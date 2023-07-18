INTERNATIONAL ISOTOPES INC. ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND DIRECTORS

Long Time Chief Executive Officer Steve Laflin Announced He Will Be Stepping Down

September 1, 2023; Shahe Bagerdjian Appointed as CEO

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Isotopes Inc. (OTCQB: INIS) ("International Isotopes," "INIS" or the "Company") has announced that its longstanding Chief Executive Officer, Steve Laflin, will be stepping down at the end of his current employment contract period August 31, 2023. Mr. Laflin has been serving as the Company's Chief Executive Officer since 2001. Mr. Laflin will remain on the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") and will also continue to consult for the Company on an ongoing basis. The Board also unanimously voted to promote the current President, Shahe Bagerdjian, to replace Mr. Laflin as Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2023.

In connection with these executive officer changes, the Board appointed Mr. Bagerdjian to serve as a member of the Board, effective immediately.

Steve Laflin, current Chief Executive Officer of INIS, commented, "It has been a challenge and an honor to have had the opportunity to serve as CEO of the Company for these past 22 years. The Company has gone through many changes over this time, and I am pleased to be able to turn the reins over to Mr. Bagerdjian at a time when the Company is in the strongest financial position in its history. I am confident Mr. Bagerdjian will be an excellent leader to the Company. He has the knowledge and capability to grow this Company and take it to the next level I will remain involved with the Company and am pleased to continue to serve on its Board for the foreseeable future."

Shahe Bagerdjian, current President of INIS commented, "It is an honor to be the CEO at such a momentous time in INIS's development and growth. Mr. Laflin and our dedicated team have had an impressive last few years in both revenue and product velocity. I want to personally thank Steve for all he has done to help my transition and ensure INIS has a successful future. I look forward to further strengthening our brands, increasing our reach, and building out a comprehensive product portfolio to serve the global nuclear medicine community with everyone at INIS."

Chris Grosso, Chairman of the Board of Directors commented, "We are eternally grateful to Steve for his unwavering, loyal, and dedicated leadership of INIS over the past 20 years. As Steve passes the day-to-day reins to Shahe, he leaves INIS with a strong cash balance, growing product lines and a host of exciting new products we expect to launch over the next six months. It has been a pleasure working with and getting to know Shahe over the past several months, and we are confident his stewardship will continue to expand the strong momentum at INIS."

International Isotopes Inc. supplies sodium iodide I-131 as an FDA approved generic drug product and manufactures a full range of PET and SPECT nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, including the AMICI line of nuclear lung ventilation products. The Company also provides cobalt-60 products for medical and industrial applications.

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements with respect to the Company's future growth expectations. Information contained in such forward-looking statements is based on current expectations and is subject to change. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements of International Isotopes Inc. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Other factors, which could materially affect such forward-looking statements, can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Investors, potential investors, and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and International Isotopes, Inc. and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

