International Investor Magazine Announces its First Round of Business Award Winners for 2020

Arche - Most Reliable Wealth Management Firm // Luxembourg

Bahamas Financial Services Board - Outstanding Promotion of Financial Services

Banca CredInvest - Best Bank for Institutional Investors // Switzerland

Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam - Best in Islamic Finance // Asia Pacific

BDSwiss - Best FX and CFDs Trading Provider

Dunn Loren Merrifield - Best Securitisation House // Nigeria

- Best Asset Backed Commercial Paper Programme // Nigeria

Harib al Kitani (Oman LNG) - Best Oil & Gas CEO // MENA

LLB Swiss Investment - Best Fund Administrator // Switzerland

Mashreq - Best Private Banking Services // UAE

Sonnie Ayere (Dunn Loren Merrifield) - CEO of the Year // Nigeria

Zerohda - Best Broker // India

Commenting on the award, Sonnie Ayere (CEO, DLM Capital Group) said: "This award is yet another testament to our unwavering commitment to developing and providing innovative, customised solutions to financing challenges that positively impact everyday lives; and we are thankful."

Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam's Managing Director and CEO, Mubashar Khokhar, said: "Alhamdulillah, we are honoured by the recognition which stands as a testament to the commitment and efforts of the entire leadership team of BIBD and its employees. Our sincere gratitude goes to our customers, associates, regulators and stakeholders whose support has driven us forward and contributed to the progress as well as development of Brunei's financial services sector. This latest award win edges BIBD closer to its aspiration/goal of becoming the Best Islamic Bank in Asia-Pacific."

