International Human Rights Advisors and DAWN Host Critical Seminar: Unmasking the UAE's: Transnational Repression & Lobbying Power

WASHINGTON, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Human Rights Advisors and DAWN are co-hosting a critical seminar titled "HOSTILE INTENT: UAE Subversion & Transnational Repression," 12:30 on June 11th, 2024, at the National Press Club in Washington D.C.

This timely event will delve into the growing influence of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and its tactics for silencing dissent, both domestically and internationally. The UAE's use of "transnational repression" – a tactic that extends authoritarian control beyond its borders – threatens the safety and fundamental rights of activists and dissidents worldwide.

The seminar will also discuss the recent report by the Human Rights Foundation that exposes the UAE's lobbying efforts in the United States. This raises critical questions about the potential influence these efforts have on American foreign policy and its impact on holding the UAE accountable for human rights abuses.

Seminar Highlights:

Unveiling Transnational Repression: How the UAE uses sophisticated methods to silence critics globally.

How the UAE uses sophisticated methods to silence critics globally. Expert Analysis: Firsthand accounts and insights from renowned speakers, including Emirati human rights defender Janan Al Marzouki and torture victim Matthew Hedges .

Firsthand accounts and insights from renowned speakers, including Emirati human rights defender and torture victim . Decoding Lobbying Power: A deep dive into the HRF report, analysing the UAE's lobbying efforts in the US and their impact on US-UAE relations.

Attendees Will Have the Opportunity To:

Gain a deeper understanding of the UAE's growing influence and its potential threats to global democracy and human rights.

Hear powerful testimonies from those directly impacted by the UAE's repressive tactics.

Engage in critical discussions about the role of the US in navigating this complex relationship.

Event Details: Date: June 11, 2024 Time: Doors open at 12:00 PM, Seminar starts at 12:30 PM Location: Lisagor Room, National Press Club, Washington D.C.

RSVP: [email protected] or

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/hostile-intent-uae-subversion-transnational-repression-tickets-913627373067?utm_experiment=test_share_listing&aff=ebdsshios

Featured Speakers:

Rhys Davies : UK Barrister specialising in international human rights

: UK Barrister specialising in international human rights Janan Al Marzouki : Emirati Human Rights Defender

: Emirati Human Rights Defender Matthew Hedges : UK Academic and Victim of UAE Torture

: UK Academic and Victim of UAE Torture Raed Jarrar : Event Chair & Advocacy Director – DAWN

Join us for this critical event and help shed light on the UAE. For more information, please contact [email protected]

AND REGISTER HERE

