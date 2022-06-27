International Health Insurance Market Primer and Business Guide 2022: Compulsory Insurance, Voluntary Top-up Covers, Differences Between what you Can Sell to Locals and Expatriates

DUBLIN, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "International Health Insurance Market Primer and Business Guide" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This guide is an introduction to international health insurance for those new to the subject.

International private medical insurance is flourishing. There are more globally mobile individuals than ever before - and employers are building businesses in more diverse countries. IPMI as health insurance without borders is the future of health insurance for all people irrespective of their country of nationality, residence or current domicile.

Compulsory insurance, voluntary top up covers, differences between what you can sell to locals and expatriates, rules on overseas investors, local partnerships, economic sanctions, and even local politics are all things that insurers and brokers must understand.

IPMI is now incredibly complex but is a massive sub-sector of the global health insurance market and there are many misunderstandings that this guide seeks to correct.

Key Topics Covered:

OVERVIEW

INTRODUCTION

INTERNATIONAL HEALTH INSURANCE

Health insurance definitions

Expatriate definitions

Voluntary health insurance

Why IPMI and PMI are no longer separate

Social and technological disruption

Duty of care

Why insurers are moving into IPMI

Changing insurance ecosystem

Customer centricity

Emerging markets

Health insurance for older workers

IPMI MARKET

GROWING NEED FOR IPMI

International students

Temporary foreign workers

Expatriates

Onshoring and offshoring

Premium retention in countries

Premiums and local taxes

Local partnerships

Muddying the waters

It is not health insurance

HEALTH INSURANCE

Compulsory health insurance

Compulsory travel health insurance

Health insurance and universal healthcare

Digital transformation

Dental and vision care

HEALTHCARE

Global healthcare

Universal healthcare

INTERNATIONAL HEALTH INSURANCE MARKET

Buying the market overseas

Distribution

Healthcare or health insurance

History

Market potential

Hospitals offering health insurance

Numbers of insurers

Insurance companies

Lloyd's of London

Lloyds' brokers

Managing general agents

Third party administrators

Insurance brokers

Financial advisors

Insurance agents

Banks

Health insurance comparison sites

Micro insurance

Mobile devices

Self-insurance

Smart phones

Social media

Videos

INTERNATIONAL HEALTH INSURANCE PRODUCTS

Cover

International insurance or domestic insurance

Expatriate population as % of worldwide population

Expatriate or international migrant

International students

Cross-border workers

Digital nomads

Diasporas

Migration and health

CUSTOMERS

Target markets for insurers

What is an expatriate?

Expatriate characteristics

Expatriate salaries and benefits

Buyers

Dependants

Emerging markets middle class

Generation Y

High net worth

How people choose international health insurance

Indian companies

Maritime

Mining

More than one product

Music industry

NGOs

Need

Oil and gas

Overseas employees need support

Pilots

Questions potential customers ask

Retirees

Self-employed

Short assignments

Short-term cover

Singles

Students

Target ages

Teachers

Wealthy expatriates

Who can be covered?

Why companies buy it

Why individuals buy it

Why needs are changing

Why not just buy cover locally

Women

THE PRODUCT

Addiction treatment

Admitted policies

Apps

Big data

Budget covers

Cancer

Chatbots

Choice of cover or a set package

Claims

Compliance with local law

Co-payments

Critical illness

Currency

Danger zones

Diabetes treatment

Diaspora insurance

Duty of care

Emergency assistance

Emergency evacuation

European Air Medical Institute

Fertility treatment

Fraud

Funeral plans

Global cover

Helplines

Income protection

Insurers rethink of health insurance

International medical accreditation

Medical evacuation and repatriation

Medical tourism and insurance

Medical travel insurance

Mental health

Micro health insurance

Obesity treatment

Organ transplants

Passive war

Political risks

Pricing

Price regulation

Pricing on group schemes

Private repatriation

Risk management

Second medical opinion

Security and travel advice

Takaful

Takaful health

Telehealth

Term life

Top up covers

Trauma

Travel insurance

Underwriting

Virtual doctors

War risks

Wearables

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qv5drr

