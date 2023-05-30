INTERNATIONAL GAMING STANDARDS ASSOCIATION RECOGNIZES FOUNDING MEMBER, LIGHT & WONDER

LAS VEGAS, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA) recognizes original founding member, Light & Wonder.

"As a founding member of IGSA, Light & Wonder has always been committed to the creation of open industry standards," said IGSA President, Peter DeRaedt as he reflected on their long and steady membership. "Early in their history, they donated the core GAT (Game Authentication Terminal) technology that has become IGSA's most widely adopted regulatory standard. They were also the first to adopt G2S (Game to System) and have become its largest implementor. As an organization, we are grateful for their continuing and unwavering support."

"I'd like to congratulate IGSA on their 25 Year Anniversary," said Rich Schneider, Chief Product Officer at Light & Wonder. "IGSA has done amazing work in the area of technical standards for our industry over the last 25 years. Everything this industry does on a casino floor, from paying and progressing jackpots, to player tracking and paying bonuses, would not have been possible without the work that IGSA has done."

About Light & Wonder, Inc.
Light & Wonder, Inc. is the global leader in cross-platform games and entertainment. Light & Wonder brings together approximately 6,000 employees from six continents to connect content between land-based and digital channels with unmatched technology and distribution. Guided by a culture that values daring teamwork and creativity, Light & Wonder builds new worlds of play, developing game experiences loved by players around the globe. Its OPENGAMING™ platform powers the largest digital-gaming network in the industry. Light & Wonder is committed to the highest standards of integrity, from promoting player responsibility to implementing sustainable practices. To learn more, visit lnw.com.

About IGSA
The International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA) is the largest technical standards development organization dedicated to the creation and evolution of standards and protocols to the betterment of the global gaming industry. Through the creation and evolution of intellectual property, exclusively available to its distinguished membership in 20 countries, and with the input of regulators, operators and suppliers from over 30 countries, the IGSA ensures its members enjoy a unique strategic advantage. IGSA is the industry's most recognized catalyst between the jurisdictional regulatory bodies and the online and land-based operators. This ensures its members a cross sectorial visibility and reach and a facility to access commercialization channels through the IGSA standardized protocols and standards.

For more information, visit: www.igsa.org

