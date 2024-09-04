International Institute for Restorative Practices Graduate School Welcomes Doug Judge, Ph.D. and Michael A. Washington, Ph.D. as New Faculty

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Institute for Restorative Practices (IIRP), the world's first accredited graduate school dedicated to the study and promotion of the field of restorative practices, expanded its faculty with the appointment of Doug Judge, Ph.D. and Michael A. Washington, Ph.D. to the faculty team. Together, they bring over 50 years of experience in education, leadership, social work, and youth services, with careers focused on addressing systemic inequities within public institutions.

Dr. Judge and Dr. Washington are dedicated scholars and practitioners committed to employing restorative principles. Post this Michael A. Washington, Ph.D. Doug Judge, Ph.D.

The IIRP is focused on providing education to students at the forefront of advancing restorative practices globally, striving to create more just, equitable, and inclusive communities. The appointments of Drs. Judge and Washington are a significant milestone in IIRP's mission to continually develop innovative courses, certificates, and degrees.

Dr. Judge's career is marked by his dedication to serving disadvantaged communities. He has held roles as a social worker in foster care and schools, a juvenile probation officer, a special education teacher, and a school administrator, among others. His most recent role as the Director of Social and Emotional Learning for Highline Public Schools saw him lead districtwide implementations of restorative practices and positive behavior supports.

Dr. Judge's academic achievements include a Master of Arts in Teaching from Western Washington University and a Ph.D. in Special Education from the University of Washington. His research interests encompass international comparative approaches to inclusive and restorative practices, multi-tiered restorative practices across the prevention continuum, school mental health, and antiracist SEL and leadership.

Dr. Washington has held successful leadership roles across business, nonprofit, and educational sectors and brings with him practical experience in large-scale change management and a strong belief in human-centered decision-making. He has served as an adjunct professor at both Loyola University of Chicago in the Quinlan School of Business and Union Institute and University.

He has enjoyed working across the Americas and Asia providing senior leadership development and consultancy work focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion, and operational excellence.

Dr. Washington's academic achievements began at Tuskegee University where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering and Fisk University for his Bachelor of Science in Chemistry. He earned his Master of Arts in History and Culture and his Ph.D. in Interdisciplinary Studies, with a concentration in Ethical and Creative Leadership, both from Union Institute and University.

"Dr. Judge and Dr. Washington are dedicated scholars and practitioners committed to employing restorative principles and practices to make meaningful change in challenging systems. With their addition, we are poised to further the rigor and breadth of our graduate and professional development offerings," said Linda J. Kligman, Ph.D., President of the IIRP. Please visit our website at IIRP.edu for more information on our graduate school and its offerings.

About The IIRP

The International Institute for Restorative Practices (the IIRP), located in Bethlehem, PA, is the world's first accredited graduate school that specializes in studying the field of restorative practices, providing education, research, and collaborative application services. The IIRP supports students and community leaders with the tools they need to transform relationships and effect change within their own lives as well as within public and private K-12 educational institutions, public and private four-year residential colleges and universities, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and community-based organizations (CBOs). The IIRP offers a graduate degree, graduate certificates, and continuing education for individuals. It also provides customized integrated services for communities and organizations and conducts research within the field. IIRP students and clients become adept at driving positive, sustained change within their professional and personal spheres of influence. For more information, visit www.iirp.edu.

Contact:

Michael Valdez Raffanti, Ed. D.

Provost, IIRP [email protected]

SOURCE The IIRP