INTERNATIONAL GAMING STANDARDS ASSOCIATION CREATES RESPONSIBLE GAMING COMMITTEE

LAS VEGAS, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA) announced today its Board of Directors unanimously approved the creation of a Responsible Gaming Committee (RGC). All Board members affirmed their intention to participate in and support the committee. 

Additionally, Alan Feldman, a widely recognized expert in responsible gaming and player protection, has agreed to serve. Feldman is a Distinguished Fellow at the UNLV International Gaming Institute and Chair Emeritus of the International Center for Responsible Gaming. 

IGSA's Responsible Gaming Committee intends to offer support for regulators and operators with a multi-tier framework entitled the Responsible Gaming Maturity Model (RGMM). This approach will offer regulators and operators a path from discovery to a highly quantifiable and predictable RG model. The RGMM will ensure regulators and operators can grow from implementing basic policy to managing a precise dashboard of KPIs generated from quantitative data. The final and ultimate level will be to embrace the power of prediction and preventive detection.

"The time has come to create a global standard, process and path for predictive responsible gaming," stated Earle G. Hall, Chairman of IGSA. "Regulators have done an incredible job of creating their individual approaches. It is now time to pull the best practices together into a journey from discovery to quantitative management. Moreover, it is time to shift the paradigm to a data-driven predictability model to remove the tremendous burden on regulators and operators. We are excited by the overwhelming response by our members, affiliates, and partners to be a part of this movement."

The International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA) is the largest technical standards development organization dedicated to the creation and evolution of standards and protocols to the betterment of the global gaming industry. Through the creation and evolution of intellectual property, exclusively available to its distinguished membership in 20 countries, and with the input of regulators, operators and suppliers from over 30 countries, the IGSA ensures its members enjoy a unique strategic advantage. IGSA is the industry's most recognized catalyst between the jurisdictional regulatory bodies and the online and land-based operators. This ensures its members a cross sectorial visibility and reach and a facility to access commercialization channels through the IGSA standardized protocols and standards.

