International Health Insurance Companies 2022: Keep Up to Date with IPMI /PMI by the Insurer

This report has the latest information, facts and figures and research on significant global, regional and local health insurance companies.

Change is fast

After quiet years, the health insurance market and insurers have re-opened at breakneck speed. Keeping up with what health insurers are doing and planning is very difficult.

Insurer partnerships

The biggest change is large insurers partnering with one or more insurers plus a raft of distribution groups.

Insurers present in countries

With insurers and brokers buying and selling and entering into major partnerships, which company is where has greatly changed.

Compulsory health insurance

Compulsory health insurance in more countries offers opportunities but also drives local insurers into IPMI.

Dynamic market

International health insurance is a growing and profitable market.

International health insurers are also expanding into local PMI markets.

Insurers are deciding where to expand, where to consolidate and which countries to leave.

They face competition from sophisticated regional and single country insurers.

Health insurance can no longer be seen as separate from wider healthcare.

Technology

Using technology, social media, plus investing in start-ups are all essential as to stand still is to die.

There is a massive growth in regional insurers in PMI and IPMI.

IPMI market

You may have seen reports that claim that IPMI business has fallen and this is not true.

For 2021 several countries report a large uptake in IPMI and PMI.

For 2021 and 2022 IPMI insurers reports more customers and more revenue.

The increase in waiting lists at state hospitals has driven people to buy private healthcare and health insurance

Insurance company profiles

Base country-

HQ-

Ownership

Overview

Number of employees

Structure

Insurance

Healthcare

Customer numbers

Strategy

2021 results

2022 results

2022 forecasts

Buying businesses

Selling businesses

Partnerships

Sponsorships

Micro health

Apps

Marketing

Technology

Start-ups, accelerators and labs

Who the report is for?

Insurance companies

Insurance brokers and agents

MGAs and MGUs

Management consultants

Professionals working in global healthcare markets

Hospital and clinic groups operating internationally

Travel agents

Banks and other financial institutions

Investors and private equity

National and local government policy makers

Lawyers

Policy advisors

Think tanks

Assistance companies

Cost containment and claims management companies

Insurance technology companies

Travel managers

Why you should buy this report?

Keep up to date with IPMI /PMI by the insurer

See an overview of where insurers are present

Understand your competitors/ partners..

The author uses his daily updated company databases to keep up to date.

Companies Mentioned

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nzqy2a

