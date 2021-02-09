International Isotopes Inc. Announces a Collaboration With Laboratoire d'Etalons d'Activite (LEA) for Distribution of Calibration Sources in North America

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Isotopes Inc. (OTCQB: INIS) (the "Company") announces its subsidiary RadQual has signed an Agreement with LEA for distribution of their source products in North America. RadQual has long been an established distributor of calibration and reference sources for the nuclear medicine industry. LEA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Orano, produces sources for control and calibration of equipment in the fields of radiation protection and metrology.

LEA's calibration and reference sources are measured according to ISO 17025:2017 under COFRAC1 accreditation, which provides the same traceability to SI2 as the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). LEA products include a wide range of calibration sources, and LEA has been providing tens of thousands of these radioactive sources in France and abroad over the past 20 years. Under this new agreement, RadQual will import the LEA products, and they will be distributed by INIS throughout the United States and Canada.

Steve Laflin, the President of RadQual and Chief Executive Officer of International Isotopes said, "We are delighted to have established this business relationship with LEA. The LEA source product line greatly enhances the scope of RadQual product offerings and allows RadQual to supply products across all nuclear segments and industries in the U.S. For many of these products there has only been a single supplier in the U.S. The introduction of LEA source products in the U.S. will provide the industry with a second supplier of these high value, high quality calibration sources."

Matthieu Crappier, Chief Executive Officer of LEA said, "LEA is glad to bring France's expertise in metrology and calibration sources to North America through a distribution partnership with International Isotopes and RadQual. We are confident that this partnership will bring value to North American customers, through alternative supply of high-quality products, optimized logistics and local customer service."

International Isotopes Inc. supplies sodium iodide I-131 as an FDA approved generic drug product and manufactures a full range of nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards. The Company also provides cobalt-60 products for medical and industrial applications and provides contract manufacturing services of certain radiopharmaceuticals. International Isotopes Inc. is the managing member of RadQual LLC.

LEA is France's leading manufacturer and distributor of calibration sources and standards. As a laboratory accredited by COFRAC1 for the measurement of ionizing radiations, LEA provides high-quality sources for control and calibration of equipment in the fields of radiation protection and metrology. Located in the South of France, LEA has manufactured and sold tens of thousands of radioactive sources in France and abroad.

LEA is subsidiary of the Orano group. Orano transforms nuclear materials so that they can be used to support the development of society, first and foremost, in the field of energy. The Group offers products and services with high added value throughout the entire nuclear fuel cycle, from raw materials to waste treatment, contributing to the production of low-carbon electricity.

1 COFRAC is France's accreditation body in the field of calibration of ionizing radiation. LEA's scope of accreditation N°2-6386 available on www.cofrac.fr or upon request

2 SI : International System of Units

