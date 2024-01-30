International Hit 'Spot' by Depeche Mode Producer Gareth Jones Benefits World Organization's Rescue Me Charity

News provided by

World Organization

30 Jan, 2024, 10:45 ET

Athens, Georgia street musician John 'Fitz' Burton's song about his dog Spot has become an international sensation in Germany and beyond.

ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The single Spot by electronic band Of Love and Lust (OLAL) was released as a benefit song with 100% of proceeds going to the Rescue Me charity operated by World Organization.

The Spot music video is available on YouTube. OLAL fans can also find Spot on Spotify, Apple Music, and other services. Every listen generates royalties benefiting the 501c3 Rescue Me charity by World Organization.

The creation of Spot spanned four countries. Producer Gareth Jones seamlessly merged this throwback to old time blues rock and roll with a modern electro-pop style. The genius of Gareth Jones is unmistakable, known for his work with eminent artists including Depeche Mode and Erasure.

OLAL's 33-year old drummer and multi-instrumentalist Alex Baum will be doing interviews from February 4, 2024 through February 7, 2024 while in Los Angeles for the GRAMMY Awards.

About World Organization
World Organization is a 501c3 nonprofit charity based in Georgia.

Media Contact [email protected], 706-769-9696

SOURCE World Organization

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.