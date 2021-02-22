International HPV Awareness Day Summit

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HPV Alliance, in partnership with Moffitt Cancer Center and AdventHealth, is hosting a Facebook Live event on International HPV Awareness Day, Thursday, March 4, 2021. The virtual summit will feature leading HPV researchers and oncologists, health advocate Actress Marcia Cross (Desperate Housewives), and television personality Jamie Otis Hehner (Married at First Sight). Experts and panelists will dispel myths surrounding HPV, supply facts on prevention, give advice on staying healthy with HPV, share compelling stories of HPV and cancer diagnosis, and provide empowering tips for self-advocacy. Viewers will also have an opportunity to submit questions to the panelists.



Founded by Actress Marcia Cross and Executive Director Lillian Kreppel, both HPV-associated cancer survivors, HPV Alliance is dedicated to stopping the spread of HPV and its associated cancers through both public and health provider education.



"HPV and its related cancers desperately need a voice, not a whisper. HPV Alliance and our partners are that voice." -- Lillian Kreppel, Executive Director of HPV Alliance



Joining HPV Alliance, are two of the United States' leading health organizations: Moffitt Cancer Center and AdventHealth.



Moffit Cancer Center is dedicated to one lifesaving mission: to contribute to the prevention and cure of cancer. The Tampa-based facility is one of only 51 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, a distinction that recognizes Moffitt's scientific excellence, multidisciplinary research, and robust training and education. Moffitt is the No. 11 cancer hospital and has been nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report since 1999.



Founded over 150 years ago, AdventHealth is one of the country's largest health providers and a national leader in quality, safety and patient satisfaction. With medical expertise, advanced technology, and more than 80,000 highly skilled professionals dedicated to delivering exceptional care with uncommon compassion, AdventHealth is dedicated to helping patients create a life of whole health.



Additional sponsors include: Quality of Life, MayPro, Amino Up, TPC, Athleta, YourTango, and Media Tonic.



The virtual summit will be available to the general public on Thursday, March 4, 2021 via Facebook Live and Zoom. Individuals are encouraged to pre-register at HPVAlliance's website hpvalliance.org/pages/events for a chance to win one of four $150 Athleta gift cards.



