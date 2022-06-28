International Health Insurance Market Analysis Report 2022 - Global Shift Eastwards as the USA/Europe Axis Gives Way Reluctantly to a China/Asia/Africa Axis

Jun 28, 2022, 07:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "International Health Insurance 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
International private medical insurance is flourishing. There are more globally mobile individuals than ever before - and employers are building businesses in more diverse countries.
IPMI as health insurance without borders is the future of health insurance for all people irrespective of their country of nationality, residence or current domicile.
Compulsory insurance, voluntary top up covers, differences between what you can sell to locals and expatriates, rules on overseas investors, local partnerships, economic sanctions, and even local politics are all things that insurers and brokers must understand.
The latest information, facts and figures on international health insurance for ex-pats, third-country nationals, domestic nationals and global nomads
- The global demand for health insurance is rising fast
- There are opportunities for health insurers and brokers
- The numbers of expatriates is rising and will increase
- IPMI and PMI are no longer separate
- Locals, students, digital nomads and NGO workers need cover
- More countries are making health insurance compulsory
- Healthcare and health insurance are becoming intertwined
- Technology will change how insurers, brokers and customers interact
- There are more opportunities than ever for insurers and brokers to sell health insurance globally to locals and internationals.
- There have been several new entrants to the global healthcare insurance and ancillary services market, long dominated by a small handful of existing insurance companies. Regional insurers and brokers are active in the sector.
- The IPMI market is always shifting with market exits and entrants.
- There is a global shift Eastwards as the USA/Europe axis gives way reluctantly to a China/Asia/Africa axis.
- Being no longer possible to just offer IPMI offshore, due to compulsory insurance, tighter regulation and a rising rife of nationalism- global players have to invest in offices, partnerships and deciding which markets to be in.
- There is a massive rise in IPMI and PMI offerings from regional groups, local groups and single country insurers.
- Three big partnership deals are changing the face of IPMI-Aetna/Allianz, Allianz/ Sanlam and Bupa/Generali.
Key Topics Covered:
INTRODUCTION
IPMI MARKET
OVERVIEW
MARKET CHANGES
- Background - IPMI market in 2022
- The three big partnership deals
- Aetna and Allianz
- Allianz and Sanlam
- Bupa and Generali
- Health insurers A to Z
- Brokers agents and MGA/MGUs A to Z
- Countries A to Z
HOT TOPIC
- Invasion of Ukraine
GROWING NEED FOR IPMI
- Global Migration
- Diaspora
- International students
- Temporary foreign workers
- Expatriates
INTERNATIONAL HEALTH INSURANCE NUMBERS
- Global premium figures
LATEST INSURER AND BROKER RESEARCH
- Ageing workforce
- Executive wellbeing
- Expatriate health concerns
- Expats on living abroad
- France employee healthcare
- Global employee benefits
- Global health benefits
- Global health insurance costs and trends
- Global health insurance trends
- Global insurance
- Global medical price trends
- Global medical trends
- Global mobility
- Global multinationals and corporate transfers
- Global private healthcare
- Healthcare in 2040
- Healthcare and wellbeing 2040
- Health insurance for ex-pats
- Health insurance pricing trends
- International health insurance
- International mobility strategy
- International schools
- Mental health
- Millennials
- Online purchase
- USA Employee benefits
- USA employer medical costs
OTHER RECENT RESEARCH
- Digital nomads
- Insurance brands
- USA health insurers
- Working abroad
NEW GLOBAL TRENDS
- Businesses and consumers
- Chronic condition management
- Diaspora cover for relatives
- Digital nomads
- Employer health support to employees and families
- Managing general agents
- Merging health insurance and healthcare
- Millennials
- Partnering with global insurers
- Remote health services
- Sending people overseas
- Seniors
- Short assignments
- Short-term cover
REGIONAL TRENDS
AFRICA
ASIA PACIFIC
- Asian health
- Healthcare in Asia
- Health insurance market potential Asia-Pacific
- Asia medical benefits
- Health at a Glance: Asia Pacific
EUROPE
- Health at a Glance: Europe
LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN
- Health at a Glance: Latin America & the Caribbean
- Latin America health insurance potential
MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA
- Middle East and North Africa outlook
- Replacing foreigners with citizens
- Health insurance market potential Middle East
- Healthcare in UAE
THE FUTURE
- The future
- Health insurers need to offer more
- IPMI in 2022
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/83sayb
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article