INTERNATIONAL ISOTOPES INC. ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF THE AMICI INC. PRODUCT LINE

News provided by

International Isotopes Inc.

21 Jun, 2023, 10:05 ET

The Products Include All Molds, Manufacturing, And Registration Rights To AMICI's Leading Products, Including The "Swirler", "UltraShield", and "Tru-Fit" Mouth Piece

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Isotopes Inc. (OTCQB: INIS) ("International Isotopes," "INIS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired the manufacturing molds, device registrations, trademarks, and all production rights to the AMICI Inc. line of nuclear lung ventilation products. AMICI Inc. had been a leading manufacturer and distributor of diagnostic and therapeutic products for Lung Ventilation, including masks, mouthpieces, bacteria/virus filters, absorbents, and the revolutionary Swirler® Radioaerosol System. This acquisition will further compliment the Company's RadQual business line of nuclear medicine related product offerings.

Shahe Bagerdjian, President of INIS commented, "We're excited to be able to revive such a well established and trusted line of medical devices and I'd like to thank AMICI and Michael Bono, President of AMICI, for entrusting INIS to carry on his legacy and continue to serve the Nuclear Medicine community. There's a lot of overlap in distributors and customers for both our RadQual product line and the Swirler® and Tru-Fit™ products; and we're looking forward to a smooth integration." 

Mike Bono, President and Owner of AMICI Inc. commented, "As I enter the retirement phase of my life it is gratifying for me to know that the technology and medical device, I devoted my career developing is in the hands of a company worthy of continuing my work and serving the patients and medical community that will benefit from this technology."

About International Isotopes Inc.

International Isotopes Inc. supplies sodium iodide I-131 as an FDA approved generic drug product and manufactures a full range of nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards. The Company also provides cobalt-60 products for medical and industrial applications.

International Isotopes Inc. Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements with respect to the Company's future growth expectations. Information contained in such forward-looking statements is based on current expectations and is subject to change. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements of International Isotopes Inc. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Other factors, which could materially affect such forward-looking statements, can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Investors, potential investors, and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and International Isotopes, Inc. and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

David Drewitz
Creative Options Communications
Investor and Public Relations
[email protected]
www.creativeoptionsmaketing.com
Phone:  972-814-5723

SOURCE International Isotopes Inc.

Also from this source

INTERNATIONAL ISOTOPES INC. ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2023

INTERNATIONAL ISOTOPES INC. ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SHAHE BAGERDJIAN AS PRESIDENT

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.