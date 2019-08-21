International Hemp Solutions Appoints eCommerce and Marketplaces Executive Jessica Lesesky as President of Operations for ehemp

DENVER, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Hemp Solutions, a global leader in lifecycle production solutions for the hemp industry, today announced the appointment of eCommerce and Marketplaces Veteran, Jessica Lesesky, as President of Operations for ehemp. Throughout her career, Lesesky has established a strong reputation for leading strategic growth initiatives for online retailers, B2B corporations, and global marketplaces. Now, as President of Operations, she will bring her acumen to the emerging hemp consumer goods industry to ehemp , a content and commerce destination showcasing a curated assortment of the most innovative and authentic consumer hemp products.

Retail Veteran Jessica Lesesky to Lead ehemp.com

Lesesky has more than 14 years in the e-commerce industry and has held several senior leadership positions focused on revenue, marketing, and business development at Charles & Colvard, Assurant, RetailMeNot, Barnes & Noble, and ChannelAdvisor. In addition, she served as the vertical account lead in fashion for eBay and director of large merchant programs for Home & Garden, where she was responsible for driving category growth among the largest brands, retailers, and B2C sellers on the platform.

In the role of President of Operations for ehemp, Jessica will work alongside the International Hemp Solutions team in overseeing day-to-day operations, including leading all platform growth initiatives across partner management, marketing, customer experience, and strategy. As an International Hemp Solutions subsidiary, ehemp is an important pillar in the overall company vision to service all aspects of the emerging hemp industry.

"We are proud and excited to welcome Jessica to the International Hemp Solutions family of companies," said IHS Chief Executive Officer Kevin Sullivan. "Jessica's skillset and experience in the world of online retail marketplaces is an ideal fit for ehemp. She brings with her a stellar reputation and track record and has already hit the ground running with our team."

About ehemp

ehemp, an online destination for everything hemp, is a new marketplace with a mission: create a place to shop verified CBD brands, discover sustainable products, and connect with a community of enthusiasts who want to do good for the earth with hemp.

We want to make it easier for customers to feel good and do good by replacing items they use every day with hemp products. With an objective to fuel local economies, farms, and businesses, ehemp sells products accompanied by proper certifications, transparent products details, and educational content to build consumer confidence with every purchase. Through a partner-centric approach, hemp product makers, designers, and consumer goods manufacturers can showcase their unique business story and products directly to consumers. ehemp will feature a wide array of hemp-derived and hemp-based products highlighting the numerous uses and benefits of the industrial crop from apparel to supplements, oils, pet products, and food.

Visit ehemp today to join our community and win free ehemp schwag through our referral program. If you are interested in listing products for sale on ehemp, please visit ehemp.com/partner. All partners are put through our vetting process to confirm authenticity, validity and ability to uphold a best-in-class customer experience.

About IHS

Since 2014, International Hemp Solutions has been building a global infrastructure to pioneer the growth of the U.S. industrial hemp market. IHS's mission is to work with growers and operators to determine the variety of hemp they wish to produce and to provide them with proven-to-perform, certified seed, so they can offer the highest quality commercial product to the growing hemp industry.

In 2017, through its subsidiary, Bija Hemp, IHS became the first U.S. company in history to import "farm bill compliant" industrial hemp seed into the United States. This intercontinental shipment involved 30 metric tons of bulk seed procured from the Ukraine, transported to Germany, and airlifted into Denver, Colorado. By aligning with innovative partners, IHS services all facets of industrial hemp: seed acquisition, acclimatization and propagation, certification programs across the U.S., genetic bioinformatics, consultation, harvesting, distribution, and processing and manufacturing for commercial uses.

