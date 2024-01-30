International Hit 'Spot' by Depeche Mode Producer Gareth Jones Benefits World Organization's Rescue Me Charity

Athens, Georgia street musician John 'Fitz' Burton's song about his dog Spot has become an international sensation in Germany and beyond.

ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The single Spot by electronic band Of Love and Lust (OLAL) was released as a benefit song with 100% of proceeds going to the Rescue Me charity operated by World Organization.

The Spot music video is available on YouTube. OLAL fans can also find Spot on Spotify, Apple Music, and other services. Every listen generates royalties benefiting the 501c3 Rescue Me charity by World Organization.