International Innovation Center @ Vegas opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Innovation Center @ Vegas (IIC@Vegas), an 11,000-square-foot center for established and emerging tech companies developing smart technologies that align with city priorities, opened today. These priorities include, but are not limited to workforce development, smart technology, at-risk populations, neighborhood development and public safety. This co-working space is located in downtown Las Vegas and is a location organized by the city of Las Vegas.

According to Scott Adams, city manager for Las Vegas, the newly named facility has been welcoming technology companies over the past several months and now counts seven established or start-up tech companies as its first tenants.

Among these are Ubicquia, which offers network and IoT (internet of things) products for deploying Smart City, broadband and Small Cell services on existing streetlight infrastructures; Dyntek, an IT consulting and management firm; StartupNV, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, which engages new and experienced entrepreneurs from a wide variety of industries and business sectors; WaterStart, an international developer of water innovation and management systems; NTT, a Japanese-based global provider of information and communications technology solutions partnering with U.S. tech powerhouse Dell Technologies; Terbine, a company working on the first global exchange for machine-generated data; and SonicWall, an innovator of cybersecurity technology.

Adams said the goal of the IIC@Vegas is to support and house companies in the fields of IoT (internet of things), technology, virtual reality/augmented reality, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, water technology, autonomous vehicles and possibly, sports technology. The IIC@Vegas seeks companies interested in piloting and improving efficiencies in areas that align with city of Las Vegas priorities.

Companies may apply for leases at the IIC@Vegas for a period of three to 12 months during their pilot periods. If a pilot project and/or technology development is successful, the technology may be considered for deployment by the city of Las Vegas. Once a company's lease term is complete, the city's Economic and Urban Development department plans to work with tenants to secure and move into available space in the downtown Las Vegas area or elsewhere in the city.

Eventually, the city plans to expand the IIC@Vegas and create a city-sponsored and -controlled nonprofit organization to oversee operations of the Center.

SOURCE International Innovation Center @ Vegas