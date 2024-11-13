INTERNATIONAL ISOTOPES INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2024

Company Revenues increased by over $1,000,000 , or 34%, for the Third Quarter compared to the prior year

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Isotopes Inc. (OTCQB: INIS) (the "Company" or "INIS") announces its financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024.

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was $3,924,244 as compared to $2,918,556 for the same period in 2023, an overall increase of $1,005,888, or approximately 34%. Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $9,998,135 as compared to $9,120,256 for the same period in 2023, an overall increase of $877,879, or approximately 10%. This increase in revenue for both the three and nine-month periods was the result of increased revenues in our Theranostics Products and Cobalt Products segments partially offset by decreased revenue in our Nuclear Medicine Standards segment due to a global shortage of Cobalt-57 isotope.

The Company's net income for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was $150,251, which was an increase of $498,856 compared to a net loss of $348,605 for the same period in 2023. The Company's net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $237,245, which was decrease in net loss of $522,716, compared to net loss of $759,961 for the same period in 2023. The improvements in net income for both periods is largely the result of increased revenue in our Theranostics Products and Cobalt Products segments, and increased gross profit percentages, partially offset by the decrease in revenue in our Nuclear Medicine Standards Products segment, one-time administrative and waste disposal costs, and continued investment in new products and segments.

The following provides a summary of our current business segment performance for the three-and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023:

Theranostics Products

Revenue from the sale of Theranostics Products for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $6,257,410, compared to $5,031,429 for the same period in 2023. This is an increase of $1,225,981, or approximately 24%. Revenue from the sale of theranostics products for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was $2,183,197, compared to $1,533,525 for the same period in 2023. This is an increase of $649,672, or approximately 42%. The increase in both periods was primarily the result of continued growth in demand for our radiopharmaceutical product (generic sodium iodide I-131). Our sodium iodide radiopharmaceutical drug is used to treat thyroid cancer and diseases, and we are currently the only domestic manufacturer of this important theranostic radiopharmaceutical drug product. We expect continued growth for our Theranostics Products segment going forward due to the continued demand for generic sodium iodide I-131 pharmaceutical and I-131 theranostic API products.

Nuclear Medicine Segment

Revenue from Nuclear Medicine products for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $2,038,932, compared to $3,085,782 for the same period in 2023. This represents a decrease in revenue of $1,046,849, or approximately 34%. Revenue from Nuclear Medicine products for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was $896,674, compared to $1,032,552 for the same period in 2023. This represents a decrease in revenue of $135,877, or approximately 13%. The revenue decrease in both periods was due to a global shortage of Cobalt-57 isotope which began in January of 2024. In late July 2024, our supply of Cobalt-57 was restored. We have seen a steady supply of Co-57 since July and expect it to remain steady going forward. We have been able to accelerate production and reduce our backlog of orders. We expect to see increased revenue throughout the remainder of 2024, and potentially into the first quarter of 2025 as we reduce our order backlog.

Cobalt Products

Revenue from the sale of Cobalt Products for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $1,641,011, compared to $935,543 for the same period in 2023. This represents an increase of $705,468, or approximately 75%. Revenue from the sale of Cobalt products for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was $814,845, compared to $328,977 for the same period in 2023. This represents an increase of $485,867, or approximately 147%. The increase in both periods was primarily due to increased cobalt-60 sealed source manufacturing sales. Large value sales of high activity cobalt-60 sources occur at various times throughout the year. Frequently the timing of these sales can have a significant impact on period comparisons. The Company remains the only domestic United States manufacturer of high activity cobalt-60 sealed-source products, and we anticipate continued growth in this segment in 2024 due to existing orders planned for manufacturing later this year.

Medical Devices Products

Medical Devices is a new reportable business segment starting in the first quarter of 2024. While we have not yet commercialized any medical devices, we have invested in this segment throughout 2023 and 2024, and anticipate additional investments for the remainder of 2024 with commercialization of products starting late in 2024. This segment will include The Swirler® and Tru-Fit™ Mouthpiece with related accessories under the RadVent brand as well as partnering with leading manufacturers for distribution through our network of global distributors. Additionally, the Company has investments in a joint venture arrangement for our EasyFill Automated Iodine Capsule System. Our Medical Device division is focused on bringing to market products which help the industry improve safety, efficiency, and patient access to radiopharmaceutical diagnostics and therapeutics.

Shahe Bagerdjian, President & CEO of the Company, commented, "I believe the third quarter financial performance shows that the company is finally getting into gear for sustainable growth and profitability. Thanks to hard work by our Theranostics Products segment employees, we've been able to sustain strong organic growth and rapidly react to increased sales opportunities. Having solved our Co-57 isotope supply issue in late July 2024, we've been able to catch-up both on Nuclear Medicine product backorders as well and close the gap from the prior-year financial results of that segment. The business has solid operating momentum across all segments as shown in our third quarter net income and revenue growth."





International Isotopes, Inc.



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2024

2023

Change %

2024

2023

Change %





























Sale of product

$ 3,924,444

$ 2,918,556

$1,005,888 34 %

$ 9,998,135

$ 9,120,256

$877,879 10 % Gross profit

2,449,428

1,792,668

656,760 37 %

6,333,050

5,415,317

917,733 17 %



























































Net operating

income (loss)

179,605

(309,460)

489,065 158 %

(266,715)

(685,492)

418,777 61 %





























Other income

(expense)

(29,354)

(39,145)

9,791 25 %

29,470

(74,469)

103,939 140 % Net Income

(Loss)

$ 150,251

$ (348,605)

$ 498,856 143 %

$ (237,245)

$ (759,961)

$522,716 69 %





























Net loss per common share - basic:



$ —

$ —





Net loss per common share - diluted:



$ —

$ —



































Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



522,028,572

517,265,031





Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



522,028,572

517,265,031







