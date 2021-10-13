International Investment Forum (IIF) on October 14, 2021

Oct 13, 2021, 08:45 ET
HANOVER and AUGSBURG, Germany, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a purely digital live event, the International Investment Forum (IIF) offers access to listed companies from the small and mid-cap segments worldwide with no detours. The speakers on October 14, 2021 are executives of listed companies from the technology, commodities, security, medical and aerospace sectors. Small- and mid-cap investors, value investors, portfolio and fund managers, bankers, investment advisors, journalists and media representatives are invited. An overview of the schedule and presenting companies can be found on www.ii-forum.com.
|
Eastern Time
|
Company
|
Industry
|
Market cap in CAD*
|
Ticker(s)
|
04:00am
|
Osino Resources Corp.
|
Gold exploration
|
100M
|
TSXV: OSI | FSE: RSR1
|
04:45am
|
Brainchip Holdings Ltd.
|
Technology
|
596M
|
ASX: BRN |OTCQX: BRCHF
|
05:30am
|
Almonty Industries Inc.
|
Tungsten
|
183M
|
TSX: AII |OTCQX: ALMTF
|
06:30am
|
Clean Logistics SE
|
Hydrogen
|
134M
|
FSE: SD1
|
07:15am
|
Kleos Space SA
|
Space DaaS
|
116M
|
FSE: KS1 | ASX: KSS
|
08:00am
|
Deutsche Rohstoff AG
|
Energy
|
157M
|
FSE: DR0
|
09:00am
|
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.
|
Biotechnology
|
175M
|
TSX: CRDL |NASDAQ: CRDL
|
09:45am
|
Meta Materials Inc.
|
Smart materials
|
1,859M
|
NASDAQ: MMAT | FSE: MMAT
|
10:30am
|
BIGG Digital Assets Inc.
|
Blockchain/Crypto
|
258M
|
CSE: BIGG |OTCQX: BBKCF
|
11:15am
|
Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.
|
Energy
|
96M
|
TSXV: SOIL | FSE: SMK
* as per October 11, 2021
"The live format is exciting in several ways. On the one hand, we are creating barrier-free access for all investor groups via digital channels. On the other hand, it provides us with a platform for exciting trends and hidden champions from our international network," says Mario Hose, Managing Director of Apaton Finance GmbH.
Manuel Hoelzle, CEO of GBC AG: "With this event, we are supplementing our previous capital market conferences with a purely English-language, international format. For years, the trend towards broader and diversified international investments of different asset classes has been observed. Participants can now look forward to interesting insights."
Register now at: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__AF905tXQDusVrXET1t4pg
About IIF – International Investment Forum
IIF - International Investment Forum will take place on October 14, 2021. Ten companies and their CEOs will present their companies and answer investors' questions via Zoom. The event opens at 3:45 am Eastern Time (ET) ends at 12:00 pm ET. More information: www.ii-forum.com.
About Apaton Finance GmbH (Co-Organizer)
Apaton focuses primarily on growth companies and helps build investor relationships. Partners are located all over the world. When a company is in a transition phase and enters a new market or a growth phase, Apaton becomes active. Apaton's experts create investable visibility in new regions and markets.
About GBC AG (Co-Organizer)
GBC AG has been organizing capital market conferences since 2001. To address the capital market directly, around two-thirds of all German issuers from the small and mid-cap sectors have used GBC conferences over the past 20 years. The GBC conference series is aimed primarily at asset managers, fund managers, family offices, analysts and financial journalists.
