countries, and with the input of regulators, operators and suppliers from over 30 countries, the IGSA ensures its members enjoy a unique strategic advantage. IGSA is the industry's most recognized catalyst between the jurisdictional regulatory bodies and the online and land-based operators. This ensures its members a cross sectorial visibility and reach and a facility to access commercialization channels through the IGSA standardized protocols and standards.

