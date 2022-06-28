International Health Insurance Market Analysis Report 2022 - Global Shift Eastwards as the USA/Europe Axis Gives Way Reluctantly to a China/Asia/Africa Axis

DUBLIN, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "International Health Insurance 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

International private medical insurance is flourishing. There are more globally mobile individuals than ever before - and employers are building businesses in more diverse countries.

IPMI as health insurance without borders is the future of health insurance for all people irrespective of their country of nationality, residence or current domicile.

Compulsory insurance, voluntary top up covers, differences between what you can sell to locals and expatriates, rules on overseas investors, local partnerships, economic sanctions, and even local politics are all things that insurers and brokers must understand.

The latest information, facts and figures on international health insurance for ex-pats, third-country nationals, domestic nationals and global nomads

The global demand for health insurance is rising fast

There are opportunities for health insurers and brokers

The numbers of expatriates is rising and will increase

IPMI and PMI are no longer separate

Locals, students, digital nomads and NGO workers need cover

More countries are making health insurance compulsory

Healthcare and health insurance are becoming intertwined

Technology will change how insurers, brokers and customers interact

There are more opportunities than ever for insurers and brokers to sell health insurance globally to locals and internationals.

There have been several new entrants to the global healthcare insurance and ancillary services market, long dominated by a small handful of existing insurance companies. Regional insurers and brokers are active in the sector.

The IPMI market is always shifting with market exits and entrants.

There is a global shift Eastwards as the USA / Europe axis gives way reluctantly to a China / Asia / Africa axis.

/ axis gives way reluctantly to a / / axis. Being no longer possible to just offer IPMI offshore, due to compulsory insurance, tighter regulation and a rising rife of nationalism- global players have to invest in offices, partnerships and deciding which markets to be in.

There is a massive rise in IPMI and PMI offerings from regional groups, local groups and single country insurers.

Three big partnership deals are changing the face of IPMI-Aetna/Allianz, Allianz/ Sanlam and Bupa/Generali.

Key Topics Covered:

INTRODUCTION

IPMI MARKET

OVERVIEW

MARKET CHANGES

Background - IPMI market in 2022

The three big partnership deals

Aetna and Allianz

Allianz and Sanlam

Bupa and Generali

Health insurers A to Z

Brokers agents and MGA/MGUs A to Z

Countries A to Z

HOT TOPIC

Invasion of Ukraine

GROWING NEED FOR IPMI

Global Migration

Diaspora

International students

Temporary foreign workers

Expatriates

INTERNATIONAL HEALTH INSURANCE NUMBERS

Global premium figures

LATEST INSURER AND BROKER RESEARCH

Ageing workforce

Executive wellbeing

Expatriate health concerns

Expats on living abroad

France employee healthcare

Global employee benefits

Global health benefits

Global health insurance costs and trends

Global health insurance trends

Global insurance

Global medical price trends

Global medical trends

Global mobility

Global multinationals and corporate transfers

Global private healthcare

Healthcare in 2040

Healthcare and wellbeing 2040

Health insurance for ex-pats

Health insurance pricing trends

International health insurance

International mobility strategy

International schools

Mental health

Millennials

Online purchase

USA Employee benefits

USA employer medical costs

OTHER RECENT RESEARCH

Digital nomads

Insurance brands

USA health insurers

Working abroad

NEW GLOBAL TRENDS

Businesses and consumers

Chronic condition management

Diaspora cover for relatives

Digital nomads

Employer health support to employees and families

Managing general agents

Merging health insurance and healthcare

Millennials

Partnering with global insurers

Remote health services

Sending people overseas

Seniors

Short assignments

Short-term cover

REGIONAL TRENDS

AFRICA

ASIA PACIFIC

Asian health

Healthcare in Asia

Health insurance market potential Asia-Pacific

Asia medical benefits

Health at a Glance: Asia Pacific

EUROPE

Health at a Glance: Europe

LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN

Health at a Glance: Latin America & the Caribbean

& the Latin America health insurance potential

MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA

Middle East and North Africa outlook

Replacing foreigners with citizens

Health insurance market potential Middle East

Healthcare in UAE

THE FUTURE

The future

Health insurers need to offer more

IPMI in 2022

