International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA) Creates GSA Africa

F. K. Fayad Named Managing Director

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Further meeting the needs of the global gaming industry, the International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA) is pleased to announce the creation of GSA Africa. IGSA announced the new chapter as part of its annual meeting, where the organization outlined multiple strategic initiatives for 2024.

GSA Africa will function as a local office for IGSA, bringing essential standards to the rapidly growing gaming industry across Africa, in each of its many aspects, including land-based, online gaming, sports betting, and lottery.

F. K. Fayad, CEO of SamPro Group was named GSA Africa Managing Director. Fayad has an accomplished and extensive work record in the Trade, Technology, ICT business, regulation and Government consultancy in Africa, Asia, Gulf Region, and Middle East. He brings a wealth of in-depth knowledge of the industry and a great understanding of the service delivery in various regions of the world to GSA Africa, IGSA, and its global membership.

In addition to his role at SamPro Group, Fayad is also a Panel of Advisory and Strategic Partner to the Nigerian Arab Gulf Chamber of Commerce (NAGCC); Economic Advisor to the Commonwealth of Dominica; volunteer member in the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees); and Executive Board Member /Director of International Affairs and Business Diplomacy in the LEADERS WITHOUT BORDERS DEVELOPMENT CENTRE.

SamPro Group will generously donate office space to GSA Africa.

Fayad said, "It is an honor to lead the newly created GSA Africa. Africa is an exciting part of the global gaming industry, where growth is rapid and poised to continue at a strong pace. Bringing IGSA standards to the continent at this phase of its growth is essential, and I am thrilled to lead this charge."

"The creation of GSA Africa is another leap forward for IGSA and for the gaming industry. Gaming is expanding rapidly across the continent, and appropriately, each jurisdiction has its own nuanced regulations. GSA Africa will function as a guiding voice, bringing the myriad benefits of standards to operators, suppliers, and regulators across the continent," IGSA President Peter DeRaedt said. "We are thrilled that F. K. Fayad will lead GSA Africa. His deep insights and extensive relationships will be crucial to GSA Africa's success."

IGSA Vice President and Managing Director of GSA Europe Mark Pace said, "Over the last several years, we have seen the positive impact that GSA Europe's office has had on the gaming industry in Europe. Having a presence in the region is important, allowing companies to join an organization created within the Nigerian legal structure. The gaming industry across Africa will benefit from GSA Africa and from F. K. Fayad's leadership."

IGSA's annual meeting was held during the Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas and was attended by a large crowd representing every facet of the global gaming industry.

About IGSA

The International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA) is the largest technical standards development organization dedicated to the creation and evolution of standards to the betterment of the global gaming industry. Through the creation and evolution of intellectual property, exclusively available to its distinguished membership, and with the input of regulators, operators, and suppliers all over the world, the IGSA ensures its members enjoy a unique strategic advantage. IGSA is the industry's most recognized catalyst between the jurisdictional regulatory bodies and the online and land-based operators. This ensures its members a cross-sectorial visibility and reach and a facility to access commercialization channels through the IGSA standardized protocols and standards.

Peter DeRaedt, IGSA President, [email protected]

