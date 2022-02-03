International Investor Magazine announces its final round of business award winners for 2021

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Investor is delighted to announce its recognition of excellence in all industries and at all levels, across the globe. At a time of transformation in many of the world's economies, International Investor highlights the businesses that remain steady in delivering first rate service, opportunity, innovation and performance.

Alex Pusco (Founder and CEO ActivTrades) said: "We are proud to win this award. It is an honour and a true recognition for ActivTrades and its team of dedicated professionals, working tirelessly to build outstanding and comprehensive financial instruments and products. I am proud that ActivTrades is continuously innovating and expanding throughout the years, regardless of market conditions."

The following lists our readers' choices of the organisations that are bringing better ways of doing business to the investment community.

The latest winners of 2021 are:

ActivTrades - Safest Global Broker // 2021

AGRI Developments - Best Global Agricultural Investment Development Firm of the Year // 2021

Alpha Global Wealth - Private Banker of the Year // CARICOM 2021

Arca Fondi - Digital Wealth Management Company of the Year // Italy 2021; Digital Portfolio Management Platform of the Year // Europe 2021

BGL Corporate Solutions - Most Innovative FinTech Company // Australia 2021

BGT Pactual - Best Investment Banking Services // Colombia 2021

Caye International Bank - Best Ofshore Bank // CARICOM 2021

Luigi Wewege - Private Banker of the Year // CARICOM 2021

Dominion Funds - Best Thematic Investment Management Firm // UK 2021

HPS - Most Comprehensive Payment Solution // Africa 2021; Excellence in Corporate Governance and CSR // Morocco 2021

Invest in Durban - Best FDI Agency // Africa 2021; Russell Curtis: FDI CEO of the Year 2021

Invest in Turkiye - FDI Agency of the Year // EURASIA 2021

KBZ Bank - Best Bank // Myanmar 2021; Best in Digital Transformation // Myanmar 2021 Lotus Capital - Best Islamic Investment Company // Western Africa 2021

Whitestar Asset Solution - Excellence in CSR // Portugal 2021; Best Asset Management Service Provider // Portugal 2021

YEMPO - Best Ofshore Employment Provider Solution // Asia 2021

About International Investor

International Investor provides insights, news and visual informative pieces with topics ranging from world markets and industry analysis to impact investing and so much more. All our content is dedicated to the global investment community that wants to take a step ahead.

SOURCE International Investor Magazine