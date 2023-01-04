International Health Insurance Companies 2022: Keep Up to Date with IPMI /PMI by the Insurer

Jan 04, 2023, 19:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "International Health Insurance Companies 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report has the latest information, facts and figures and research on significant global, regional and local health insurance companies.
Change is fast
After quiet years, the health insurance market and insurers have re-opened at breakneck speed. Keeping up with what health insurers are doing and planning is very difficult.
Insurer partnerships
The biggest change is large insurers partnering with one or more insurers plus a raft of distribution groups.
Insurers present in countries
With insurers and brokers buying and selling and entering into major partnerships, which company is where has greatly changed.
Compulsory health insurance
Compulsory health insurance in more countries offers opportunities but also drives local insurers into IPMI.
Dynamic market
- International health insurance is a growing and profitable market.
- International health insurers are also expanding into local PMI markets.
- Insurers are deciding where to expand, where to consolidate and which countries to leave.
- They face competition from sophisticated regional and single country insurers.
- Health insurance can no longer be seen as separate from wider healthcare.
Technology
- Using technology, social media, plus investing in start-ups are all essential as to stand still is to die.
- There is a massive growth in regional insurers in PMI and IPMI.
IPMI market
- You may have seen reports that claim that IPMI business has fallen and this is not true.
- For 2021 several countries report a large uptake in IPMI and PMI.
- For 2021 and 2022 IPMI insurers reports more customers and more revenue.
- The increase in waiting lists at state hospitals has driven people to buy private healthcare and health insurance
Insurance company profiles
- Base country-
- HQ-
- Ownership
- Overview
- Number of employees
- Structure
- Insurance
- Healthcare
- Customer numbers
- Strategy
- 2021 results
- 2022 results
- 2022 forecasts
- Buying businesses
- Selling businesses
- Partnerships
- Sponsorships
- Micro health
- Apps
- Marketing
- Technology
- Start-ups, accelerators and labs
Who the report is for?
- Insurance companies
- Insurance brokers and agents
- MGAs and MGUs
- Management consultants
- Professionals working in global healthcare markets
- Hospital and clinic groups operating internationally
- Travel agents
- Banks and other financial institutions
- Investors and private equity
- National and local government policy makers
- Lawyers
- Policy advisors
- Think tanks
- Assistance companies
- Cost containment and claims management companies
- Insurance technology companies
- Travel managers
Why you should buy this report?
- Keep up to date with IPMI /PMI by the insurer
- See an overview of where insurers are present
- Understand your competitors/ partners..
- The author uses his daily updated company databases to keep up to date.
Companies Mentioned
- Achmea
- ADNIC
- Aetna-CVS
- Ageas
- AIA
- AIG
- Alan
- Allianz
- Arabia Insurance
- ASSSA
- Aviva
- Axa
- Bahrain National Life
- Berkshire Hathaway
- Best Meridian
- BIMA
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bupa
- Chubb
- Cigna
- Daman
- Damana
- DFV
- Discovery
- Doha
- Euroins
- Fairfax
- Fosun International
- Foyer Global
- FWD
- General & Medical
- Generali
- Great Eastern
- Great West Lifeco
- Gulf Insurance
- Jubilee
- Kunlun
- Liberty Health
- Liberty Mutual
- Lloyd's of London
- Malakoff Humanis
- Manulife
- MAPFRE
- Medgulf
- Medibank
- Medicover
- Met Life
- Momentum Metropolitan
- Munich Re
- Mutua Madrilena
- National Life and General
- New India
- nib
- NN
- Old Mutual
- Oman Insurance
- Orient Insurance
- Pacific Cross
- Pan-American Life
- PICC
- Ping An
- PZU
- QBE
- QLM
- Regency Assurance
- Sanlam
- Signal IDUNA
- Sompo
- Starr
- State Life
- Swiss Life
- Tokio Marine
- Union Insurance
- UNIQA
- UnitedHealth
- VHI
- Vienna Insurance Group
- VUMI
- VYY
- WAFA
- Zhong An
- Zurich Insurance
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nzqy2a
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article