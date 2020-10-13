International IP Law Firm Osha Bergman Watanabe & Burton LLP Evolves

HOUSTON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of a rapidly changing business landscape, Houston-based intellectual property (IP) law firm Osha Bergman Watanabe & Burton LLP continues to build momentum as its attorneys, patent agents and staff adapt to the needs of clients on three continents.

With seven established offices in the U.S., France, China, and Japan, the firm was well positioned when the COVID-19 pandemic arose earlier this year. The firm continued operations without interruption, assisting clients with patents, copyrights, trademarks, trade secrets, and resolving unfair competition issues.

OBWB Managing Partner Jeffrey S. Bergman said, "When the pandemic hit, we already had the latest technologies in place to ensure efficient, paperless work among our attorneys, patent agents, and staff in multiple locations. The protocols we developed allowed us to transition easily to a 100-percent remote workforce. In the face of adversity, our firm has prospered, and in fact, grown significantly in 2020."

On Oct. 1, the firm announced a name change from Osha Liang LLP to Osha Bergman Watanabe & Burton LLP (OBWB). This rebranding recognizes the outstanding contributions of Bergman and partners Yuichi Watanabe and Carlyn Burton since the retirement of former name partner Dr. Chyau Liang.

Firm founder and Global Chair Jonathan P. Osha said, "This change of name is a celebration of who the firm is today, not a reflection of any change in management or leadership. Our commitment to our clients remains the same: to provide high-quality, timely, and cost-effective IP services."

Each of the OBWB name partners bring their own unique expertise and perspective to the firm's leadership structure and international operations.

Osha has over 30 years of IP experience and is currently finishing a two-year term as Reporter General of Association Internationale pour la Protection de la Propriété Intellectuelle (AIPPI). He is the first American to hold this prestigious international position. He is also a Director of the Board of Directors of the American Intellectual Property Law Association (AIPLA) and participates in international law harmonization negotiations.

Bergman is frequently recognized as a leader in the field of IP law. He was recently lauded in IAM Patent 1000 's 2020 edition of The World's Leading Patent Professionals for his specialized work prosecuting key patents. His areas of expertise include the fields of chemistry, materials science, and mechanical engineering, with an emphasis in oilfield technologies, specialty chemicals, polymers, and nanotechnology.

's 2020 edition of The World's Leading Patent Professionals for his specialized work prosecuting key patents. His areas of expertise include the fields of chemistry, materials science, and mechanical engineering, with an emphasis in oilfield technologies, specialty chemicals, polymers, and nanotechnology. Watanabe is highly respected in the legal community for his expertise in the area of patent law and has extensive experience in all phases of U.S. patent prosecution as well as litigation in various forums. Being fully bilingual in English and Japanese, he leverages his diverse experience and international background to deliver unique insights and practical, cost-effective solutions to help clients succeed in today's global marketplace.

Burton, a scientist, represents a wide range of clients – from Fortune 500 companies to innovative start-ups. She applies her technical knowledge across multiple areas: domestic and foreign patent prosecution, IP counseling, IP litigation, and optimizing patent portfolio strategy. She is a regular speaker on prosecution, and diversity and inclusion topics, and is currently featured on the "Best Lawyers in America" rankings in Patent Law for 2021.

Osha added, "We started out from such humble beginnings and now we're a multi-national firm. We are very proud of our team; collectively, our firm's members speak 21 languages. We have individuals with exceptionally strong and diverse technical backgrounds. Our clients know that they can count on us to understand their issues and deliver results."

CONTACT: Erin Powers, Powers MediaWorks LLC, for Osha Bergman Watanabe & Burton LLP, 281.703.6000.

SOURCE Osha Bergman Watanabe & Burton LLP