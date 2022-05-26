International Investor Magazine announces the first round of business award winners for 2022

LONDON, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Investor is delighted to announce its recognition of excellence in all industries and at all levels, across the globe. At a time of transformation in many of the world's economies, International Investor highlights the businesses that remain steady in delivering first rate service, opportunity, innovation and performance.

Statement from Bernd Fislage CEO of Kommunalkredit: "Marie von Ebner- ­Eschenbach once said, 'What we do today determines what the world of tomorrow will look like', and we fully align with this, that is why we see infrastructure investments as such a powerful tool for responding to social needs and take our sociopolitical responsibility so seriously. So to be awarded Best Sustainable Infrastructure Investment Company is an honour, and I want to thank our team for its continued efforts in building a sustainable future."

The following lists International Investor Magazine's readers' choices of the organizations that are bringing better ways of doing business to the investment community.

The latest winners of 2022 are:

ActivTrades

- Best Customer Service // 2022

- Most Trusted Global FX Broker // 2022

Barrick Gold Corporation

- Best ESG Mining Company // 2022

Emirates REIT

- Shariah Compliant Reit of the Year // MENA 2022

Fadi Dabbagh

- Business Personality of the Year // UAE 2022

Invest in Durban

- FDI City of the Year // Africa 2022

Kommunalkredit

- Best Sustainable Infrastructure Investment Company // Europe 2022

Lluis Noguera

- Best Solar CEO // 2022

Michael Doerr

- Wine Investment CEO of the Year // 2022

Navoi Special Economic Zone

- Best Free Zone // Central Asia 2022

NetWealth

- Most Innovative Wealth Management Firm // UK 2022

Nordea Asset Management

- Best ESG Firm // Northern Europe 2022

Oeno Wines

- Best Global Wine Investment Firm // 2022

Peoples´Bank

- Best Digital Bank // Sri Lanka 2022

- Best SME Bank // Sri Lanka 2022

Qenta Payments

- Best Emerging Markets Payment Solution Provider // 2022

RIZE etf

- ESG - Best Food Investment Firm // Europe 2022

Responsible Gold

- Best ESG Blockchain Bullion Company // 2022

RL Commercial REIT

- Best Sustainable REIT // Philippines 2022

Robinsons Land Corporation

- Best Property Developer // South East Asia 2022

Vorto Trading

- Most Trusted Payments Provider // Africa 2022

Vault Markets

- Most Secure Broker // South Africa 2022

Sylvian Vieujot

- REIT CEO of the Year // UAE 2022

Oman Insurance

- Best Health Insurance Company // MENA 2022

NetWealth

- Most Innovative Wealth Management Firm // UK 2022

Mabel Capital

- Best Private Investment Firm // Spain 2022

First Bank

- Best Bank // Nigeria 2022

- Best Banking Digital Transformation // Nigeria 2022

First Ally Capital

- Best Financial Group // Nigeria 2022

Ficohsa

- Best Banking Group // Central America 2022

- Best Digital Transformation // Central America 2022

Executives in Africa

- Best African Region Executive Recruiting Firm // 2022

Emirates REIT

- Sharjah Compliant REIT Company of the Year // MENA 2022

DeVere Group

- Most Innovative Crypto App // 2022

- Nigel Green - Financial CEO of the Year // 2022

Corner Bank

- Best Private Banking Services // The Bahamas 2022

- Excellence Banking Innovation // The Bahamas 2022

Coinmena

- Best Digital Exchange // MENA 2022

CI Capital

- Best Asset Manager // Egypt 2022

Bybit

- Best Customer Reward Program // Crypto 2022

- Ben Zhou - Crypto CEO of the Year // 2022

BVI Finance

- 20 Years of Financial Excellence // 2022

- Best Offshore Financial Centre // 2022

BDSwiss

- Best Spreads & Trading Conditions // 2022

- Best Partners Program // 2022

Access

- Best Banking Environmental & Social Performance // Africa 2022

Abu Dhabi Investment Office

- Best FDI destination // MENA 2022

About International Investor

International Investor provides insights, news and visual informative pieces with topics ranging from world markets and industry analysis to impact investing and so much more. All our content is dedicated to the global investment community that wants to take a step ahead.

SOURCE International Investor Magazine