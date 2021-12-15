International Gift Delivery Company Rolls Out Corporate Features to Streamline Holiday Shopping

ARLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent announcement from Gift Baskets Overseas, the company has added new features to its tools giving corporate customers new options to make gift-giving worldwide easier. From sending timely reminders for the next gift-giving opportunity to a most unique Address Request Tool that allows users to send corporate gifts without knowing recipients' addresses, GiftBasketsOverseas.com is revolutionizing the world of corporate gift giving.

Gift Baskets Overseas has added new features to its tools giving corporate customers new options to make gift-giving worldwide easier. From holiday gifting to year-round birthday and loyalty gifts, Gift Baskets Overseas offers a variety of options, deals, and unique tools to make your corporate buying experience quick and easy.

With almost two decades of experience under their belt, Gift Baskets Overseas is a leader in helping people build relationships through gifts. Their mission is to assist corporate clients in organizing gift campaigns worldwide quickly and easily, with personal assistance every step of the way. In 2021, the company announced a highly requested feature in customers' Account Profiles, making it easier to send corporate gifts to any country on time for any occasion important to each individual client and the VIPs they want to impress. Now customers can set up reminders for dates important to them and their recipients.

"We want to make sending gifts truly effortless," states Victoria Clark, Head of Sales, "Making sure our customers have all they need to impress their recipients, with our above and beyond service. These tools are just another step on our never-ending journey to remain the best at helping businesses, friends, and family make lasting impressions with amazing gifts!"

In response to the chaos caused by Covid-19 last year, the company created its Address Request Service to simplify reaching the recipients who work from home in a remote setting. This year the tool has been streamlined further, helping customers send gifts to their recipients when they only have an email address or cell phone number.

Gift Baskets Overseas has also invested in expanding its E-Gift Campaign options , allowing customers to do more than just send gift cards. Now there is an easy opportunity to send an email or SMS text to all recipients that includes a message with a custom logo. Gift cards have long been the favorite gift choice for last-minute shoppers; now, it's the smart choice with savings of up to $30 USD depending on the amount spent on each gift.

Lastly, Gift Baskets Overseas offers the option of saving marketing, business development, or loyalty program budget with Store Credit. Now any surplus budget can be invested into future gifts. With the option to add any amount, and spend it whenever needed, this kind of flexibility in purchasing is exactly the kind of customer-focused innovation that has made Gift Baskets Overseas the leader in international gifts.

About www.GiftBasketsOverseas.com

GiftBasketsOverseas.com is an A-ranked, BBB-accredited company based in the United States specializing in delivering high-quality gifts to over 200 countries. Everyone in the company is committed to delighting customers with superior service and extraordinary accessibility through a wide array of ordering channels & 24/7 availability. GiftBasketsOverseas.com is renowned globally for providing online ordering convenience, multilingual customer service, and secure payment options. Learn more at www.GiftBasketsOverseas.com.

For more information, contact Sempronia Hobgood at 1-888-673-2822 or email [email protected].

